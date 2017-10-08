Phil Grout / For Baltimore Sun Media Group
Folks from across the region flocked to the village of Darlington for the annual Apple Festival. For some it was a long walk through Roy Reeves' cornfield, past the ancient sycamore tree and past the Hannah Barn to a multitude of visitors to the delights of the festival.
Jason Neidig and his family from Aberdeen four a good spot to enjoy their Kona shaved ice treats.
Darlington Apple Festival, 2017, Darlington, Md., features "Apples, pumpkins, mums, crafts, entertainment, art, country market, refreshments. An annual event rain or shine, in the quaint village of Darlington."