Harford courthouse evacuated for bomb threat Monday morning

The Harford County Sheriffs Office is investigating a bomb threat made to the Harford County Courthouse, the Sheriffs Office said.

The threat was made earlier Monday morning, and the downtown Bel Air facility was immediately evacuated, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

According to the Sheriffs Office post on its Facebook page: “We are currently investigating a third party phone call, that alerted law enforcement to the possibility of a bomb coming into the Harford County Circuit Courthouse today. Out of an abundance of caution the courthouse has been evacuated, allowing us to secure the the building and conduct a through investigation. The Harford County Sheriff's Office will update you when the building reopens to the public.”

“We received a call at 10:15 and the courthouse evacuation was complete by 10:45,” said Cristie Kahler, director of media and public relations for the Sheriff’s Office.

The building remained evacuated as of 1:20 p.m.

Police cars from various agencies blocked off Courtland and Office streets which run along the side of the courthouse. The building is also bordered by South Main and South Bond streets, with its main entrances of Office and Courtland streets.

Officers from Bel Air Police Department stood by outside the building’s main entrances, as people who had left the building stood around some distance away.

Beckie Privette from Havre de Grace was in the courthouse when she was told to evacuate.

“It’s alarming,” Privette said.

Kevin Komorowski of Abingdon was in the courthouse for jury duty Monday.

“I tend to think it’s probably some kid being an idiot,” he said.

Stacey Smith has worked at the courthouse for 14 years. She said she didn’t necessarily think there was really a bomb inside the building.

“I think of all of us outside in one area, someone could take us out that way,” Smith said. “It’s scary that people are capable of that.”

It’s difficult to get weapons through the metal detectors, so getting people all outside in one place would be the easiest way to cause the most damage, she said.

Patty Nichols said nowadays it’s scary when any such threat is made.

“People are crazy and people really can put a bomb somewhere and who would know,” said Nichols, who has worked in the courthouse for two years.

“While what is happening in Texas brings all community to a heightened awareness, it doesn’t change the response of the sheriff’s office that a thorough investigation of any and all threats of violence against the community, a building or an individual,” Kahler, of the Sheriff’s Office, said. She was referring to a series of package bombings in Austin, the latest Sunday night, which have killed two people and injured four others, according to national news reports.

“When there is a cluster of events or even an isolated one, we will stop and look at the events to see if we can learn anything from them,” Kahler said.

Kahler said someone reported to police that they knew someone who was coming to court Monday “and believed they may be bringing a bomb into the building,” Kahler said.

She said the Sheriff’s Office appreciates the public’s vigilance in letting law enforcement know when there may be a threat, as in this case.

“Even though it’s a third part threat, we still investigate to ensure the safety of all citizens,” Kahler said.

Maj. Jack Simpson of the Sheriffs Office said it has been about four years since the last bomb threat was made involving the circuit courthouse.

This story will be updated.