Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

A vehicle in the 200 block of Perrywood Court was vandalized Monday.

Aberdeen Police reports:

A license plate was stolen Tuesday from the 1100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

Thefts were reported Tuesday at Aberdeen Middle School and in the 1000 blcok of Beards Hill Road.

A gym bag was stolen Tuesday in the 1100 block of Beards Hill Road.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Abingdon

A shoplifter was in custody Monday on Wegmans Boulevard.

Bel Air

Zulma Barcia-Ruiz, 24, of the 1100 block of Jeffrey Terrace, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

A bag was stolen Monday from the 200 block of Fairwood Road.

Belcamp

A home in the 4600 block of Annhurst Drive was broken into Sunday.

Darlington

Kyle E. Strock, 20, of the 3400 block of Cedar Church Road, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he’s charged with fail to yield right of way to a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction, driving without the required supervision when issued a learner’s permit, driving while his license was suspended and without the required license and authorization, failure to display his license and registration card on demand and failure to give insurance policy information.

Edgewood

A package was stolen Monday from the 200 block of Palmetto Drive.

A burglary was reported Monday in the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway.

A pile of clothes was set on fire Monday by homeless people in the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway.

A bike was stolen Monday from the 700 block of Sequoia Drive.

A house in the 800 block of Mount Vernon Court was broken into Monday.

Forest Hill

Jeannine Carrito, 52, of the 300 block of Duffy Court, was charged Sunday with neglect of a minor, driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving while intoxicated and transporting a minor and negligent driving.

A mailbox in the 800 block of Bernadette Drive was vandalized Monday.

A brick mailbox fell into the road and was causing a hazard Monday at Grier Nursery and Pyle roads.

Havre de Grace

Havre de Grace Police reports:

Shelby Karen Phillip, 23, of the 1100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen, was charged Monday in two cases, one in which she’s charged with drug possession other than marijuana and another in which she’s charged with distributing narcotics, possession of narcotics, a drug other than marijuana and prescription pills with intent to distribute, maintaining a common nuisance by distributing drugs and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Joppa

Edward Austin Lotz, 21, of the 400 block of Trimble Road, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

A vehicle and a title were stolen Monday from the 1700 block of Old Joppa Road.

A theft was reported Monday in the 500 block of Joppa Farm Road.

Someone was shoplifting Monday in the 1000 block of Joppa Farm Road.

A Joppatowne High School student was found with alcohol Monday.

Copper pipes were stolen Monday from the 700 block of Philadelphia Road.

Other reports

Quoc Thai Nguyen Cao, 25, of the first block of Crosswood Court in Burtonsville, was charged Monday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Rosemary Mbugua, 37, of Bear, Del., was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, unsafe lane changing and negligent and reckless driving.

Russell Patrick Myers, 37, of the 1700 block of Brookview Road in Dundalk, was charged Tuesday with resisting arrest and theft $100 to $1,500.