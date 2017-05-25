Harford liquor board grants conditional approval for Crack the Sky concert

The organizers of a scheduled Crack the Sky concert at Mountain Branch Golf Club in Joppa can cross a major item off the list of the multiple approvals they need to ensure the concert will happen June 2.

The Harford County Liquor Control Board granted conditional approval Wednesday of an outside event application so alcohol can be sold during the concert — the approval was granted on the condition organizers obtain all necessary approvals from county agencies.

Gus Vasilakopoulos, who holds the golf course liquor license, and his brother, Bill, the CEO of Mountain Branch, must still obtain a temporary use and zoning certificate from the county, which involves approvals from the Department of Planning and Zoning, the Health Department and the Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits, before the concert can happen.

The Vasilakopoulos brothers appeared before the liquor board Wednesday afternoon with their attorney, Eric McLaughlin, of Bel Air.

The Crack the Sky show is part of a series of Music in the Woods outdoor concerts planned for Mountain Branch, starting May 6. The venue is between the 10th and 11th holes.

The concerts had been scheduled weekly, but the first two were postponed following concerns expressed by liquor board members and agency staff about whether county approvals were needed for matters such as the stage, sanitation and parking, plus board officials wanted more information about the layout of the venue.

McLaughlin provided that information to the board Wednesday, noting organizers are "making sure we're dotting every 'i' and crossing every 't.'"

He stressed the Vasilakopouloses are accustomed to putting on large events, such as charity golf outings, weddings and community Mother's Day celebrations, but dealing with zoning issues related to concerts is a new experience for them.

"This has been a learning experience for these businessmen," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said the county requires a zoning certificate for events such as the concert series for properties that are zoned agricultural, such as Mountain Branch.

Mountain Branch is off of the heavily-traveled Route 152.

McLaughlin presented maps showing the layout of the concert venue, which has been shifted to a nearby non-wooded area to comply with county rules about forest stand delineation areas, as well as details on providing portable toilets, cleaning up debris after the show, parking, which will be around the driving range, safety and security precautions, methods for controlling the sale of alcohol, food service, even insect control.

Board chairman C. John Sullivan asked McLaughlin if the county has given him a time line for the zoning certificate approval.

McLaughlin replied that county officials have not given him a set date, but they expect the approvals will be issued in time for the concert.

Julie Mackert, of the Health Department, attended Wednesday's meeting. She said her agency is among those that will sign off on the zoning certificate.

"I don't see a problem with our requirements on our end, but I don't know that other agencies have [concerns]," she said.

McLaughlin said the golf course operators have a "long-standing vision" to host outdoor concerts at their facility, which is something other golf courses around the country do.

"It's a way that golf courses can capitalize on, what do we do when we're sitting vacant," he said.

Liquor board members still had questions about the concert and the approval process, and Pilar Gracia, the liquor board counsel and administrator, brought up a concern that the golf course license might not cover alcohol sales during concerts that are not related to playing golf.

"You could argue it's not only inconsistent but contradicts the purpose of the license to accommodate golfing purposes," she said.

The board went into a closed executive session to consult with counsel - Gracia - and determine their next steps.

They returned to open session after about 10 minutes and gave their conditional approval.

"The outside event allows the board, in its discretion, to give the licensee approval of events that are outside the ordinary scope of their license," Gracia said.

She also explained that she has served the dual role of administrator and counsel since 2015, as that was the arrangement the board desired, plus liquor boards in other jurisdictions have similar setups.