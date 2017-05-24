Harford council passes fiscal 2018 budget with no tax increases, greater funding for capital projects

The Harford County Council unanimously passed the county's operating and capital budgets for fiscal 2018 Tuesday evening.

The operating budget includes a $543.1 million general fund budget that includes funding for 4 percent merit raises for eligible county employees and salary increases for Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies and Harford County Public Schools teachers.

The budgets, which County Executive Barry Glassman submitted to the council in April, were passed with 69 amendments, many of which adjusted the separate capital, water and sewer and highways budgets to reflect additional revenue for road improvements, anticipated federal grant money to complete the Ma & Pa Trail, plus school system projects not included in the budget as submitted.

Glassman did not include any property tax increases in his budget, and the council unanimously passed Resolution 009-17, which keeps tax rates at $0.8937 per $100 of value for owners of property within the municipalities of Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace and $1.042 for property outside the municipalities.

The difference between the two rates is property owners outside the municipalities pay a differential tax for county highway maintenance and construction. Those expenses inside the municipalities are funded within their respective revenue streams.

"On behalf of the county executive, myself and our budget team, we thank you for your cooperation throughout this whole budget process," Director of Administration Billy Boniface told council members.

Boniface, a former County Council president, lauded the communication and mutual respect between the council and county administration.

"This doesn't have to be a confrontational process," he said. "It's one that can be done well, that better serves the citizens of Harford County."

The amendments related to school system capital projects, which came about because of additional state money allocated in early May, cover an increase of $3.78 million in county and state money for a "systemic renovation" of the HVAC system at Bel Air Elementary School and closing off open-space classrooms — that increases the total funding for that project from $3.78 million to $7.56 million.

The new state money also helps the county to fund a $1.06 million replacement of the North Harford Elementary School roof.

Glassman had already allocated tens of millions of dollars for HCPS capital projects, with the largest amount, $38 million, going toward the nearly $100 million replacement of Havre de Grace Middle and High Schools, according to the budget ordinance, Bill 17-007, the council approved Tuesday.

The county executive increased his allocation to the school system's operating budget by $5.2 million compared to the current fiscal year, although the school board requested $18.1 million more than what the county executive allocated last year.

Board of Education members and HCPS Superintendent Barbara Canavan have said the increase is necessary to cover salary and benefit increases for its roughly 5,000 employees.

Glassman earmarked $5 million of his increase for instructional salaries, which would support teacher salary increases, although non-classroom workers have expressed concerns about not seeing more funds for the salary increases they have negotiated with the school board.

The council has the power to fully fund the school board's request, but it would have had to move money from other agencies or raise taxes. The council did not appropriate any additional operating funds for HCPS and expressed no interest in doing so during its month-long budget review.

George M. Curry, a board member for the Harford County Education Association, the local teachers' union, thanked county officials for their "leadership and dedication you have shown to your teachers" for the county's contribution toward teacher salary increases.

"The teachers of the county have been going through a rough time this year," Curry, a Bel Air resident who teaches social studies at North Harford Middle School, said during the public comment portion of Tuesday's meeting. "The steps taken by the Harford County government this year are greatly appreciated."

Other changes to the final budget include appropriating $600,000 in state highway user revenue that will go toward road resurfacing and $350,000 to renovate the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company's main fire station. Also approved was an amendment allowing the county to accept $1 million in federal grant funds toward the planned connection of the Bel Air/Fallston and Forest Hill sections of the Ma & Pa Trail.

Kim Spence, chief of budget and management research, explained to council members May 9 that the county has applied for federal Transportation Alternatives Program funds for the trail project.

Boniface told them at the time that the amendment is necessary so the county can "move quickly" if the funds are available in fiscal 2018.

Council members made few comments on the budget Tuesday, although Councilman Mike Perrone discussed the county budget in terms of the national economy, which is slowly recovering from the Great Recession of the previous decade.

Local government, law enforcement and schools have struggled with tight budgets, and their employees' salaries have been stagnant for years as a legacy of the recession, he noted.

"We aren't living in those often quoted 'difficult economic times,'" Perrrone said. "We are living in the new normal."