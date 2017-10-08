Darlington Apple Festival 2017

Phil Grout / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

Folks from across the region flocked to the village of Darlington for the annual Apple Festival. For some it was a long walk through Roy Reeves' cornfield, past the ancient sycamore tree and past the Hannah Barn to a multitude of visitors to the delights of the festival. (Phil Grout / For Baltimore Sun Media Group)