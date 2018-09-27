Community urges Aberdeen to keep Family Swim Center affordable, if transferred to Coppermine

erika read

Users of the Aberdeen Family Swim Center urged municipal leaders Monday to ensure the facility remains publicly-owned and accessible to low-income residents, should it be transferred Coppermine Fieldhouse, a Baltimore-based private entity that has expressed interest in buying or leasing the swim center.

“I’m probably one of the most well-off people in my neighborhood,” Ryan Burbey, the former head of the Harford County Education Association, the local teachers’ union who is a Harford County Public Schools teacher, said during a public hearing before the mayor and city council Monday evening. “I can assure you that none of [my neighbors] will be able to attend a for-profit pool.”

The City of Aberdeen, which has owned the more than 11-acre swim center since 1985, issued an expression of interest during the summer to determine if anyone in the region would be interested in acquiring the facility and making improvements to boost community use, according to EOI documents on the city website.

The city bought the swim center at 615 Old Robinhood Road with $285,000 in state Program Open Space money 33 years ago.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties manages the pool, and the organization shares maintenance duties with local volunteers and Aberdeen’s public works department, according to Phyllis Grover, the city director of planning and community development.

The city sent an EOI package to seven entities in Harford County, Baltimore City and Baltimore County, including Coppermine, the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Y of Central Maryland, the Huntley Sports Group — Huntley manages non-baseball events at Ripken Stadium on behalf of the city — plus The Arena Club, Black Bear Sports Group and War Horse Cities, according to documents.

Representatives of the Y of Central Maryland and The Arena Club toured the swim center in August, but neither organization submitted a proposal. Coppermine Fieldhouse was the only entity that submitted a proposal by the Aug. 24 deadline, according to documents. Coppermine first approached city leaders in February about expanding their community recreation and sports services to Harford County and acquiring the swim center.

Coppermine, which operates seven facilities in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, plans to make investments that would allow the swim center to be a year-round operation, rather than just a summer operation. Those investments include a synthetic turf athletic field with lights, a splash pad and a “cost-effective” enclosure for the current outdoor pool.

Coppermine plans to include the Boys & Girls Club in their operation so the youth organization can continue to offer its summer swim programs in Aberdeen, according to the company’s proposal.

“Our goal is not to close the pool,” Alex Jacobs, founder and owner of Coppermine, said during the public hearing Monday.

He stressed that company leaders want to determine “how can we enhance that center, that facility, to add revenue so that the pool can stay open.”

Members of the community expressed concerns about keeping the pool affordable for all users and preserving access for local swimming and diving teams.

“We bought the pool for the children for the people of our community, and what’s going to happen when we let somebody else run it?” resident Bob Hartman asked.

Burbey, who said his family uses the pool on a regular basis, called transferring a public asset to a private operator “obscene” and “ridiculous.”

He encouraged city leaders to advertise so residents “actually know we have a pool,” and use more Program Open Space funds to make improvements such as water slides to draw more users.

“Then, we would make millions that could be invested back into the pool,” Burbey said.

Derek DeWitt, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs, said there are about 6,000 “independent visits” to the pool by youths between ages 6 to 16 over nine weeks during the summer. More than 500 youths a week participate in Boys & Girls Club programs, such as swim lessons, at the pool. Club members do not have to pay to use the pool, he said.

“We are serving a ton of kids, and they are getting a great opportunity to learn how to swim,” DeWitt said.

Valerie Ryan, a Havre de Grace resident who grew up in Aberdeen, is a parent representative for the Aberdeen Penguins community swim team, which she said has developed swimmers for local high school swim programs.

The team also draws participants from low-income and middle-class families who cannot afford other swim clubs in Harford County, she said.

“It’s wonderful that someone wants to come in and improve the facility,” Ryan said. “Our biggest concern, though, is that the children in the community benefit from it, and the pricing is set where these children can still swim.”

Rick Culbertson, a former Aberdeen resident who lives in Abingdon, coaches the Aberdeen Dive Team, which practices at the swim center and draws youths from around Harford.

Culbertson said he supports a pool enclosure.

“We would love to have the opportunity to have a year-round program for divers,” he said.

Jacobs, of Coppermine, stressed company officials take a community’s per-capita income into account when developing a facility.

Jacobs said he has “never turned a child away,” and the company does not want to alienate community members who could be customers.

“We’re a for-profit company — we always have been — but we’re very conscious of how much people can spend and what they can do, as far as how much discretionary income they have,” he said.

Mayor Patrick McGrady emphasized that “there is no deal in place” and the expression of interest is just meant to start conversations about what could happen with the swim center.

“That’s why we invited you here,” Councilwoman Sandra Landbeck told members of the public. “We wanted to hear [from] you before we did anything.”

McGrady said any sale of city-owned property must be approved by a council vote.

“Before anything happens, we’ll of course bring it before the public for review,” he said.

