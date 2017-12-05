Police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County:

Aberdeen

A loose goat was reported about 9:14 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Hickory Drive.

Someone in the 500 block of Chelsea Drive told police at about 7:52 a.m. Monday they had found drugs in an employee’s coat pocket.

An uninvited drunk man walked into a house in the 700 block of S. Stepney Road, left and was still trespassing in the front yard, a caller told police at about 7:02 Sunday evening.

Abingdon

A caller from the 500 block of Doefield Court told police there was an injured kitten behind a refrigerator.

Police responded to a hit and run crash at about 8:21 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Route 7 and Continental Drive. A 27-year-old man was injured, according to police records.

Someone told police at about 5:49 p.m. Sunday that they had been assaulted at Otter Point Landing in the 600 block of Otter Point Road.

Baldwin

Police responded to a report of an overdose at about 5:16 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Fernwood Court.

Bel Air

Police responded to the 1400 block of St. Francis Road for a loud music noise complaint at about 11:07 p.m. Sunday.

A man from the 300 block of Huntsman Drive told police at about 8:56 Sunday evening that his son was threatening him.

A mother called police from Calvary Road at about 8:53 Sunday night to report that her three-year-old son was being molested by someone who had custody of him.

Police responded to a crash with people injured at Route 22 and Moores Mill Road at about 5:48 p.m. Sunday.

Edgewood

A caller from the 400 block of Trimble Fields Drive in Edgewood told police at about 9:10 a.m. Monday that they had brought a feral cat inside the residence and needed assistance getting it back into a cat carrier.

A caller from the 300 block of McCann Street told police they came home at about 7:34 a.m. Monday and discovered their residence had been broken into.

Police responded to a crash at about 6:55 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Trimble Road.

A woman calling from the 500 block of Candlewood Drive told police at about 11:36 p.m. Sunday that her boyfriend had assaulted her.

Police responded to a crash at about 9:48 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hanson Road and Meadowood Drive.

Police also responded to a property damage only crash at about 7:45 Sunday night on Cedar Crest Drive.

A caller from the 1700 block of Melwood Court filed a noise complaint at 7:06 p.m. Sunday, saying they heard a loud thump.

Someone in the 1900 block of Harewood Road told police at about 6:21 p.m. Sunday that a client was assaulting people.

Forest Hill

Police were told at about 3:03 a.m. Monday that cows were running loose in the roadway near the intersection of Grier Nursery and Walters Mill roads.

Someone from Newport Drive called police at about 8:55 p.m. Sunday to report a manager was about to drive drunk.

Jarrettsville

A caller told police at about 12:10 a.m. Monday that he thought that someone, based on past suspicious circumstances, was going to shoot him.

Joppa

Police responded to a property damage only crash involving a bus in the 500 block of Anchor Drive in Joppa at about 8:38 a.m. Monday.

Someone called from the 800 block of Ferguson Road at about 10:24 p.m. Sunday and told police neighbors were sending threatening text messages and flattened the tires on their vehicle.

Someone in the 500 block of Macintosh Circle lodged a complaint at 7:08 p.m. Sunday about smoke coming from open burning.

Someone on Bonham Road complained about open burning to police at about 6:38 Sunday evening.

Whiteford

Police responded to the 4300 block of Cooper Road at about 10:47 p.m. Sunday to investigate who had been driving a motor vehicle that had been involved in a crash earlier in Peach Bottom Township.