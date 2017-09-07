No public outcry — or comment — at Harford DAC review of Abingdon Walmart expansion

Walmart’s plans to expand its Abingdon store generated few recommended changes from county and state permitting agencies and no public comments, a sea change from the outpouring of community opposition to the retailer’s previous plans to build a new store in Bel Air South.

The plans for adding more than 66,000 square feet to the store in the Constant Friendship Business Park were presented during a meeting of the Harford County Development Advisory Committee in the county administration in Bel Air Wednesday morning.

The existing store will be expanded from 120,657 square feet to 187,612 square feet, with additions built onto the rear and both sides of the store, which is at Arundel Court and Constant Friendship Boulevard.

The Walmart is part of a business park that includes a number of large and small retail stores, fast foot restaurants and a movie theater.

“[The] SHA has not objection to the site plan approval,” Rich Zeller, who represents the State Highway Adminstration on the committee, said.

Traffic was a major concern of residents who opposed construction of a new Walmart along Route 924 in Bel Air South. That store would have replaced the one in Abingdon, about three miles away.

During the controversy over the Bel Air South store, Walmart representatives said it was not economically feasible to expand the Constant Friendship store. After the Bel Air South project was abandoned, however, Walmart submitted an store expansion plan for Constant Friendship.

Len Walinski, the Harford County Health Department representative to DAC, noted all food service and building plans are subject to health department review before a building permit is issued.

“Just control dust during development of the site,” Walinski said.

Stormwater management concept plans must be reviewed and approved, and “computations are required to ensure the existing storm drain system is adequate to handle the additional development of the site,” Mike Rist, of the county’s Department of Public Works, said.

“Lighting shall be designed and controlled . . . so that light intensity or brightness does not adversely affect adjacent properties or rights of way,” Eric Vacek, of the Department of Planning and Zoning, said.

Hamilton Reserve II

No one from the public weighed in, either, on plans to add up to nine lots to the planned Hamilton Reserve II subdivision off Harford Road in Fallston.

Hamilton Reserve II had already been reviewed, approved and recorded on a plat for 16 lots, Amy DiPietro, of the engineering firm Morris & Ritchie Associates, said.

“Since that time, the developer has decided that they would like to add an additional piece to Hamilton Reserve II,” she said.

The site is north of Bagley Street and adjacent to the 61-lot Hamilton Reserve I subdivision, where houses are under construction, according to DiPietro.

She said the concept plan for Hamilton Reserve II must be revised because developers are using COS, or conventional open space standards. One parcel at the dead end of Bagley, owned by James and Margaret Freel, has been removed from the plan as well.

She said residents who attended a community input meeting in late July expressed “overwhelming concern” about a proposed road connection between Hamilton Reserve II and Bagley Street that would go through the Freel property.

Michael Euler Sr., of Fallston, is working with a partner to develop Hamilton Reserve I and II. The COS method means residents have smaller lots, but more open space for recreation, Euler explained after the meeting.

He planned to increase the number of lots in Hamilton Reserve II from 16 to 29, but the revised concept plan that was submitted — minus the Freel property — allows for seven to nine lots, Euler said.

He sought to add more lots to Hamilton Reserve II because houses in the neighboring Hamilton Reserve I are selling faster than expected.

“You have to admit, Fallston is becoming a place to live, with the movies and the refurbished shopping center, good schools, close to I-95,” he said.

Euler and his business partners redeveloped the former Fallston Mall, now called Fallston Village Center, with new stores, restaurants and a movie theater, Horizon Cinemas Fallston.

Zeller, of the SHA, noted current access from the state-maintained Harford Road is “adequate to serve the additional lots that are being proposed — no further entrance or road improvements will be required at this time.”

Darryl Ivins, of the Water & Sewer Division, said part of the Hamilton Reserve II property is outside the current boundaries of the Fallston Sanitary Subdistrict — the county government is currently studying the capacity of the subdistrict and whether or not more properties can be added.

“Until the study is complete, it is unknown what improvements to the sewer system will be required,” Ivins said. “This project will be subject to the requirements imposed by that study.”

Stormwater concerns

No one from the public commented on the Hamilton Reserve II lots, but one person did comment about plans to create an 11th lot in the 10-lot Harlan’s Glance subdivision.

The two-acre lot would be at the end of Peery Drive, Bob Wilson, of Wilson Deegan & Associates, said.

The community is along Peery Drive, a side street off Goucher Way in Churchville, northeast of Harford Community College.

Matthew Lazzaro, who has lived in Harlan’s Glance for about seven years, questioned why the development’s stormwater management pond has not been completed.

He brought up the matter when the same plan to create an 11th lot was before the DAC in May of 2015. He noted Wednesday that the work has still not been completed.

“The pond isn’t draining properly at this time and has numerous erosion issues,” Lazzaro said.

He said a proposed safety fence has not been built around the pond, nor have 40 trees been planted to screen it. Trees have grown in the ponds embankment and are clogging the sand filter, however.

Wilson said the pond would be finished when the 11th lot is built upon, and that would take about one year.

Mike Rist, of the DPW, said county officials expected the 11th house would be finished by now.

“Once that thing’s built, then we’ll make sure that pond gets taken care of,” he said, noting the county could pull bond money put up by the developer to complete the pond.

Lazzaro asked if Rist could gaurantee a timeline.

“No more than I could before, because we don’t know when this lot’s going to be built,” Rist said.