Police union, ARC Northern Chesapeake officials praise county exec's budget

The first public hearing on Harford County Executive Barry Glassman’s budget, held Thursday evening in the County Council chambers in Bel Air, lasted seven minutes.

But that was just long enough for four speakers to have their say.

Mike Montalvo, president of the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union, and Brian Carter, vice president of the Harford County Correctional Association, were two of them, who showed up to voice their support since it includes funding for salary increases for Sheriff’s Office employees.

Glassman has committed funding in his $733.4 million operating budget for law enforcement salary increases, as well as increases for public schools teachers, library system, State’s Attorney’s Office, Circuit Court and general government employees.

Glassman has budgeted for a 2 percent COLA, or cost of living adjustment, and a $2,000 merit increase for eligible full-time county employees.

The total operating budget for fiscal 2019 is nearly 6 percent higher than the current year’s budget.

The county executive has also put forth a $166.1 million capital budget for fiscal 2019. That budget is more than 32 percent higher than this year’s capital spending package.

“We applaud the efforts of County Executive Glassman, who has been true to his word since taking office, of making county employees a priority,” Montalvo said during the first of two County Council public hearings on next year’s budget.

Glassman proposes $2.8 million in next year’s budget for the second year of a two-year, $5.3 million pay parity plan for law enforcement deputies, corrections officers and civilian employees.

“With the budget increase, you’ll be returning the correctional profession in Harford County to a more desirable and competitive career within the public safety community and the state of Maryland,” Carter said.

The Sheriff’s Office operates the Harford County Detention Center, the county jail. Carter said corrections officers are part of a greater public safety family, including law enforcement, fire and rescue and EMS.

“We are entrusted by the citizens of Harford County to maintain our high character and integrity when dealing with the incarcerated populace of Harford County,” Carter said.

Montalvo also recognized Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler’s “ongoing commitment to improving salaries within the Sheriff’s Office.”

“As sheriff, he has many operational considerations to budget for, but he’s always made salaries the highest priority,” Montalvo said.

The police unions have spent years seeking support for salary increases for their members to correct wages that stagnated over the past decade, and deputies did not receive annual salary step increases.

The two unions have since secured a memorandum of understanding with the county executive and sheriff, signed in 2017, that allows the parties to negotiate on salaries and benefits.

Collective bargaining legislation sponsored by Harford County’s Senate delegation in Annapolis was approved this year, granting the unions the ability to negotiate with the county and sheriff on pay and health care benefits.

With the MOU and collective bargaining in place, “the Deputy Sheriff’s Union will continue to seek step increases for our members,” Montalvo said.

“We hope that, with our salaries on the right track, we can attract and retain the best and brightest law enforcement deputies to protect and serve the citizens of this great county,” he said.

Montalvo said later that collective bargaining grants the unions “a seat at the table” every year during the budget process to seek salary steps, even when sheriff or county administrations change.

The county budget also includes annual financial support for community organizations. The ARC Northern Chesapeake Region is one of those organizations, and its chief operating officer and one individual supported by the ARC were on hand Thursday to encourage the council’s support of the budget.

Glassman has allocated $1.8 million for the ARC Northern Chesapeake, an $85,000 increase from this year, according to budget documents.

The Aberdeen-based ARC, which turns 65 years old this year, helps children and adults with special needs attend school, go to work, live independently and be part of their communities, according to its website.

The county’s financial support helps the ARC to continue to employ more than 300 people and “and remain competitive allowing us to support over 300 individuals in the community to live and work and thrive in their community,” Kevin Drumheller, the chief operating officer, said.

Drumheller introduced Barry Jensen, an individual supported by the ARC. The 59-year-old Bel Air resident told council members he works as a restaurant dishwasher and is a member of the county Parks and Recreation Woodshop.

Drumheller said Jensen has paid his membership fee for the wood shop and is working on a trailer and a boat. The annual membership fee is $100, according to the county website.

“We’re very excited to see what that looks like,” he told the council.

The speakers chatted with council members after the hearing. Councilman James McMahan talked with and posed for a photo with Drumheller and Jensen.

Jensen can walk to the wood shop at the Parks and Recreation headquarters off of North Tollgate Road, using the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail, according to Drumheller.

“The whole thing will be open soon,” McMahan said of the trail.

Glassman’s budget includes funds to complete a link connecting the Bel Air/Fallston and Forest Hill sections of the popular recreation trail.

The next public hearing on the budget is Wednesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 212 S. Bond St. in Bel Air.