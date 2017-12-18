Harford County police blotter

Reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Lauren K. Conner, 34, of the 700 block of Everist Drive, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Emily Coffman, 23, of the first block of Howard Street, was charged Monday with drug possession other than marijuana.

Lonnie John Fleetwood, 41, of the 100 block of Osborne Road who also has an address in the 600 block of Edmund Street, was charged Monday with threatening arson and two counts of first-degree assault.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Abingdon

Taylor Joseph Morningstar, 24, of the 200 block of Oak Leaf Circle, was charged Dec. 5 with first- and second-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault and false imprisonment. He met a woman he met on Facebook through mutual friends and they agreed to spend time together, according to court records. They went to Morningstar’s house, where they watched television and allegedly smoked marijuana, police said. Morningstar allegedly raped the woman several times while she was at his house before the assault stopped, according to court records. He is being held without bail at Harford County Detention Center.

Vance Gibson, 45, of the 3500 block of Philadelphia Road, was charged last Wednesday with first- and second-degree arson, first- and second-degree malicious burning, reckless endangerment and vandalism more than and less than $1,000.

Nichaolas Christopher Heffler, 27, of the 400 block of Autumn Leaf Court, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.

Patrick William Long, 19, of the 2600 block of Long Meadow Drive, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.

Ronald William Forhan, 37, of the 500 block of Kirkaldy Way, was charged Sunday with violating an protective order.

Bel Air

Brandon Henning, 27, of the 400 block of Fitzpatrick Road, was charged Thursday with rogue and vagabond and theft less than $1,000.

Aaron Nathan Greene, 38, of the 1400 block of Gunston Court who also has an address in the 5100 block of Hayeswood Avenue in Baltimore, was charged Thursday in two cases, in one with second-degree assault and the other with telephone misuse by making repeat phone calls and harassment.

Cuong Van Dao, 35, of the 800 bloc of Pecan Court, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Ashley Marie Shupe, 30, of the first block of North Main Street, was arrested Sunday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Christopher Hames Peacock, 22, of the 1800 block of Bramblebrook Lane, was arrested Sunday on two bench warrants, one for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft less than $1,000 and a second in which he was charged with drug possession other than marijuana.

Donald Ray Hinnant, 23, who has addresses in the 900 block of Sablewood Road and the 3500 block of Dublin Road in Darlington, was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful police order and disturbing the peace.

Edgewood

Ryan Michael Pratt, 27, of the 1600 block of Candlewood Court, was charged Thursday with failure to comply with a peace order and was charged Saturday with fourth-degree burglary and vandalism less than $1,000.

Jada Maureen Goodman, 40, of the 500 block of Crownwood Court, was arrested Sunday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while her license was suspended and without the required license and authorization and driving a Class C vehicle without a Class C license.

Forest Hill

Kyle Chenowith, 27, of the 1800 block of Cosner Road, was charged Sunday with fail to yield right of way on a left turn, negligent and reckless driving, failure to display his registration card on demand and driving while impaired by and under the influence of alcohol.

Havre de Grace

Denico Keanu Slade, 26, who has addresses in the 500 block of Green Street and the 1200 block of Brass Mill Road in Belcamp, was arrested last Wednesday on three bench warrants, one for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft less than $1,000, one in which he failed to appear for court in which he had allegedly violated his probation in a case in which he was guilty of fourth-degree burglary and one in which he failed to appear for court in which he had allegedly violated his probation in a case in which he was guilty of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Ramon Jahlil Hawkins, 24, of the 100 block of Deaver Street, was charged Saturday with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He was also arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with theft less than $1,000 and theft scheme less than $1,000.

Havre de Grace Police reports:

Michael Steven Karonik, 37, of the 1800 block of Red Road Road in Port Deposit, was charged Monday with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and unauthorized removal of property.

A PlayStation 4, valued at $200, was stolen Sunday from the 200 block of Gracecroft Drive.

A television valued at $150 was stolen Sunday from the 900 block of Warren Street.

A bike valued at $100 was stolen Monday from a porch in the 400 block of Village Drive.

A wedding ring and engagement ring were stolen from the 700 block of Otsego Street; they were last seen Nov. 1.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Jarrettsville

Jacob Charles Miller, 19, of the 3600 block of North Furnace Road, was charged Thursday with possession of drug paraphernalia and a drug other than marijuana and narcotics possession with intent to distribute.

Joppa

Jeremy James Arnold, 38, of the first block of Old Sound Drive, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft less than $1,000.

Joshua Roach, 29, of the 300 block of Spry Island Road, was charged Thursday with resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful police order and obstructing and hindering police.

Yomi Adebakin, 70, of the 1500 block of Pulaski Highway, was charged Thursday with violating a protective order.

Jonathan Bryce Edwards, 27, of the 500 block of Renee Drive who also has an address in the first block of Wade Avenue in Catonsville, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

White Hall