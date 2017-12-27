Harford County police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

License plates were stolen last Friday from the 4400 block of Ventura Way.

People on dirt bikes on Burnt Hill Trail were riding dangerously last Friday.

A shotgun was missing last Friday in the 500 block of Aldino Stepney Road.

A vehicle was egged Saturday in the 4900 block of Bristle Cone Circle.

Someone broke a window Monday of a home in the 300 block of Mayberry Drive.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Girard M. Mills, 22, fo the 4900 block of Villa Point Drive, was charged Tuesday with possession of drug paraphernalia and more than 10 grams of marijuana.

Jeremiah Bishop, 35, of the 4300 block of Cooper Road in Whiteford, was charged Tuesday with drug possession other than marijuana, intoxicated endangerment, disorderly conduct and second-degree assault on law enforcement, parole and probation officer, fire or EMS.

Juveniles who refused to leave Walmart last Friday were causing a disturbance.

A vehicle was vandalized last Friday in the first block of East Aztec Street.

Vandalism was reported last Friday in the 400 block of West Bel Air Avenue.

A woman was shoplifting at Walmart last Friday.

A theft was reported last Friday in the first block of Chesapeake Court.

A PlayStation 4 and controller were stolen Nov. 25, a caller reported last Friday from the 100 block of West Aztec Street.

Items were stolen Saturday from the 100 block of West Deen Avenue.

More than $100 worth of merchandise was stolen Saturday from Walmart.

A 2-year-old boy was running around a hotel unsupervised Sunday.

An employee witnessed a theft and confronted the suspect Sunday in the 200 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

Someone was screaming in a store Sunday in the 900 block of Beards Hill Road.

Vandalism was reported Sunday in the 500 block of Beards Hill Road.

Vandalism was reported Sunday in the 100 block of West Aztec Street.

Items were stolen from a vehicle overnight Sunday in the 400 block of South Rogers Street.

A man with a walker was asking people for money Monday in the 100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

Two men stole items Tuesday in the 200 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

A man who just returned from vacation told police Tuesday items were stolen from his safe in the first block of Liberty Street.

A house in the 100 block of West Aztec Street was broken into Tuesday and a television was stolen.

People were shoplifting Wednesday at Walmart.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Vance Gibson, 45, of the 3500 block of Philadelphia Road, was arrested Saturday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with theft less than $100.

Joshua Rhodes Wilson, 38, of the 500 block of Nanticoke Court, was charged last Friday with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful police order.

Shimeeka E. Payne, 38, of the 100 block of Greenock Court, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

A neighborhood juvenile on his skateboard continually runs into cars in the 3800 block of Swift Run Drive, police were told by a caller.

People were shoplifting last Friday on Wegmans Boulevard.

A mailbox was vandalized Sunday in the 700 block of Long Bar Harbor Road.

Two customers were shoplifting Sunday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Bel Air

Timothy Bauer, 33, of the 1800 block of Kalmia Road, was arrested last Friday on a Baltimore County warrant charging him with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, use of a handgun in a violent crime and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.

Leah Anne Geisler, 26, of the 800 block of Althea Court who also has an address in the 1500 block of East Wheel Road, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Hedrasks T. Jiminez, 20, of the 900 block of Todd Road, was charged Wednesday with violating an ex parte order and neglect of a minor.

Juveniles were riding dirt bikes through soccer fields last Friday in the 200 block of South Tollgate Road.

The side of a car on Bel Air South Parkway was keyed Saturday.

A house in the 200 block of East Belcrest Road and three to four houses in the 100 block of Lexington Road were egged Saturday.

Someone tried to break into a vehicle in the 900 block of Gainsborough Court Saturday.

Juveniles were knocking on doors and running Sunday on Oak Crest Court.

Bel Air Police reports:

Damali Tatiana Wyatt, 25, of East Orange, Florida, and Bronx, N.Y., was charged Sunday with forgery, issuing a false document and theft less than $100.

Javon K. Williams, 27, of Bronx, N.Y., was charged Sunday with forgery, issuing a false document and theft less than $100.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Belcamp

Drugs were found last Friday in the 4500 block of Wharf Point Court.

Edgewood

Robin Renee Anderson, 45, of the 1800 block of Grempler Way, was charged last Friday with first- and second-degree assault.

Stephen Anthony Jones, 28, of the 1600 block of Swallow Crest Court, was arrested Sunday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with failure to notify the administration of a change of address within 30 days, speeding, driving without a license and failure to display his license on demand.

Brittany L. Douglas, 20, of the 1200 block of Paul Martin Drive, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Christian A. Ward, 28, of the 1500 block of St. Christopher Court, was arrested Sunday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of confining an unattended child.

Chayla Dylores Jones, 21, of the 1600 block of Meadowood Court, was charged Tuesday with first- and second-degree assault.

An engagement ring and wedding band were stolen last Friday from the 300 block of Ahern Drive.

A juvenile was throwing metal objects at a beehive last Friday in the 1500 block of St. Christopher Court.

Someone broke in to a home last Friday in the 1300 block of Clover Valley Way.

Items were stolen last Friday from a porch in the 200 block of Redbud Road.

Christmas lights were vandalized last Friday in the 1900 block of Steven Drive.

A house in the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Court was broken into last Friday.

Medication was stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Pulaski Highway.

A car was hit by a cart Saturday in the 2200 block of Hanson Road.