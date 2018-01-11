Harford County police blotter

Reports of recent arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Charity Noel Davis, 33, who has addresses in the 600 block of Edmund Street and the 100 block of Carol Avenue, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in two cases, one in which she is charged with speeding and driving without the required license and authorization and the other in which she is charged with driving an uninsured vehicle.

Krystal A. Morrison, 26, of the 3300 block of Churchville Road, was charged Monday with first-degree child abuse.

Walter James Singleton, 26, of the 1500 block of North Stepney Road, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Arlis Arthur Hambrick Sr., 39, of the first block of North Philadelphia Boulevard, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with failing to stop at a stop sign, driving while his license was suspended, possessing a suspended registration and failure to notify the administration of a change of address within 30 days.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Diamond Alexandria Preston, 18, of the 1000 block of Starboard Court in Edgewood, was charged Tuesday with driving while her registration was suspended, failure to stop after an accident, failure to yield right of way on a turn, driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to maintain the required security for a vehicle during its registration period.

A woman was in custody Tuesday for shoplifting at Walmart.

Supplements were stolen Wednesday from the first block of Roosevelt Avenue.

A man was asking for cigarettes Wednesday in the 600 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

A car in the 200 block of Trellis Court was egged Monday.

Three juveniles were stealing items Monday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Baldwin

Items were stolen Tuesday from a vehicle at Moores Road and Dalton Bevard Road.

Bel Air

Robin McNulty-Gore, 58, of the 600 block of North Tollgate Road, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with theft less than $100.

Customers left without paying a bill Monday on Bel Air South Parkway.

Someone has been dumping trash behind the 2400 block of Churchville Road.

Someone tried to break into a garage overnight Monday in the 1700 block of Gillingham Drive.

People were walking on ice on private property Tuesday in the 300 block of Quilting Way.

Bel Air Police reports:

Osiah Walker, 20, of the 800 block of Coconut Court, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Belcamp

Someone was stealing electric and cable Monday in the 1300 block of Foxglove Square.

Someone tried to break into a truck Tuesday in the 1400 block of Golden Rod Court.

Darlington

Jacob Alexander Neaves, 19, of the 1500 block of Deerfield Road, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he allegedly violating his probation in which he was guilty of violating an ex parte order.

Edgewood

Joshua Colon, 24, of the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way, was charged Monday with theft $100 to $1,500 and resisting arrest. He was also arrested for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft less than $100.

Gavin Bernard Bell, 19, of the 400 block of Winterberry Court, was charged Tuesday with obstructing and hindering police and resisting arrest.

Lafayette Hutchins, 24, of the 2800 block of Proffitt Path road, was charged Tuesday with drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

Dorian Andre Ward, 24, of the 1600 block of Meadowood Court, was charged Tuesday with drug possession other than marijuana.

Someone was shoplifting Monday in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way.

A juvenile was left in a car Monday in the 1300 block of Business Center Way.

Medications were stolen Monday in the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway.

A phone was reported stolen Tuesday on Brookside Drive.

A house in the 1700 block of Brookside Drive was broken into Tuesday.

A fraudulent check was received Tuesday in the 2200 block of Hanson Road.

Fallston

Three shoplifters were detained Monday in the 300 block of Fallston Boulevard.

Someone was shoplifting Tuesday in the 300 block of Fallston Boulevard.

Joppa

Packages were stolen Tuesday from the 400 block of Rogers Ford Lane and the 1000 block of Erwin Drive.

Street

Mark Timothy Belcher, 51, of the 2900 block of Dublin Road, was charged Tuesday with first- and fourth-degree burglary, theft $100 to $1,500 and vandalism less than $1,000.

Other report

Patricia Helms, 24, of the 4800 block of Crosswood Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she is charged with failing to display her registration on demand.