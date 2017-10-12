Harford County police blotter

Arrests and neighborhood incidents reported by police agencies serving Harford County. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports: Aberdeen Reggie Allen Wallace, 41, of the first block of Paradise Road, was arrested Oct. 2 for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia and a drug other than marijuana. He was also arrested for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was charged with theft less than $100. Dondre Mohlik Ellis, 21, of the 3400 block of Churchville Road, was charged Oct. 2 with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Gerard Thomas Lloyd, 61, of the 800 block of Long Drive, was arrested Oct. 2 for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se. Tony Vandale Drew, 46, of the 100 block of William Powell Court, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with failure to attach registration plates at the front and rear, driving while his out-of-state license was suspended, displaying expired registration plates and driving without the required license and authorization. Matthew Leon Moorehead, 21, of the 200 block of Mayberry Drive, was charged last Wednesday with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and illegal possession of ammunition. Kevin A. McVey, 32, of the 3400 block of Churcvhille Road, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of fourth-degree burglary. Aberdeen Police reports: Indira Velez-Sequi, 20, of the 100 block of William Powell Court, was charged Sept. 27 with marijuana possession more than 10 grams, drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Eric Briggs Jr., 22, of the first block of Valley Bottom Road, was charged Sept. 27 with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of a drug other than marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports: Abingdon Eva Danielle Brown-Fleming,39, of the 3000 block of Trellis Lane, was arrested Sept. 27 for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with second-degree assault. Keryn Bennett-Hines, 18, of the 500 block of June Apple Court, was charged Sept. 27 with second-degree assault. Deboray Lynn Mosquefa, 51, of the 3500 block of Woodsdale Road, was charged Sept. 28 with two counts of second-degree assault. Keith Allen Johnson, 47, of the 3100 block of White Oak Court, was charged Oct. 1 with violating an ex parte order, Oct. 5 with two counts of second-degree assault and Oct. 7 with two counts of first-degree assault. Shimeeka Payne, 38, of the 100 block of Greenock Court, was charged oct. 2 with second-degree assault. Bel Air Brandon Jordon Piper, 24, of the 500 block of Mauser Drive, was arrested Sept. 27 for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se. Anthony Martin, 47, of the 200 block of Hunters Run Terrace, was charged Oct. 1 with second-degree assault. Pierce Joseph von Haack, 21, of the 1900 block of Cypress Drive, was charged Oct. 2 with second-degree assault. Shereema Wright, 20, of the 2400 block of Creswell Road, was charged Oct. 2 with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and attempted first-degree assault. Trisha Rambarran, 35, of the 900 block of Pentwood Road, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while her out-of-state license was suspended and revoked. Belcamp Adekunle Sani Adeoti, 40, of the 1300 block of Clary Court, was charged Sept. 28 with theft $10,000 to $10,000. Edgewood Daniel Wayne Sudano, 43, of the 1800 block of Eloise Court, was arrested Sept. 28 for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft less than $500. David Michael Hall, 38, of the 1200 block of Edgewood Road, was charged Sept. 28 with violating an ex parte order. Aaron Clifton Colyns, 24, of the 1700 block of Crimston Tree Way, was arrested Sept. 29 for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault. William Bell, 24, of the 1800 block of Emily Drive, was charged Sept. 29 with first- and fourth-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary. Anthony Robert Cirri, 46, of the 3000 block of Ebbtide Drive, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree assault. Justin Malik Williams, 23, of the 1900 block of Brookside Drive, was arrested Oct. 1 for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft less than $1,000. Terrence Jermaine Smith, 19, of the 600 block of Brookside Drive, was arrested Oct. 1 for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana. Taurice L. Cooper, whose age was not available, was arrested Oct. 2 for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with two counts of second-degree assault. Gabriell Monay Khristy, 18, of the 500 block of Jamestown Court, was charged Oct. 2 with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Anisa Jillian Phoenix, 24, of the 900 block of Cedar Crest Court who also has an address in the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive in Essex, was arrested Oct. 2 for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while her license was suspended. Tayere LeRay Davis, 29, of the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive who also has an address in the 1800 block of Grempler Way, was charged Oct. 2 with disorderly conduct. Deontae Karon Ruffin, 19, of the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way, was arrested Oct. 2 for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with failure to obey a police officer and disorderly conduct. Nathaniel Hart, 30, of the 3100 block of Ebbtide Drive, was charged Oct. 3 with second-degree assault. He was arrested for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se. Jennifer Goins, 38, of the 1900 block of Stevens Drive, was arrested Oct. 3 on four bench warrants, three for failing to appear for court in cases in which she was charged with violating an ex parte order and second-degree assault and one for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of violating an ex parte order.

Javon Tyrel Green, 39, of the 1300 block of Goldmeadow Way, was arrested Oct. 3 for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended. Kateland Wilson, 21, of the 400 block of Edgewood Road, was arrested Oct. 3 for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Serena Corinne Dushel, 20, of the 2400 block of Hanson Road, was arrested Oct. 3 for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with drug possession other than marijuana. Brenda McKinnon, 45, of the 1000 block of Crimson Tree Court, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with theft less than $100. Juan S. Nicholas, 35, of the 3100 block of Sounding Drive, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and revoked, driving without the required license and authorization and failure to display front lamps when required. Lakia Fleming, 23, who has addresses in the 1700 block of Meadowood Court and in the first block of Blue Spruce Circle in Middle River, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while her license was suspended. Juanye Tyquan Graves, 19, of the 1500 block of Harford Square Drive, was charged Thursday with trespassing and possession of contraband in a place of confinement. Forest Hill Gregory Wade Necker, 44, of the 200 block of Montgomery Drive, was arrested Thursday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania. Havre de Grace Isaiah Sibert, 25, of the 400 block of Village Drive, was arrested Sept. 27 on a bench warrant in a case in which he was charged with drug possession other than marijuana, obstructing and hindering police and resisting arrest. Brittany Deborah Pugh, 28, of the 200 block of Gracecroft Court, was arrested Sept. 27 in two cases, one in which she was charged with theft less than $100 and another in which she was charged with fraud to avoid prosecution and making a false statement to police. She was also arrested for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of second-degree assault. Amanda Foust, 41, of the 700 block of Revolution Street, was charged Sept. 27 with trespassing. Thomas Wade Frantz, 49, of the first block of Chestnut Street, was charged Sept. 29 with failure to comply with a peace order. Elena Marie Sood, 22, of the 300 block of Strawberry Lane, was arrested Sept. 29 for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Kyate Shanelle Carter, 23, of the 300 block of Seattle Slew Place, was arrested Oct. 1 on a Cecil County warrant in a case in which she was charged with failing to maintain the required security for a vehicle during the registration period, driving while her registration was suspended, failure to display her license on demand, driving with an expired license and failure to have a child under 8 in a safety seat. Havre de Grace Police reports: Eric Gartrett, 18, of the 200 block of Canvasback Drive, was charged Sept. 30 with possession of marijuana. James Ugene Oldenburg, 57, of the 400 block of South Stokes Street, was charged Oct. 1 with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was yelling out a window at a neighbor and when the neighbor asked him to stop, Oldenburg allegedly stabbed him in the side, causing a minor cut, according to Havre de Grace police. Shanequa M. Young, 22, of the first block of East Bel Air Avenue, was charged last Wednesday with theft $100 to $1,500. She allegedly stole the purse of a woman she was in a fight with, according to Havre de Grace Police. The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports: Jarrettsville William Ryan Weyforth, 23, of the 1400 block of Rock Ridge Road, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of a drug other than marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving while so far impaired by drugs and/or alcohol he can’t drive safely, driving while impaired by drugs, negligent and reckless driving, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, failure to drive right of center and failure to return or remain at the scene of an accident involving damage. James Daniel Lee Brown Jr., 54, of the 1200 block of Riverside Drive in Belcamp, was charged Oct. 3 with second-degree assault. Zachary Arthur Wood, 23, of the 1500 block of Baldwin Mill Road, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving while so far impaired by drugs and/or alcohol he can’t drive safely. Joppa Sean Michael Hitch, 29, who has addresses in the 900 block of Philadelphia Road and in the 100 block of Philadelphia Road in Nottingham, was arrested Sept. 27 on an Anne Arundel County warrant in a case in which he was charged with second-degree assault. Duane Allen Litalien, 45, of the 600 block of Harborside Drive, was charged Sept. 28 with failure eto stop after an unattended accident, failure to notify an owner of an accident, failure to furnish ID information in an unattended accident, failure to drive right of center and negligent and reckless driving. Ada Marie Smith, 34, of the first block of Haverhill Road, was arrested Sept. 29 for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while her license was suspended. Corey J. Henderson, 40, of the 200 block of Powdersby Road, was charged oct. 1 with second-degree assault. David Lee Sanders, 23, of the 600 block of Shore Drive who also has an address in the 600 block of Yorkshire Drive in Edgewood, was charged Oct. 3 with second-degree assault. Michael Diehl, 24, of the 400 block of Gilmore Road, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with theft less than $1,000. Pylesville Justin William Grace, 20, of the 4900 block of Clermont Mill Road, was charged Sept. 30 with theft less than $1,000 and two counts each of second-degree burglary and vandalism less than $1,000. Street Christie A. Wilson, 36, of the 1500 block of Sunshine Drive who also has an address in the 100 block of Murtaugh Road in Delta, Pa., was charged last Wednesday with second-degree escape. Whiteford Markella Black, 31, of the 5000 block of Prospect Road, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree assault. Mark Alan Raspe, 55, of the 1500 block of Main Street, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault. Other reports Justin Christopher Brown, 22, of Philadelphia, Pa., was charged Sept. 28 with drug possession other than marijuana.