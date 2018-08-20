Firefighters battle barn fire on Trappe Church Road in Darlington Monday morning

Fire crews from across Harford County battled a barn fire in Darlington for several hours Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 5:41 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Trappe Church Road, according to the Harford County Fire & EMS Association Facebook page.

It was reported as a working barn fire with exposure to a residence. Darlington Volunteer Fire Company was the primary with multiple mutual aid companies assisting, according to the Association.

The tanker task force was dispatched. The task force is a series of tankers and large capacity engines called to a scene, primarily rural ones where no hydrants are available, Rich Gardiner, a spokesman for the Association, said.

In Monday’s fire, five tankers from Harford and Cecil counties in Maryland and York and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania responded, Gardiner said.

No injuries were reported and equipment and personnel cleared the scene by 10:30 a.m., Gardiner said.

Courtesy Harford Fire & EMS Asso / Baltimore Sun Fire crews from across Harford battled a fire in a barn in the 1200 block of Trappe Church Road Monday morning.

