Floodgates open on Conowingo Dam, state, local authorities monitor potential for flooding in Cecil County

Thirteen of 50 spill gates were opened at Conowingo Dam Wednesday afternoon as Exelon Generation officials work to handle high water levels on the Susquehanna River behind the dam, the result of recent heavy rains in the region.

The dam operator, along with state and Cecil County leaders, is monitoring the risk for flooding downriver along Route 222 north of Port Deposit.

“We haven’t seen any impacts yet,” Deena O’Brien, a spokesperson for the dam’s parent company, Exelon Generation, said Wednesday afternoon. “We’re in contact with all of our local communities and emergency responders.”

The high river levels are not related to Hurricane Florence, O’Brien said. Florence is expected to hit the Southeast late this week and potentially cause flooding and power outages in Maryland, according to state and local officials.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Monday, and Harford County emergency officials began preparations the same day. Residents have been buying water, filling sandbags and making other preparations ahead of the storm.

The Hogan administration is monitoring conditions south of Conowingo Dam, as the floodgates remain open, along with local officials.

The governor urged Marylanders, in a tweet Wednesday, to “heed warnings” and “prepare for the possibility of more rain, which could cause more severe flooding.”

That warning from Hogan was posted along with other updates on the Exelon Generation Twitter feed Wednesday.

Weather conditions that are “most impactful to” Conowingo Dam, which spans the Susquehanna between Cecil and Harford counties, happen in central Pennsylvania, O’Brien said.

“The hurricane is not expected to have any impact in central Pennsylvania, thank goodness, so we’re not expecting a significant event with the hurricane,” she said.

The region has been saturated by rain during the spring and summer, though — two Harford residents died after being caught in raging floodwaters in Churchville during an Aug. 31 storm.

Exelon Generation has removed more than 1,800 tons of debris from the river so far this year, according to a company statement provided by O’Brien.

The Susquehanna, which flows through New York State, Pennsylvania and Maryland and has a 27,500 square-mile watershed in those states, provides about 90 percent of the fresh water in the upper Chesapeake Bay, The Baltimore Sun reported in August in the wake of tons of debris stacking up behind the dam following record-setting rainfall in July. At least 20 floodgates opened in late July, prompting concerns at the local and state level about the impact on the bay from so much debris and sediment.

“It comes in waves,” O’Brien said of the debris Wednesday. “We were able to get a large portion of the debris that came down in late July. We do have a little bit of debris behind the dam now, that we’re working on as well.”

Thirteen gates remained open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the dam’s automated spill condition hotline. The river was flowing at 265,000 cubic feet per second, and the dam operator expects to have nine to 14 gates open in the next eight hours, according to the message.

People can get information by calling the hotline at 1-877-457-2525; conditions are updated every eight hours.

The river is expected to crest by 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to O’Brien. Exelon officials are “expecting to see river flows going down” and closing spill gates in the coming days, she said.