Harford County police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Aberdeen Police reports:

A door was broken last Friday in the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road.

A customer was in custody for shoplifting last Friday at Walmart.

A theft was reported Saturday at Walmart.

Someone was panhandling Saturday in the 900 block of Beards Hill Road and Sunday in the 200 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

A theft was reported Sunday at Wawa in the 200 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

A theft was reported Monday at Aberdeen High School, 251 Paradise Road.

A television and cabinet and other items were dumped next to a Dumpster Monday at the VFW in Aberdeen, 821 Old Philadelphia Road.

A car was keyed and a shed was damaged with a hammer Monday in the 400 block of South Rogers Street.

A house and workshop in the 300 block of South Drive were broken into Monday.

Items were stolen last Friday from a home in the 400 block of South Rogers Street.

A man was smoking drugs Tuesday under a tree in Festival Park.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

William Reed Hauser III, 36, of the 1100 block of Walnut Hill Court, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he is guilty of second-degree assault.

Joshua Whitaker, 27, of the 8000 block of Memory Lane, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with theft $100 to $1,500.

Chevon R. Hercules, 31, of the 1000 block of Cross Lane who also has an address in the 1600 block of Swallow Crest Court in Edgewood, was charged Tuesday with theft $100 to $1,500.

Darlington

Jacob Butcher-Sostrin, 28, of the 3300 block of Jordan Avenue, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of vandalism more than $1,000.

Edgewood

Matthew Cullen Hare, 49, of the 1400 block of Harford Square Drive, was charged Monday with three counts each of second-degree assault and possession of mace or a chemical device with intent to injure. He was charged Tuesday with two counts of failure to comply with a peace order.

Steven Michael Droter, 54, of the 2000 block of Cherry Court, was charged Monday with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful police order.

Gary Jones, 27, of the 1300 block of Gold Meadow Way, was charged Tuesday with violating an ex parte order.

Kalicia Jarvis, 37, of the 100 block of Edgewood Road, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of driving while impaired by alcohol.

Forest Hill

Tiffany Lee Greenwell, 27, of the 2600 block of Chestnut Hill Road, was charged Wednesday with two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and a drug other than marijuana.

Havre de Grace

David Neale Necessary, 53, of the first block of Remington Circle who also has an address in the first block of Winch Road in Perryville, was charged Tuesday with first- and second-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Havre de Grace Police reports:

Michael James Gallagher, 36, of the 100 block of Carol Avenue in Aberdeen, was charged Wednesday with drug possession other than marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Joppa

Roger Lloyd, 34, of the 100 block of Philadelphia Road, was charged Tuesday with animal cruelty, vandalism more than $1,000 and two counts of second-degree assault.

Perryville

Rebekah Hanshaw, 20, of the first block of Greenbank Court who also has an address in Frederick, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in Baltimore County in two cases, one in which she is charged with driving while her license, without the required license and authorization and without required safety glass equipment and failure to display her license on demand and in a second in which she was charged with driving while her license was suspended and possessing and displaying a suspended license.

Other reports

Tyrone Wilford, 52, of the 600 block of Johan Drive in Westminster, was charged Monday with two counts of theft $100 to $1,500.

Ronald Anthony Carroll, 40, of the 1700 block of East 29th Street in Baltimore, was charged Monday with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment and intoxicated endangerment.

Octavius Cox, 31, of the 3700 block of Maple Hill Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a Baltimore City case in which he was guilty of first-degree assault and use of a handgun in a violent crime.

Conrad Patterson, 47, of the 7300 block of Philadelphia Road in Rosedale, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft less than $1,000.

Damien Scott, 31, of the 100 block of Riverthorn Road in Middle River, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and without the required license and authorization and failure to attach registration plates to the front and rear.

Donovan Wayne Allen, 50, of the 5400 block of Todd Avenue in Baltimore, was charged Tuesday with first- and second-degree assault.

Andrea Marie Hodge, 29, who has addresses in the 400 block of Lakeside Drive and the 100 block of Beech Street, both in North East, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of theft less than $1,000.