Harford County police blotter

Reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports: Aberdeen Travoy Anthony Harvey, 30, of the 100 block of West Aztec Street, was arrested Nov. 29 for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he is guilty of vandalism less than $1,000 and violating an ex parte order. Elizabeth Monica Donaldson, 44, of the 4700 block of Coralberry Court, was charged Nov. 29 with failure to obey a lawful police order, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, failure to display her license on demand, driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving while so far impaired by drugs and/or alcohol she can’t drive safely and negligent and reckless driving. Angela Ferrara Waugh, 31, of the 3800 block of West Chapel Road, was charged Nov. 30 with driving under the influence of alcohol per se. Kareem Blanks, 19, of the 2100 block of Gulf Drive, was charged Dec. 4 with second-degree assault. Isaiah R. Darby, 23, of the 200 block of Perrywood Court, was charged Dec. 5 with second-degree assault and vandalism less than $1,000. Daniel James Tipton, 35, of the first block of Locust Street, was charged Dec. 5 with vandalism less than $1,000 and two counts of second-degree assault. Frank Jackson, 54, of the 100 block of West Aztec Street who also has an address in the 600 block of South Stepney Road, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault. Javon S. Smith, 18, of the 700 block of Custis Street, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he’s guilty of violating an ex parte order. Radford Gene Ashford III, 23, of the 3400 block of Churchville Road, was arrested last Wednesday on a bench warrant in a case in which he is charged with disorderly conduct. Nyeem Green, 21, of the 200 block of Perrywood Drive, was charged Friday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and drug possession with intent to distribute. Aberdeen Police reports: Maurice Talley, 27, of the 2600 block of Springhill Avenue in Baltimore, was charged Dec. 5 with armed robbery, robbery, theft less than $100, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure and possession of a dangerous weapon. Melissa Ann Hankins, 39, of the first block of Moory Drive who also has an address on Moyer Street, was charged Saturday with first- and second-degree assault. Matthew Shenk, 26, of the 400 block of East Michaelsville Road, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and theft less than $100. Abingdon John Earl Miller, 70, of the 3900 block of East Baker Avenue, was arrested Dec. 1 for failing to appear for court in a case in which he’s charged with driving with an expired registration plate, failure to display his license on demand and driving without the required license and authorization. Jason Moody, 42, of the 3400 block of Cayman Way, was arrested Dec. 3 on a warrant in a case in which he was charged with second-degree assault. Karen Hudson, 57, of the 3700 block of Federal Lane, was charged Dec. 5 with second-degree assault. John Wood, 31, of the 2700 block of Merrick Way, was arrested Dec. 5 for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol. Damian Leroy Baxter, 31, of the 100 block of Waldon Road, was charged Friday with failure to obey designated lane restrictions, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to drive right of center, unsafe lane changing, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, reckless and negligent driving, speeding, failure to display his license on demand, eluding police by fleeing, driving while his license was suspended and revoked and driving without the required license and authorization. Reggie E. Montes, 40, of the 3500 block of Philadelphia Road, was arrested Friday on a bench warrant in a case in which he was charged with unauthorized display and use of a registration plate, using a falsified vehicle registration plate, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving while his out-of-state license was suspended, driving while his out-of-state license for failing to pay a fine and driving without the required license and authorization. Bel Air Robert Wayne Whetzel, 57, of the 600 block of Helmsdale Court, was charged Nov. 29 with disorderly conduct, malicious destruction missiles at vehicles, intoxicated public disturbance and theft less than $100. Shawn P. Poole, 45, of the 2100 block of White House Road, was arrested Dec. 4 on a bench warrant in a case in which he is charged with driving while his license was suspended. Vernon L. Stiffler, 58, of the 2500 block of Conowingo Road, was arrested Dec. 5 for allegedly violating his probation in two cases in which he’s guilty of second-degree assault. Natlie Ackerman, 36, of the 100 block of Princeton Lane, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she is guilty of theft less than $100. Marcus Scott Budnick, 44, of the 300 block of Bright Oaks Drive, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was charged with driving while impaired by alcohol. Stephen Andrew Krown, 33, of the 1000 block of Barrymore Drive, was charged Friday with illegal possession of a regulated firearm and ammunition, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and having a handgun in his vehicle and on his person. Erica Igwacho, 25, of the 2300 block of Calvary Road, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana. Malcolm Hines, 24, of the 2100 block of Northridge Drive, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana. Christopher Wisniewski, 35, of the 1000 block of Ellicott Drive, was charged Sunday with first- and second-degree assault. Michaela Bibb, 17, of the 2400 block of Creswell Road, was charged Sunday with first- and second-degree assault. Churchville Karen Yvonne Hard, 40, of the 3400 block of Level Road, was arrested Dec. 1 for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of second-degree assault. Darlington

Joseph Engers, 33, of the 3400 block of Trappe Church Road, was charged Dec. 1 with theft less than $100, stealing another person’s credit card, charging less than $100 to another person’s credit card, attempted theft less than $1,000, conspiracy to commit attempted theft less than $1,000, three counts of issuing a forged document and seven counts of forgery. Deanna Akers, 29, who has addresses in the 4200 block of Conowingo Road and in Street, was arrested Dec. 4 for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with theft less than $1,000. Edgewood Tyler Jamal Davis, 30, of the 600 block of Dogwood Drive who also has an address in Millsboro, Del., was arrested Dec. 1 for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he’s guilty of driving while his license was suspended. Heather Ann Freeman, 43, of the 600 block of Sequoia Drive, was charged Dec. 3 with second-degree assault. Martell William Adams, 31, of the 400 block of Barnsby Court, was arrested Dec. 4 for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with speeding and driving while his license was suspended. Jacob Jonathan Thomas Jr., 23, of the 2100 block of Brown Drive, was charged Dec. 4 with theft less than $100, operating an unregistered vehicle and displaying a registration plate issued for another vehicle. Christopher Branham, 23, of the 400 block of Winterberry Drive, was arrested Dec. 5 for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault. Kalilia Keonna Jarvis, 35, of the 100 block of Edgewood Road, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she is charged with speeding and driving while her license was suspended. Joseph Lee Johnson, 26, of the 1800 block of Grempler Way, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault. Havre de Grace Rudy Sheppard, 42, who has addresses in the 600 block of Spinnaker Way and in the 700 block of Custis Street in Aberdeen, was charged Nov. 29 with failing to register as a sex offender. He was also arrested on three warrants for allegedly violating his probation or failing to appear for court in cases in which he’s charged with failing to register as a sex offender. Jeffrey Allen Wiles, 40, of the first block of Robinhood Road, was arrested Dec. 5 for failing to appear for court in two cases in which he was charged with rogue and vagabond and rogue and vagabond and disorderly conduct. Anthony Steven Barclay, 35, of the 100 block of Laburnum Road who also has an address in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway, was arrested Dec. 5 for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault. Scott Jason Rice, 42, of the 100 block of Weber Street, was arrested Dec. 5 for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of failure to send a child to school. Jordan Clark, 19, of the 900 block of Erie Street, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of marijuana possession. Jarrettsville Ryan Hurling, 32, of the 2800 block of Sharon Road who also has an address in the 300 block of Montgomery Drive in Forest Hill, was arrested Dec. 5 for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with second-degree assault. Joppa Lydia Blume, 21, of the 300 block of Avedon Court. was charged Nov. 29 with three counts of second-degree assault. Lisa Sue Jones, 48, of the 1000 block of Pine Road, was charged Dec. 1 with second-degree assault. Brittany Lynn Thompson, 20, of the 300 block of Ellsworth Place, was charged Dec. 3 with second-degree assault. Rebecca Hope Wiseman, 33, of the 500 block of McIntosh Circle, was charged Dec. 3 with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism less than $1,000. Winston Johnson, 33, who has addresses in Joppatowne and in Aurora, Colo., was arrested Thursday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania. Donna Kay Hivner, 65, of the 1900 block of Philadelphia Road, was charged Friday with second-degree assault on law enforcement, parole and probation, ems officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance. Perryville William Sullivan, 41, of the 600 block of Cole Street, was charged Dec. 2 with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful police order, disorderly conduct, unauthorized removal of property, driving while impaired by and under the influence of alcohol, driving while so fair impaired by drugs and/or alcohol he can’t drive safely, negligent and reckless driving, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, driving while his license was suspended, failure to display his license and registration card on demand, driving without the required license and authorization, failure to return to or remain at the scene of an accident and failure to give police insurance information. Raymond Edward Woods, 18, of the 100 block of Cove Point Way, was charged Sunday with drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana. Street Robyn Nicole Scarborough, 34, of the 300 block of Queens Caste Court, was charged Dec. 3 with failure to control speed to avoid a collision, driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving while so fair impaired by alcohol she can’t drive safely, negligent and reckless driving, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, failure to drive right of center, violating a license restriction, driving with alcohol in her blood in violation of a restriction, not having vehicle interlock as required, failure to return/remain at an accident scene, failure to stop after an accident, failure to provide identification and license, giving false accident report information, failure to notify owner of damage, use of a handicap placard without a handicap person in the vehicle, possessing more than one license at a time and failing to provide insurance policy information. Other reports Nathan Patrick Coomes, 24, of the 800 block of Gabriel Court in Frederick, was charged Nov. 29 with sex abuse of a minor, third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. Devin Demetrius Williams, 18, who has addresses in the 3000 block of Falls Road in Baltimore and in South Carolina, was arrested Nov. 29 for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his out-of-state license was suspended. Shannon M. Breckenridge, 46, of the 6700 block of Woodbine Road in Delta, Pa., was arrested Nov. 30 for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with theft less than $100.