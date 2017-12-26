Harford County police blotter

Reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Alexander W. Maszkiewicz, 19, of the 100 block of Spesutia Road, was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant in a case in which he is charged with violating an ex parte order.

Julius A. Copenhaver, 22, of the first block of Van Street, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with theft scheme $1,000 to $10,000 and three counts of theft less tan $100.

Aaron Emanuel Mack, 25, of the 500 block of Windsong Drive, was charged last Wednesday with drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia and more than 10 grams of marijuana.

Items were stolen last Wednesday from a vehicle in the 5000 block of Bristle Cone Circle.

A vehicle in the 5000 block of Bristle Cone Circle was rifled through overnight Dec. 19.

A prescription medication was stolen Thursday from North Parke Street.

Someone blew up a mailbox Thursday in the 3700 block of Aldino Road.

A purse was stolen Thursday from the 800 block of Lynn Lee Drive.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Robert J. Madison, 52, of the 100 block of West Aztec Street, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Derez D Hunt, 23, of the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way in Edgewood, was charged Thursday with theft less than $100.

A license plate was stolen last Wednesday from a vehicle in the first block of Chesapeake Court.

A 6-foot vinyl fence in the first block of APG Road had 14 BB holes in it Thursday.

A man was stealing Thursday in the 700 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

A package was stolen last Wednesday from the 100 block of Waldon Road.

Someone tried to steal a license plate Thursday from the 100 block of Whisperwood Court.

Two men stole tools from a store Thursday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

A theft was reported Thursday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Air monitors were stolen Thursday from the 2800 block of Laurel Bush Road.

A shoplifter was in custody Thursday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Bel Air

A woman was shoplifting last Wednesday in the first block of Bel Air South Parkway.

A bike was stolen Thursday from Bel Air South Parkway.

Bel Air Police reports:

Dexter Williams, 49, of the 400 block of Denton Way in Abingdon, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with displaying and possessing a suspended license, failure and refusal to surrender to administration a suspended license and driving while his license was suspended.

Rebecca Cristina Aviles, 31, of the 2900 block of Rutledge Street in Philadelphia, was charged Thursday with possession of forged currency and theft less than $100.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Darlington

Jewelry was stolen last Wednesday from the 1800 block of Trappe Church Road.

Edgewood

Maxwell Jenkin Karngbaye, 31, of the 2400 block of Beaver Crossing Road, was charged last Wednesday with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Janel Antwain Henry, 40, of the 700 block of Dearwood Court who also has an address in Baltimore, was charged Thursday with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to obey a lawful police order and two counts each of drug possession other than marijuana and narcotics possession with intent to distribute.

A watch was stolen last Wednesday from the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road.

Christmas lights were vandalized last Wednesday in the 2100 block of Philadelphia Road.

A theft was reported last Wednesday in the 300 block of Webster Street.

A home in the 800 block of Olive Branch Court was broken into “in the past couple days,” a caller reported last Wednesday.

Items were stolen last Wednesday from a vehicle in the 2300 block of Elderberry Drive.

A package was stolen last Wednesday off a porch in the 2300 block of Perry Avenue.

A package containing gift cards was stolen Thursday off a porch in the 1700 block of Harbinger Trail.

People walked out on a check Thursday in the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road.

Fallston

A vehicle was stolen last Wednesday from the 2000 block of Belair Road.

Forest Hill

A purse was stolen last Wednesday from the 1700 block of Boggs Road.

Checks were stolen Thursday from the 1900 block of Rock Spring Road.

Havre de Grace

Tools were stolen last Wednesday from Telestar Way.

Havre de Grace Police reports:

Jeffrey Welshons, 30, of the 100 block of South Law Street in Aberdeen was charged Thursday with theft less than $100 and three counts each of rogue and vagabond, possession of burglary tools and vandalism more than $1,000.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Jarrettsville

A package was stolen last Wednesday from the 3300 block of North Furnace Road.

Joppa

A phone was stolen last Wednesday in the 300 block of Woltham Court after a basketball game.

Locks were cut off containers Thursday in the 600 block of Pulaski Highway.

Street

Someone did doughnuts in the lawn in the 3100 block of Sandy Hook Road.

Other reports

Tamiko Yvonne Scott-Bonds, 44, of the 300 block of Loudon Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested last Wednesday on an Anne Arundel County warrant for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while her license was suspended and without the required license and authorization.

Rachelle Marie bonds, 46, of the 300 bloc of Loudon Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested last Wednesday on three warrants, one case in which she is charged with issuing a false document, theft $100 to $1,500 and forgery, one in which she is charged with obtaining drugs by fraud, obtaining drugs by forging a prescription and drug possession other than marijuana and one in which she was charged with attempting to obtain drugs by forging a prescription and obtaining drugs by fraud.

James Robert Webster, 33, of the 500 block of Irish Road in Felton, Del., was arrested last Wednesday on a Kent County warrant for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his out-of-state license was suspended and without the required license and authorization.