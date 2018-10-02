Harford County police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Atyonee Lesesna, 18, of the 100 block of Spesutia Road, was charged last Wednesday with theft $100 to $1,500 and rogue and vagabond.

Mariz Cruz, 41, of the 1300 block of Pulaski Highway who also has an address in the 400 block of North Street in Elkton, was arrested Sunday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol and driving while her out-of-state license was suspended.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Augustine Fortune, 67, of the 100 block of South Parke Street, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Cristia Alejandro Oxla, 28, of the 600 block of Plater Street, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving without the required license and authorization, failure to stop after an accident, eluding police and reckless driving.

Dashaun Milik Wiggins, 20, of the 300 block of Woodland Green Way, was arrested Sunday as a fugitive from West Virginia.

Augustin Fortune Jr., 47, of the 100 block of South Parke Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree burglary and theft $100 to $1,500.

Shyria Nicole Watson, 41, of the 200 block of Kennedy Boulevard in Elkton who also has an address in Newark, Del., was charged Monday with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Christopher Ray Snyder, 26, of the 3100 block of Eden Drive, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.

Bel Air

Dominic Agostini, 34, of the 300 block of Locust Lane, was charged last Wednesday with fourth-degree burglary.

Spencer Panuska, 25, of the 3000 block of Goat Hill Road, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in two cases, one in which he’s guilty of theft $100 to $1,500 and one in which he’s guilty of distributing a narcotic.

Tina Marie Webster-Almeida, 37, of the 200 block of Princeton Lane, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in two cases in which she’s charged with theft less than $100.

Bel Air Police reports:

Bernard Eugene Shook Jr., 73, of the first block of South Main Street who police said is homeless, was charged last Wednesday and Thursday with trespassing.

Terry Higginbotham Jr., 34, of the 3300 block of Kreitler Road, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful police order and resisting arrest.

Michele Renee Phillips, 42, of the 300 block of Willrich Drive in Forest Hill, was charged Monday with stealing another person’s credit card, theft scheme $1,500 to $25,000, opening letters without permission and charging $1,500 to $25,000 on another person’s credit card.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Belcamp

Desiree Kiara Foye, 24, who has addresses in the 4200 block of Baylis Court and the 2000 block of Rockwell Street in Edgewood, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Edgewood

Willie Bill Miller, 47, of the 1500 block of Charlestown Drive, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Barry C. Wichhart, 54, of the 2400 block of Hanson Road, was charged last Wednesday with trespassing.

Carina Isabele Pena, 20, of the 2200 block of Rosewood Drive, was charged last Wednesday with theft $100 to $1,500.

Mariela Bullinger, 23, of the 600 block of Bayberry Court, was charged last Wednesday with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, negligent and reckless driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, failure to drive right of center, violating a license restriction, violating a provisional license restriction and driving a vehicle with alcohol in her blood in violating of a restriction.

Kevin Michael Acton, 37, of the 1100 block of Chipper Drive, was charged Saturday with trespassing, vandalism less than $1,000 and failure to obey a lawful police order.

Karen Livingston, 42, of the 1300 block of Crimson Tree Way, was arrested Sunday for allegedly violating her probation in two cases, one in which she was guilty of violating an ex parte order and another in which she was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana.

Fallston

John Hayes Brady III, 39, of the 2900 block of Guyton Road, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault. He was arrested for failing to comply with a court order in a case in which he was charged with second-degree assault and vandalism more than $1,000.

Havre de Grace

Eddie Vaught, 51, of the 100 block of Pusey Street, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of vandalism less than $1,000 and second-degree assault on law enforcement, parole and probation, fire or EMS.

Havre de Grace Police reports:

Richard Melvin Long, 42, of the 100 block of Remington Circle, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault and vandalism less than $1,000.

Steven Clayton Ratliff, 28, of the first block of Edwards Lane in North East, was charged Thursday with disorderly conduct and two counts of second-degree assault.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Joppa

Anthony Carl Schlag, 52, of the 1100 block of Plaza Circle, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Port Deposit

Timothy Lane Vestal 48, of the first block of Denise Drive who also has an address in Rock, West Virginia, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with second-degree assault.

Pylesville

Justin William Grace, 21, of the 4900 block of Clermont Mill Road, was arrested last Wednesday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Other reports

Kenneth R. Fisher, 25, of the 800 block of South Newkirk Street in Baltimore, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Demetric M. Powell, 22, of the 2800 block of Alameda in Baltimore, was charged last Wednesday with two counts each of narcotics possession with intent to distribute and drug possession other than marijuana.

Destinee Peterson, 23, of the 3700 block of Double Rock Lane in Parkville, was charged last Wednesday with theft $100 to $1,500.