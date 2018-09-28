Arrests, incidents listed in The Aegis Police Blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Michael John Pomory, 55, of the first block of Dixon Avenue, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving under the influence of drugs.

Aberdeen Police report:

Jerry Lamont Congo, 46, of the first block of East Bel Air Avenue, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Kory Bryant Putney, 40, of the 200 block of Custis Street and the 100 block of West Aztec Street, was charged Tuesday with drug possession other than marijuana, narcotics possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheryl Mae Finney, 40, of the 100 block of West Aztec Street, was charged Tuesday with drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of counterfeit drugs with intent to distribute and three counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

A woman was stealing last Friday at Walmart.

Customers were stealing last Friday and Sunday at ShopRite.

Vandalism was reported Saturday in the 500 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

Items were stolen Saturday from a vehicle at Aberdeen Middle School, in the 100 block of Mount Royal Avenue.

A man was asking people for money Saturday in the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road.

A passenger was unable to pay her fare Monday in the first block of West Bel Air Avenue.

A woman refused to pay her cab fare Tuesday in the first block of North Post Road.

A man was selling drugs Tuesday in the 200 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

A family was asking for money and food and selling jewelry to customers Tuesday in the first block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

A man was stealing Tuesday in the first block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

A theft was reported Wednesday in the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

Xiomara Leseth Fitzpatrick, 35, of the 300 block of Overlea Place, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Someone was inside a vacant house Monday in the 2900 block of Raking Leaf Drive.

Bel Air

Michael John Hagis, 26, of the 300 block of Amore Lane, was charged Tuesday in one case with failing to comply with a peace order and in another case with failing to comply with a peace order and harassment.

Olivia Presley Davis, 24, of the 1000 block of Jessica Court, was arrested Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with 12 counts of theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 to $10,000, theft scheme $1,000 to $10,000 and fraud by identity theft $1,000 to $10,000.

Bel Air Police report:

Thefts were reported Sept. 20 in the 600 block of Belair Road and the 500 block of Marketplace Drive.

A theft was reported Monday in the 600 block of Belair Road.

A vehicle was stolen Tuesday from the 800 block of Old English Court.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Churchville

A vehicle in the 2600 block of Lakeview Court was tampered with Tuesday.

Edgewood

Elijah Lee Kennedy, 22, of the 1800 block of Emily Drive, was charged Monday with two counts of violating an ex parte order. He was charged the same day with fourth-degree burglary, vandalism less than $1,000 and violating a protective order.

Corey Santel King, 33, of the 800 block of Spring Meadow Court, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Alan Curtis Stuart, 54, of the 2100 block of Trimble Road, was charged Tuesday in two cases with rogue and vagabond and obstructing and hindering police.

Bobby Nelson Long, 39, of the 1600 block of Candlewood Court, was charged Tuesday with theft $1,500 to $25,000 and unauthorized removal of property.

A theft was reported Monday from the 2700 block of Pulaski Highway.

Homes in the 800 block of Sleepy Hollow Court and the 1500 block of Charlestown Drive were broken into Monday.

Vandalism was reported Monday at Edgewood Middle School.

Tires were slashed Monday in the 2200 block of Hanson Road.

Fallston

A vehicle in the 2200 block of Hampshire Drive was broken into Tuesday.

Havre de Grace

Matthew Edward Butcher, 23, of the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway, was charged Monday with violating an ex parte order.

John Hector Utrera, 31, of the 700 block of Earlton Road, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault and obstructing and hindering police.

James Samuel Clark, 61, of the 800 block of Erie Street, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of manufacturing and distributing drugs.

Havre de Grace Police report:

A mountain bike was reported stolen Saturday from the 700 block of South Union Avenue.

A wallet was stolen Saturday from the 800 block of Giles Street.

An item was taken from a vehicle Sunday in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway.

Someone went through an unlocked vehicle Sunday in the 300 block of Tidewater Drive and stole items.

Electronics were stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 300 block of Tidewater Drive.

An 18-inch boys bike was stolen Monday from the 100 block of South Stokes Street.

A vehicle was stolen Tuesday from the 300 block of North Adams Street.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Joppa

Items were stolen Tuesday from trucks in the 300 block of Pulaski Highway.

Other reports

Adrian Jerrell Rascoe, 25, of the 400 block of Maple Lane in Dundalk, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving an uninsured vehicle.

Tyler Christopher Fleetwood, 22, of the 100 block of Ice Street in Frederick, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in three cases, two in Harford County in which he’s charged with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana in one case and using someone else’s credit card numbers, fraud by identity theft $1,500 to $25,000 and theft scheme $1,500 to $25,000 in the second, and one in Frederick County in which he’s allegedly violated his probation in a case in which he’s guilty of driving an uninsured vehicle.

David Ross Fulco, 47, of the 1100 block of Oakland Road in Freeland, was arrested Monday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Daniel William Bowen, 29, of the 7800 block of Edgewood Avenue in Pasadena, was charged Monday with theft $100 to $1,500.