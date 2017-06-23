Proposed Harford park may contribute to stormwater problems nearby resident warns

Harford County officials have a plan for security at the new Emily Bayless Graham Park in the Bel Air South area, but they may also need to come up with a more detailed stormwater control plan to go with it.

During a review of the plans by the County Development Advisory Committee in Bel Air Wednesday, Tony Testerman, who lives near the park site at Wheel Road and Route 924 said his neighborhood receives much of the storm runoff from that property and the Festival at Bel Air shopping center.

The culprit is a drainage structure constructed for Route 924 in the mid-1940s, said Testerman, who lives in the 2300 block of Old Emmorton Road. Testerman said his property floods in heavy rains and he has lost trees, while some of his neighbors have flooded basements and mold problems.

"It's not a safe environment," he said, citing over-saturation of the ground and sediment and trash carried onto their properties by "unruly" stormwater.

Testerman suggested the county consider installing a stormwater retention pond on the Graham site, which is not part of the plans that were reviewed Wednesday. The excessive runoff, he said, has been an issue since the area north of Wheel Road became heavily developed in the 1980s and '90s.

He said he has discussed the problem with both the county and the State Highway Administration, which controls Route 924, but hasn't gotten anywhere. The alternative to finding a solution, he said, "is another route none of us is willing to go" – litigation.

The committee members, who represent various county review and approving agencies, did not comment, but Michael Risk of the Department of Public Works had noted earlier that aspect of the overall plan is still under agency review.

The county Parks and Recreation Department plans to construct three loop trails, total distance of 2.5 miles, in the interior of the 69-acre, mostly wooded property that was gifted to the county by the Estate of Graham, with the stipulation it be used only as a passive nature park.

Also planned is a 75-lot parking lot, a small pavilion and a single access point along an existing lane from Wheel Road that will be widen and receive pervious paving. Portable restroom facilities also will be placed on the site.

There are three run-down barns and a vacant, dilapidated brick house on the site that will be surrounded by chain link fences to keep them off-limits from the public while the county evaluates if they can be restored, Paul Magness, deputy director of parks and recreation said.

Under a question about security on the property that was also raised by Testerman, Magness said they have plans to hire a caretaker to live on the property in a vacant mobile home that is already there. The access road will have a gate that will be locked after hours, he said.

"We had some issues before," Magness said about people trespassing on the the property, which hasn't had anyone legally living there in some 20 years.

Testerman said he is also concerned about the new park adding to traffic on Wheel Road, which he said jams up at the Route 924 and Route 24 traffic lights during rush hours.

Magness, however, said the scope of the new park shouldn't add significant traffic.

"It's going to be a passive park only, no ballfields, no buildings," he said. "It's a passive park as designed and as required by the deed."