Harford corn crop delayed by spring rain, challenged by summer heat

Harford County farmer Zach Rose’s corn crop was hit with too much rain during the spring planting and not enough rain at a critical time in the summer heat.

“A lot of the top-end yield potential isn’t going to be there because it got planted so late,” Rose said in a telephone interview Sunday afternoon while working in the field.

Rose and his family own and operate the 1,400-acre Clear Meadow Farm in White Hall, where they grow multiple grain crops such as corn, soybeans and wheat and raise a beef cattle herd managed by his mother, Nancy. Clear Meadow is also known for its sunflowers that bloom in the Jarrettsville area each September.

Heavy rains during the spring meant farmers could not get into their fields to plant — 3.2 inches of rain fell in the area in April, followed by 8.17 inches in May and 4.77 inches in June, according to precipitation data collected at the Conowingo Dam and posted on the National Weather Service website.

“A lot of corn got planted in June, and you prefer to have all your corn planted in April and May,” Rose said. “The fields were so wet, we couldn’t get in there.”

He said a time of heavy rain can be just as bad as a drought.

Heavy spring rains also hurt Rose’s wheat crop, which had been planted last fall for harvest this summer. Rain in April, when the wheat was flowering, caused problems such as disease.

“All the wet weather really hurt the wheat,” Rose said.

Corn is growing around Harford County — row upon row of healthy-looking green corn, with tassels showing, could be seen Saturday evening in the fields of the Harford County-owned Edgeley Grove Park in Fallston. The park includes about 90 acres for crop production, as well as Annie’s Playground, multiple athletic fields and picnic areas and a trailhead for the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail, according to the county’s website.

Rain is necessary at this point in the plant’s life cycle as the plants produce pollen on the tassel, according to Rose. The pollen fertilizes the silks to produce ears of corn.

“When the corn is pollinating you need some good rain to help out,” Rose said. “It needs some rain to give it a boost, to get it growing faster.”

Corn prices are $3.50 per bushel for July, and futures are $3.59 for September, $3.72 for December, according to the Chicago Board of Trade.

Rose said $5 per bushel would be a “decent price” for corn, but farmers don’t want prices to be too high, as they would be passed on by animal feed producers who purchase gain from them.

Soybean prices stand at $8.74 per bushel for July, and futures are $8.77 for August, $8.83 for September and $8.94 for November, according to the Chicago Board of Trade website.

Wheat prices are at $5.13 per bushel for July. Wheat futures are $5.14 for September and $5.29 for December, according to the CBOT.

The Roses, who also raise beef cattle, “can’t afford to have a real high price for grain either,” he said.

The majority of the grain produced at Clear Meadow Farm is meant for the domestic feed market, but some soybeans are sold on the international market, which has been plagued by uncertainty in recent months, especially after the U.S. government under President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on goods from allies such as Canada, Mexico and the European Union. A trade war between the U.S. and China, with tariffs on each others’ goods, including American soybeans, started last Friday.

Crop prices are affected, which affects farmers such as the Roses, even if most of their grain is not sold internationally, Zach Rose said.

“It’s been a very challenging year farming,” he said.

Clear Meadow Farm had a “decent” corn crop in 2017, which Rose called “a very average year.”

“We always say it takes two good years to make up for a bad year,” Rose said.