'I always feel like he's there with us,' son of slain Harford deputy says on the first anniversary of dad's death

Bryan and Tyler Dailey's father, Harford County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey, may have been suddenly taken from them a year ago Friday when he was fatally shot inside an Abingdon restaurant, but the brothers say their dad is still with them every day.

"I always feel like he's there with us. At his house, at the firehouse, out doing something, I always feel like he's there protecting me," Bryan said..

Tyler, who moved back into his dad's house in January, feels his dad's presence there, especially. The front door opened by itself the other day, he said, and he thinks it was his father, who was known to pull a prank or two on his sons.

"I feel like Dad is there," he said.

The first anniversary of Senior Deputy Dailey's death is bringing back a lot of memories of that day at Panera Bread in the Boulevard at Box Hill, where he was fatally wounded, and the days and weeks that followed with viewings and the funerals for Senior Deputy Daily and for Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, who rushed to his fellow officer's aid and was fatally shot when he pursued the suspect, David Brian Evans, to a nearby parking lot. Evans was then shot to death by other deputies.

Just as their lives had started to return to some semblance of normal, Bryan, 21, and Tyler, 18, said, the anniversary has crept up on them.

"It seemed like things had started to calm down. Now we're getting to a year and stuff on Facebook keeps coming up. People are messaging me, saying I'm here for you," Bryan said. "I think as the years go on, it will get a little bit easier, but it's never going to be the same."

In the last week, it's really hit Tyler that his dad is gone.

"I wake up and I wonder if Dad is still alive, then I think, hold on, no, he's not," Tyler said.

Both of them intend to attend Friday's remembrance ceremony that will include a moment of silence, as well as the sounding of emergency sirens, at the memorial to their father and to Deputy First Logsdon. The memorial is in the middle of the traffic circle at the Boulevard at Box Hill, alongside the portion of Route 924 that was renamed "Heroes Highway" by an act of the Maryland General Assembly and Gov. Larry Hogan.

Both young men are angry over their father's death.

"The way he was killed, it bothers me," Tyler said. "It actually infuriates me, to see how cowardly somebody could be to do that."

Police say Evans shot the deputy without provocation when Senior Deputy Daily tried to talk with him at a table inside the eatery. The deputy had responded to a complaint from Evans' estranged family that he had been seen in the area and might be thinking of harming them.

"If I could change anything, it would be if my dad pulled his firearm and killed the guy instead of being blindsided," Tyler said.

Bryan said he despises Evans.

"I have no encouraging thoughts about him," he said.

"I'm glad that he was terminated. I'm glad that the sheriff's office ensured swift justice," Tyler added.

Growing up quick

The past year hasn't been an entirely terrible time for the brothers.

Both said they see the first anniversary of their father's death as an opportunity to move on, for things to get back to as close to normal as they can be.

Harford deputies deaths a year later JEN RYNDA | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun Media Group Tyler, left, and Bryan Dailey talk about memories of their father, fallen Harford Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey, during an interview earlier this week. Friday marks the first anniversary of the deaths of Senior Deputy Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon. Tyler, left, and Bryan Dailey talk about memories of their father, fallen Harford Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey, during an interview earlier this week. Friday marks the first anniversary of the deaths of Senior Deputy Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon. (JEN RYNDA | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

"I see the year mark as, it's been a year, it's time for me to start making steps forward in my life, not be held up by it," Tyler said. "It's a turning point for me, a boost. It's time now to start being an adult, start doing what you need to do."

Both say they already have become adults in many ways, likely earlier than they intended, since their father was gunned down.

"It's been the fastest year, but the slowest year. When everything happened, time was just dragging, the days couldn't end. Now it's like, time has caught back up and it's going at a normal speed," Bryan said. "I still have flashbacks every now and then of everything that happened. It's definitely one of the toughest times I've ever had to go through."

Until last month, Tyler had essentially been living at the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company house since his father was killed. Both brothers are volunteer firemen with the company, as was their father.

Now, he's trying to be a grown-up, he said.

He's been doing a lot of work around the house, finishing the kitchen project his dad started.

"Dad was in the middle of taking the wallpaper off," Tyler said. "I feel like an old man. I go grocery shopping, because I forget I need to do that. I had to buy cleaning supplies, because I realized I didn't have any."

The brothers also say they have grown closer than ever.

"I feel like I need to be," Tyler said.

Their father served as a buffer between his sons, Bryan said.

"Now that he's not here, It's just deal with it, or come up with a resolution and try to make things positive. I know I never want to lose my brother," Bryan said. "When something happens in an instant like that, you never know when it's going to happen."

A 'shock'

Bryan Dailey was at the firehouse when his father was shot on Feb. 10, 2016. He was scrolling through an app on his phone that provides information about fire calls and saw that a sheriff's office deputy was shot, an officer was down and aviation was requested, he recalled.

Bryan called his mom, Robyn Harrington, who had just gotten off work – she's a dispatcher at the Harford County 911 Center.

"She had no clue what was going on," he said.

Eventually, his stepfather called his mom, who called Bryan and broke the news.

"It was a shock," he said. The last year, "it's been rough, kind of. I'm just ready for everything to be over and be able to get on with everything."

For Tyler, his dad's death made it clear to him what he wants to do with his life.

"Obviously, when it happened, it was a shock. I never expected it to happen to my dad. He was getting ready to retire – he may have been retired by now," he said. "It hit as a shock. As time went on, things started to really hit me.

I know what I want to do now. I want to be like my dad."

Being like his dad means joining the military – Tyler has applied to the Coast Guard, his father was a Marine – and then to become a Harford County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Keeping that in mind is helping him cope.

"It's almost like an instinct. I feel like it's in my blood. I couldn't see doing anything else," Tyler said.