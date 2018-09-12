Tree removal below Route 161 bridge in Darlington causes temporary closures

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is working to remove tree debris under the MD 161 (Darlington Road) Bridge over Deer Creek caused from the storm that occurred on Aug. 31.

The total closure is necessary to position specialized equipment on the bridge, according to SHA.

The crews are trying to clear as much debris as possible prior to Saturday, SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.

Closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for at least the next three days — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

SHA said it will then reassess the situation Monday after the prospective weekend storm conditions from Hurricane Florence.

Information of SHA road repairs and closures can be found at www.md511.org.

