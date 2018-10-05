It's all apples all the time at Darlington Apple Festival Saturday

The Darlington Apple Festival returns to the northeastern Harford County village Saturday with arts, crafts, food and, of course, apples.

“Welcome to Darlington, a town that takes care of its own,” writes Elaine Calderon, chairperson of the Darlington Apple Festival, which began 32 years ago.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Shuresville Road and on the grounds of Darlington Elementary School and Francis Silver Park.

Parking and shuttle service to the festival will at Chesapeake Harley-Davidson, the Darlington firehouse and the field across Route 1 from the High’s store.

Members of the community got together to plan a festival for their community. The earlier Strawberry Festival was no longer held because of changes in regulations.

“This small group of founding members decided on a Fall Festival and what better fruit in the fall but apples?” Calderon writes. “The Darlington Apple Festival was born and first held in the parking lot of the Darlington United Methodist Church.”

The festival has changed over the years, and grown substantially, but one thing remains constant, she says: Darlington is a community that supports its neighbors and local organizations.

The other constant is apples. Fresh apples still on the core, apple delight with hot caramel and whipped cream and apple pies.

An apple pie contest awards a plaque to the grand champion and ribbons to first, second and third places. To enter, bring a pie to the basement of Darlington United Methodist Church, 2118 Shuresville Road, between 9 and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Join the Cornhole Tourament that is open to all ages and levels of competition.

Enjoy pony rides provided by Freedom Hills Riding, hay rides in the field behind Darlington United Methodist Church and nearly 200 vendors, including artists and crafters, food vendors and businesses and non-profit organizations.