Harford County police blotter

Reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Joshuan Vargas Hernandez, who has addresses in the 300 block of Plaza Court and the first block of Post Road, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended, driving while his registration was suspended and possessing and displaying a suspended license.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Stephen Ray Mason, 27, who has addresses in the first block of Church Green Road and in the 3600 block of Old Level Road in Havre de Grace, was charged Tuesday in two cases, one in which he’s charged with altering a drug or alcohol test and one in which he’s charged with reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and two counts each of first- and second-degree assault.

Abingdon

Deborah Mosquera, 51, of the 3500 block of Woodsdale Road, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

Brandon M. Clary, 23, of the 2900 block of Shelly Court, was charged Tuesday with theft less than $1,000. He was also arrested in three cases for failing to appear for court in cases in which he is charged with theft less than $1,000, theft scheme less than $1,000, theft less than $100 and selling a registered firearm.

Belcamp

Rodney Bryon Gainey, 44, of the 1300 block of Sandswort Drive who also has an address in the 1300 block of Shevidan Place in Bel Air, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Edgewood

James Lee Blackwell, 34, of the 1800 block of Eloise Lane who also has an address in the 4100 block of Wilke Avenue in Baltimore, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Shanay Mykia Allen, 30, of the 1800 block of Eloise Lane, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with not wearing a seatbelt, failing to restrain a child under 8 in a safety seat, driving while her license was suspended and possessing and displaying a suspended license.

Dorian Andre Ward, 24, of the 1600 block of Meadowood Court who also has an address in the 3200 block of Kenyon Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended, possessing and displaying a suspended license, failure to restrain a child under 8 in a safety seat and failure to notify the administration of a change of address within 30 days.

Christopher Miller, 28, of the 800 bloc of Windstream Way, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was charged with failure to obey a lawful police order.

Ernest Eugene Coates, 40, of the 1800 block of Elise Lane, was charged Tuesday in two cases with second-degree assault.

Fallston

Rebecca Leigh Derita, 33, of the 1200 block of Wild Orchard Drive, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Havre de Grace

Annis Louise Rineholt, 45, of the 300 block of Robin Hood Road, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while his license was suspended.

Ryan Christopher Tripoli, 23, of the 500 block of Robin Hood Road, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Other reports

Sara Marie Cooke, 28, of the 19000 block of Barry Road in Dundalk, was charged Monday with theft $100 to $1,500.

Crystal Lynn French, 34, who has addresses in the 100 block of Rebel Road in Bear, Del., was charged Tuesday with second- and fourth-degree burglary, theft $100 to $1,500 and vandalism less than $1,000.

Joseph Bruce Hinson, 38, of the 100 block of Inverness Drive in North East, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of disorderly conduct.