Walmart expansion, Hamilton Reserve on Harford DAC's Wednesday agenda

Two closely watched development projects for Harford County — the expansion of the Abingdon Walmart and an addition to the Hamilton Reserve community in Fallston — will be up for review next week by the county’s Development Advisory Committee.

The committee, which includes representatives of county and state agencies who make recommendations on project plans, is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m next Wednesday, Sept. 6. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be in the first-floor conference room in the county administration building at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air.

Walmart’s Abingdon store is in the Constant Friendship Business Park at Tollgate Road and Route 24. The project involves expanding the existing store from 120,657 square feet to more than 187,000 square feet, according to the plan posted on the county’s website.

The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in 2016 that it would expand the Abingdon store after giving up in the fall of 2015 on its efforts to build a new store at Route 924 and Plumtree Road in Bel Air South. Those earlier plans sparked intense community opposition over concerns the mammoth store would generate a significant amount of traffic on the already heavily traveled Route 924.

Expansion of Abingdon store, which was built in 1993, will occur to the rear and on both sides of the existing building, according to a transcript of a community input meeting held July 21 at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. Work will also be done on the parking lot.

A Walmart spokesperson told The Aegis in 2016 that the company plans to start construction on the expansion in 2018 and be open by the spring of 2019.

The Hamilton Reserve agenda item covers the addition of about 2 acres to the total site, which is off Harford Road just west of the intersection with Connolly Road.

The addition, if approved, would bump the total acreage to 37.8, according to the revised concept plan.

The county has approved 61 single-family lots for the first section of the subdivision, called Hamilton Reserve I, and another 16 lots for Hamilton Reserve II, according to Moe Davenport, chairman of the DAC and chief of development review for the Department of Planning and Zoning.

The developers could put about half a dozen more single family lots on the additional two acres for Hamilton II, Davenport said Thursday.

The additional acreage is on the west side of Hamilton II, adjacent to lots clustered around “Road A,” which ends in a cul-de-sac, according to the plan.

A handful of houses are under construction in Hamilton Reserve I, which has sparked some community controversy because of the traffic situation on Harford Road between routes 1 and 152 and the single entrance the new development has to Harford Road only.

The State Highway Administration is overseeing the construction of a traffic signal at Harford and Connolly, which is expected to be completed this fall. The developers of Hamilton Reserve and other property owners in the area are contributing to the cost of installing the signal, an SHA spokesperson said last month.

There is a third plan on Wednesday’s DAC agenda, a request to create an additional 2-acre lot in the Harlan’s Glace subdivision at Peery Drive and Goucher Way in Bel Air.

The additional lot, on which a 10,000 square-foot single-family house is proposed, would bring the number of lots in Harlan’s Glance to 11, according to the preliminary plan.