Harford County police blotter

Reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Michelle Angela Medina Torres, 28, of the 100 block of Hamilton Place, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with failure to display her registration on demand, driving while her registration was suspended and driving an uninsured vehicle.

The door to a residence in the 4800 block of Limestone Court was open Monday.

A dirt bike was stolen Monday from the 100 block of Mount Calvary Church Road.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Sean Elliott Whitaker, 22, of the 800 block of Clear Blossom Drive in Elkton, was charged Tuesday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

A theft was reported Tuesday at Aberdeen High School.

A caller reported Tuesday a lawnmower was stolen from a shed a week earlier in the first block of Church Green Road.

Customers left Aldi food store in the 700 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard with a full cart of merchandise Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Devon Craig Lott, 39, of the 300 block of Delmar Court, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was revoked, driving a Class C vehicle without a Class C license, not wearing a seatbelt and failure to display his license on demand.

A vehicle was stolen Monday from the 3400 block of Brooks Avenue.

People threw a large object at a vehicle Monday at Stone Trail Drive and Split Oak Court.

People were panhandling Tuesday at the intersection of Routes 24 and 924.

Bel Air

Broken beer bottles were found Monday in a mailbox in the 600 block of Harvest Court.

A vehicle theft was reported Monday in the 400 block of East Ring Factory Road.

A windshield was damaged Tuesday in a car wash in the 1600 block of Churchville Road.

Belcamp

Someone was breaking into a truck Tuesday in the 300 block of Bald Eagle Way.

Churchville

A vehicle in the 2800 block of Churchville Road was rummaged through Tuesday.

Darlington

Four kittens were found Monday in a trash can in the 1200 block of Stafford Road.

Edgewood

Brandon David Phillips, 23, who has addresses in the 2900 block of Siganow Drive and in the 100 block of Jewett Place in Bowie, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft less than $100.

Jamie Solonka, 32, of the 1300 block of East Spring Meadow Court, was arrested Monday on for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana and for failing to appear for court in a case in which she allegedly violated her probation after being found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se.

Charlene Thorton, 35, of the 1600 block of Meadowood Court, was charged Monday in a Baltimore City warrant with second-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Lateka Sharon Lee, 25, of the 500 block of Candlewood Drive, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Jasmine Laquice Patton, 26, of the 500 block of Candlewood Drive, was charged Tuesday with trespassing and intoxicated public disturbance.

Aaron Clifton Colyns, 24, of the 1700 block of Judy Way, was charged Tuesday with illegal possession of ammunition and a regulated firearm and firearm possession with a felony conviction.

An Edgewood High School student told police Sept. 13 his cell phone was stolen.

A man in the 900 block of Pirates Court told police Sept. 13 he was threatened by a person he knows and he gave him money; no weapons were used, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 14-year-old male student at Edgewood High School was charged through Department of Juvenile Services Sept. 14 with second-degree assault and disturbing school operations after he assaulted a 14-year-old female student with whom he was in a relationship, the sheriff’s office reported.

A taxi driver told police he was robbed last Friday around 12:30 p.m. by one of four teens he picked up in the 1200 block of Battery Drive in Havre de Grace and drove to the A Court of Harford Square Drive. The four males got out of the car but one returned, told the driver he left something and snatched cash from the center console of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

A woman told police Saturday that teenage boys and teenage girls were arguing in the 1700 block of Trimble Road when one of the boys pulled out what appeared to be a gun out of a bag and pointed it at her daughter. The boy ran off. Deputies searched the area and found an airsoft gun that matched the description of the gun used in the incident at Cunion Field. The incident is ongoing, deputies said.

A customer was shoplifting Monday in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way.

A cell phone was stolen Monday in the 1800 block of Steven Drive.

A fence in the 1900 block of Harewood Road was vandalized Tuesday.

Footprints were found Tuesday on top of a vehicle in the 600 block of Longwood Court.

Items were stolen Tuesday from a vehicle in the 500 block of Meadowood Drive.

A home in the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive was broken into Tuesday.

A vehicle in the 3000 block of Sounding Drive was vandalized Tuesday.

Forest Hill

Kayla Gordon, 26, of the 1900 block of Collette Court, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while her license was suspended.

Erin Hope Szymanski, 27, of the 100 block of Marshall Drive, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating her probation in two cases in which she was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana. She was also charged Tuesday with possession of contraband in a place of confinement.

Havre de Grace

Clifton James Crawford, 26, of the 500 block of Union Avenue, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization and failure to control his speed to avoid a collision.

Jarrettsville

Heroin was found Monday in the 1400 block of North Bend Road.

Joppa

Jeffrey Reed Hall, 43, of the 800 block of Ferguson Road, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.

A wallet was stolen Monday from the 1400 block of Mountain Road.