Harford correctional officer recruit charged with sex offenses

A Harford County Sheriff’s Office correctional deputy recruit’s employment has been terminated after he was charged with sex offenses, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy recruit Nicholas Paul Carini, 20, of the 100 block of South Main Street in Bel Air, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sex abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sex offense stemming from an incident Aug. 20, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Carini was part of Entry Level Corrections Class 28, which is set to graduate from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy on Jan. 17, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrest came after an investigation by the Harford County Child Advocacy Center. Carini was arrested without incident and taken to the Harford County Detention Center for processing. After an appearance before the District Court Commissioner, he was released on his own recognizance, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“The Harford County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and will thoroughly investigate all allegations of misconduct, remaining vigilant to ensure our efforts are professional and meet the high standards the public has come to expect from our deputies,” the news release states. “The acts alleged are not reflective of the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.”

No further information was available from the Sheriff’s Office. The Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which oversees the Child Advocacy Center, did not respond to a request for comment late Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded the public Carini is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This story will be updated.