Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Matthew Hubbard, 25, of the 200 block of Schmechel Street who also has an address in the 1800 block of Simonds Court in Edgewood, was charged Monday with first-degree burglary, fraud to avoid prosecution, making a false statement to police and theft $1,500 to $25,000.

Chad Allen George, 28, of the 3400 block of Churchville Road who also has an address in Essex, was charged Tuesday with first- and third-degree burglary, theft $1,500 to $25,000, vandalism less than $1,000 and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary.

Dondre M. Ellis Sr., 22, who has addresses in the 3400 block of Churchville Road and in the 1300 block of Jervis Square in Belcamp, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Prescriptions were stolen last Friday from a mailbox in the 100 block of Spesutia Road.

A window was vandalized last Friday in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive.

License plates were stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 300 block of Mayberry Drive.

Aberdeen police reports:

Earl Thomas Lieske, whose date of birth was not available, who has addresses in the 3400 block of Carvale Road and in the 700 block of Serenity Court in Edgewood, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Sean Patrick Jester, 32, of the 4200 block of Bel Air Street on Aberdeen Proving Ground, was charged Tuesday with inhaling a harmful substance.

A caller reported Friday a wallet was stolen the night before at Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary in the 200 block of East Bel Air Avenue.

A woman’s wallet was stolen Friday in the 900 block of Beards Hill Road.

Vandalism was reported Saturday in the first block of Victory Street.

A wallet was stolen Saturday at the Aberdeen Library in the first block of Franklin Street.

Juveniles were throwing snowballs with rocks in them at cars Saturday in the first block of Osborn Road.

A theft was reported Saturday in the first block of North Law Street.

People were throwing things Sunday in the 100 block of New County Road.

A man said he was assaulted by his girlfriend using an axe handle Monday in a room in the 600 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

Juveniles on skateboards were jumping off the steps of First Baptist Church Monday in the 200 block of East Bel Air Avenue.

People were asking for money Monday in the 600 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

A man stole milk, tea and candy Monday from a store in the 700 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Brian Michael Parslow, 61, of the 3600 block of Woodsdale Road, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and while impaired by alcohol, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and failure to provide insurance policy information after an accident.

License plates were stolen last Friday from the 1300 block of Hidden Brook Court.

A vehicle in the 200 block of Lodgecliffe Court was vandalized last Friday.

A car was stolen last Friday from the 400 block of Amy Drive.

Someone was stealing Saturday from the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Someone was shoplifting Monday on Wegmans Boulevard.

A rock was thrown through a window Monday in the 200 block of Trellis Court.

Items were taken Tuesday from a register in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Two people were shoplifting Tuesday in the 3400 block of Emmorton Road.

Bel Air

Derek Scharpf, 36, of the 600 block of Harvest Court, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana.

Jacob Hieronimus, 19, of the 800 block of Coconut Court, was charged Tuesday with trespassing.Drugs were found last Friday on a patient at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center who had overdosed earlier.

Someone was shoplifting last Friday on Bel Air South Parkway.

A car was stolen last Friday from the 1400 block of Gunston Road.

Food was stolen last Friday from the 1500 block of Churchville Road.

Someone was shoplifting last Friday in the 1400 block of Rock Spring Road.

Two people were breaking into a car Saturday in the 800 block of High Plain Drive, where two other cars was rummaged through.

Items were stolen overnight Friday from a vehicle in the 900 block of Chesney Lane.

Cash was stolen Saturday in the 1900 block of Emmorton Road.

Vehicles in the 200 block of Mary Jane Lane were broken into overnight Sunday.

Sunglasses and change were stolen over the weekend from a vehicle in the 900 block of Chesney Lane.

Electronics were stolen Monday from the 1100 block of Cedar Lane.

Items were stolen Monday from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Vanguard Way.

Someone was trying to break into a vehicle Tuesday in the 1100 block of Jeffrey Terrace.

A drug test was stolen Tuesday frm the 600 block of Hoagie Drive.

Bel Air police reports:

Shawn Michael Saxon, 29, of the 300 block of Wright Street, was charged Tuesday with the second-degree assault.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Belcamp

People were smoking drugs from an aluminum can last Friday in the 1300 block of Belcamp Road.

An outside water faucet was vandalized Monday in the 1200 block of Oreganum Court.

A vehicle was spray painted Tuesday in the 300 block of Merlin Drive.

A phone was stolen Tuesday from the 300 block of Golden Eagle Way.

Churchville

A vacant home on Priestford Drive was broken into Tuesday.

Edgewood

Mark Bryan Parks, 26, of the 2200 block of Pine Street, was charged Monday in a Baltimore County warrant with electronic mail harassment.

Trevor Randolph Worrell, 31, of the 2400 block of Hanson Road who also has an address in the 2800 block of Captains Cove Court, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Charmaine Ciera Coles, 30, of the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she is charged with failure to display lighted lamps in unfavorable conditions and driving without the required license and authorization.

A man found a backpack in a yard last Friday in the 1000 block of Lakefront Drive.

A vehicle in the 2000 block of David Drive was stolen last Friday.