Way of the Cross to highlight Good Friday in HdG

Today is one of the most significant days in Christianity.

Good Friday is the day Christians say Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross and died for the sins of the world. In Havre de Grace, an annual observance of those events has been held for close to three decades, if not longer.

At noon today, Christians who have gathered in David Craig Park will participate in the Good Friday Way of the Cross Service.

“It is a very moving service for adults and children,” Pastor Ron Tabor, of the First Christian Church of Havre de Grace said, “and an opportunity to witness for the community.”

Someone among the group will bear a large wooden cross, as it’s been written Jesus was made to do before his hands and feet were nailed to the cross.

The observers will go in worship from location to location in downtown Havre de Grace for the estimated two hours of the service.

The Good Friday crucifixion observance is part of a weeklong celebration of the final week Jesus spent on earth, beginning with Palm Sunday followed by Maundy Thursday and the Last Supper of Christ.

Three days after the observance of Christ’s death on the cross on Good Friday, Christians celebrate his resurrection Easter Sunday, the day Christians believe promises resurrection for those who die.

In Havre de Grace, Good Friday has for decades been a day for reflection with the annual service.

“This is my 26th year,” Tabor said, adding the service had been held before he became involved.