Harford County police blotter

Arrests and neighborhood incidents reported by law enforcement agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Chad Wesley Weber, 31, of the 2400 block of Old Robin Hood Road, was charged Thursday with six counts of violating an ex parte order.

A phone was stolen Friday from the 500 block of Chelsea Road.

A dog was stolen Saturday from the 2000 block of Tower Road.

Jewelry was stolen Sunday from the 2000 block of Park Beach Drive.

Two vehicles in the 1400 block of Wellspring Drive were vandalized Monday.

Aberdeen Police report:

Terika Nichelle Simons McLeod, 34, of the 100 block of Osborne Road, was charged Thursday with first- and second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to injure.

Someone was panhandling Thursday in the 700 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

Tires were flattened and windows were broken Friday on a vehicle in the 100 block of Grant Street.

Four women were standing in the median at Route 40 and West Bel Air Avenue Friday holding signs asking for money.

Four tires were slashed Saturday on a vehicle in the 500 block of South Rogers Street.

A juvenile was on the roof of a building Saturday in the first block of West Bel Air Avenue.

A bag of marijuana was found Saturday in the 300 block of Stevens Circle.

A man was pleasuring himself in a bathroom Sunday in the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road.

The sheriff’s office and state police report:

Abingdon

Linda Gay Haues, 66, of the 500 block of Nanticoke Court, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.

Keith Johnson, 47, of the 3100 block of White Oak Drive, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

A caller asked police to remove a snake from a garage in the 3300 block of Trellis Lane Thursday.

A travel trailer was stolen Friday from the 700 block of Hookers Mill Road.

Items were stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 4000 block of Sharilynn Drive.

Solar lights were stolen Saturday from the 3400 block of Henry Harford Drive.

Wood was stolen Sunday from the 3000 block of Laurel Bush Road.

Bel Air

Michelle Kristen Lee, 30, of the 600 block of Kildonan Court, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Jacquetta Pittman, 21, of the 1200 block of East Churchville Road, who also has an address in Newark, Del., was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, failure to obey a lawful police order, resisting arrest and second-degree assault on law enforcement, parole and probation office, fire or EMS.

A caller in the 1100 block of Royston Place told police Thursday someone broke their leg and shaved their private parts while sleeping.

Prescription medication was stolen Thursday from the 200 block of Fairwood Road.

A business in the first block of Bel Air South Parkway was vandalized Friday.

A door was egged Friday in the 1000 block of Irwins Choice.

People were shoplifting Friday and Saturday in the first block of Bel Air South Parkway.

Items were stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Henderson Manor Court.

A computer was stolen Saturday from the 200 block of Clarke’s Ridge Court.

A window of a vehicle in the first block of Bel Air South Parkway was vandalized Sunday.

Clothing was stolen Sunday from the first block of Bel Air South Parkway.

A vehicle was vandalized Sunday in the 1500 block of Sunswept Drive.

A vehicle was stolen Sunday at Lochern Terrace and Redfield Road.

Darlington

Jason Lee Sloan, 40, of the 1600 block of Castleton Road, was charged Friday with first- and second-degree assault, theft $100 to $1,500 and vandalism less than $1,000.

Edgewood

Justin Craig Glassman, 33, of the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive, was charged Thursday in two cases, one in which he’s charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary, vandalism less than $1,000, theft $100 to $1,500 and theft scheme $100 to $1,500 in connection with an Oct. 8 incident and one in which he’s charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary, vandalism less than $1,000, theft $1,500 to $25,000 and theft scheme $1,500 to $25,000.

Keith William Craig, 27, of the 1600 block of Meadowood Court, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended.

Marcus Rooths, 26, of the 800 block of Windstream Way, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.

A car in the 800 block of Fishermans Lane was broken into, stolen and returned Thursday.

Items were stolen Thursday from a construction site in the 2000 block of Margrave Avenue.

Acid was poured on a car Thursday in the 1300 block of Goldmeadow Way.

A man broke a store window Friday in the 1700 block of Hanson Road.

Someone broke into a shed Friday in the 2600 block of Willoughby Beach Road.

A lawnmower was taken Saturday from a shed in the 600 block of Otter Creek Road.

People were trespassing Saturday at the playground and pool in the 400 block of Laburnum Road.

Fallston

Someone was shoplifting Thursday and Sunday in the 300 block of Fallston Boulevard.

A gun was missing Saturday from the 2300 block of Aquilas Delight.

Forest Hill

Justin Mueller, 25, of the 1800 block of Trudeau Drive, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance.

Christine Emily Zabkowski, 48, of the 1700 block of Cosner Road, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, failure to obey a lawful police order and resisting arrest.

Someone was stealing Thursday from a store in the 1500 block of Rock Spring Road.

Vandalism was reported Friday in the 500 block of Forest Valley Drive.

Havre de Grace

Michelle Grinnell, 46, of the 1500 block of Lyon Street, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.

A license plate was stolen Thursday from the 4000 block of Chapel Road.

An Italian mastiff was stolen Friday from the 4200 block of Kevin Road.

A vehicle was stolen Saturday from the 1500 block of Lyon Street.

Havre de Grace Police report:

Davon Manley, 32, of the 3600 block of Kenyon Avenue in Baltimore, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol and causing a standing vehicle to obstruct free passage of the road. Police found him asleep in a reclined driver’s seat in a car parked in the westbound lane of the 1400 block of Chapel Road