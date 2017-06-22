A Bel Air area property that time forgot to get nine houses

For decades, a 2.5-acre property on Locust Avenue, off Vale Road, has sat vacant as the surrounding Bel Air North area evolved into one of the most heavily developed residential communities in Harford County.

That is likely to change, however.

Plans to build nine, single-family houses on the site were reviewed Wednesday by the county Development Advisory Committee and if the permit reviewing and issuing process follows a normal course, a year from now the trees should start coming down to make way for the new houses, a representive of the developer/owner, G & G Limited Family Partnership, said.

The densely wooded property occupies about half of one side of the block-long street, which is just west of the Bel Air Bypass.

Neighboring property owners say they knew the property's development was inevitable, but still expressed their concerns with stormwater runoff, increased traffic and pedestrian safety.

Residents Jay Colby and John Voelker both asked if sidewalks would be constructed as part of the requirements the county will place on the developer.

No they won't, said a member of the review committee, Michael Rist, who represents the Department of Public Works on the review committee, also known as DAC, and who pointed out there are currently no sidewalks anywhere else along Locust Avenue.

Risk said the developer will only will make improvements along its frontage consistent with the rest of the street, either a curb or an open drainage system with a shoulder on a 24-foot right-of-way.

"I think it's dangerous – for people living in the new homes also," said Volker, one of about 15 people from the neighborhood who attended the review session.

He also wanted to know "where will the water go," the stormwater when it leaves the property.

Mitch Ensor, of Bay State Land Services the project's designer, and representing G & G Limited Family Partnership at the review, tsaid a stormwater system is planned to collect and then disperce water coming from roofs, driveways and sheds, and when it does leave the property it would follow "existing drainages."

Which prompted Charlie Hicks, who lives across the street, to remark that his property already floods and knocking down the trees and replacing them with houses will mean "more water coming through my lot."

Voeker, Hicks' next-door neighbor, said their properties become like a swamp when it rains, and Hicks, whose family has owned his house for 52 years, said the excessive water "is having an effect on my foundation ... that would be a big problem."

DAC chairman Moe Davenport said the developer is required to meet "state and county requirements" on runoff, and Ensor pledged to work with the neighbors on the issue, although he suggested the plan as submitted would meet requirements.

Hicks said speeding on the narrow street is already a problem and asked if speed bumps could be installed, since more residents will mean more vehicles. Rist said he doubted the volume of traffic would meet the threshold the county has for speed reduction measures.

The property was originally platted in the 1940s for 27 lots, each 25 feet wide and about 135 feet deep, according to Ensor.

The current plan, which is actually a revision of a plan proposed in 2004 by a previous owner/developer, has the nine 75-foot wide lots of about a quarter-acre (10,000 square feet) each, that will be served by public water and sewer, even though some of the other houses on the street still have wells and septic tanks.

Ensor said the 2004 plan, which was drawn by another firm to conform to current zoning rules, "was close to receiving final approval" and then stalled. He didn't know what happened, but noted this plan, "will finally finish the conversion," from the original 27-lot plat.

Residents asked Ensor if he knows what the houses will look like and how much they will cost, but he demurred, saying only that their footprint will fit within the required setbacks.

As for a price range, Ensor said, under current regulations, there aren't many single-family houses being built in Harford for less than $400,000.

The year timetable to get everything started is also typical, Ensor said following the review session, citing stormwater control design requirements as a significant factor.