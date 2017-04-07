Harford polymer products maker moves to new headquarters, plans workforce expansion

D. Wheatley Enterprises, Inc., a developer of applied polymer technologies products, is completing the relocation of its headquarters and manufacturing operations to Belcamp's Riverside Business Park and will be adding 40 new jobs over the next four years, the Maryland Department of Commerce said.

The company, which currently has approximately 50 employees, is investing more than $2.3 million in its new 45,000 square foot building in the 1300 block of Brass Mill Road, the department said in a news release.

DWE completed the new building last year and has been in the process of consolidating all its operations there from three other locations, company president and CEO Dave Wheatley said Friday afternoon. That process should be completed at the end of April.

The company was founded in Aberdeen by Wheatley in 1990 and was formerly headquarted at the HEAT Center in Aberdeen, with other operations also in Aberdeen and in Woodlawn, he said.

"We'll have it all under one roof in Belcamp," he said.

The move to Belcamp is driven by cost cutting, consolidation for more efficiency and some growth, explained Wheatly, who is from Harford County.

According to the Maryland Department of Commerce news release, since its founding in 1990, DWE engineers have supported the development of life-support products for the biotech, defense, and aerospace industries.

The company makes a variety of items ranging from pea-sized components to 400 foot-long vehicle harness assemblies.

Most of its early defense work has been in the innovation of engineered polymers for the nuclear, biological, and chemical protection and detection field. DWE's new operations include critical technology injection molding as well as self-contained breathing apparatus breathing systems.

"Since January 2015, Maryland has added more than 100,000 new jobs thanks to companies like DWE that are choosing to expand in our state," said Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. "The fact that DWE plans to nearly double their number of employers over the next four years shows that we are making tremendous progress in expanding economic opportunity in all regions of Maryland."

"We are delighted to welcome another business expansion and new jobs coming to Harford County," Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement. "Through our technical workforce training program, we are also pleased to help employees advance their skills in the workplace."

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $120,000 conditional loan through the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund, according to the news release.

The Harford County Office of Economic Development is allocating up to $12,000 through its Workforce Technical Training Program. The company is also eligible for various tax credits including the Maryland Job Creation Tax Credit.