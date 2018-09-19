Harford County police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Jorge Luis Jimenez-Curbelo, 29, of the 100 block of West Inca Street, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of attempted second-degree burglary.

A vehicle in the 4700 block of Witchhazel Way was egged Monday.

Reginald Keysaan Lewis, 29, of the 1800 block of Ellinwood Road in Rosedale, was charged Monday with three counts of possession of drug paraphernlia

Najee E’Jazz Benu, 24, of the 1900 block of West Street in Annapolis, was charged Monday with disturbing the peace and two counts of resisting arrest.

Erick Theodore Kegley, 27 of the first block of Rigdon Road, was charged Monday with first-degree assault.

License plates were stolen last Friday off a vehicle in the 700 block of West Bel Air Avenue.

A clear bag with a white substance in it was found Saturday in the 100 block of North Post Road.

A purse was stolen Saturday from the 100 block of North Post Road.

A vehicle was stolen Sunday from Allendale and Center Deen avenues.

License plates were stolen Monday from the 100 block of West Aztec Street.

Items were stolen Monday from the 200 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

A package was stolen Tuesday from the 1000 block of Warwick Drive.

A phone was stolen Tuesday in the first block of East Bel Air Avenue.

Abingdon

Kaitlin L. Mackie, 37, of the 3400 block of McCurley Drive, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Center caps were stolen off wheels of a vehicle Monday in the 400 block of Oakton Way.

A shoplifter was leaving a store Monday in the 3400 block of Merchant Boulevard.

A license plate was stolen Tuesday from a totaled vehicle in the 200 block of Fingertip Road.

Someone was throwing items out of a home Tuesday in the 100 block of Waldon Road.

Bel Air

David Michael Williamson, 32, of the 700 block of Flintlock Drive, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in two cases, one in which he’s guilty of stealing another person’s credit card and the other in which he’s charged with theft less than $1,000.

Corrie Elizabeth Kennedy, 29, of the first block of Wye Oak Drive, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she is charged with negligent and reckless driving, driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol per se and failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions.

A bike was stolen Tuesday from the 1400 block of Roman Ridge Way.

A wallet was stolen Tuesday from the 1100 block of Jeffrey Terrace.

A man was reported Tuesday to be stealing every night in the 700 block of Belair Road.

Churchville

Mail was stolen and fraudulent activity with regard to a stolen check was reported Monday in the 2900 block of Northern Dancer Drive.

Darlington

Sheila Maxine Crouse, 71, of the 4100 block of Conowingo Road, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she is charged with failure to control speed to avoid a collision, driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, driving while so far impaired she can’t drive safely, displaying expired registration plate, driving without current registration plates and validation tabs, unsafe lane changing, driving an uninsured vehicle, reckless driving, failure to drive on the right half of the road and failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions.

A wallet was stolen Tuesday from the 1200 block of Main Street.

Edgewood

A vehicle was broken into Tuesday on Clover Valley Way.

A theft was reported Tuesday in the 1800 block of Brookside Drive.

A house key was stolen Tuesday from the 300 block of McCann Street.

Items were stolen Wednesday from a vehicle in the 600 block of Banyan Road.

A lockbox into a home n the 600 block of Edgewood Road was broken into Wednesday.

A truck in the 1600 block of Swallow Crest Drive was vandalized Wednesday.

Fallston

The rear window of a vehicle in the 2100 block of Buell Drive was broken Tuesday and a purse stolen from inside.

Havre de Grace

Christopher Morrison, 47, of the 600 block of Revolution Street, was charged Sunday with theft $100 to $1,500 and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

John Colen Powell III, 26, of the 3700 block of Harmony Church Road, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he is guilty of vandalism less than $1,000.

Tashama Terrell Coleman, 28, of the 200 block of Smarty Jones Terrace, was charged Tuesday with hindering police and two counts of fraud to avoid prosecution.

A person was shot with a BB gun Monday in the 1500 block of Superior Street.

Shelly Lynn Jobes, 30, of the 700 block of Otsego Street, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Joppa

A theft was reported Tuesday at Magnolia Middle School.

Port Deposit

Matthew Jay Cline, 34, of the 200 block of Nantucket Drive, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Other reports

David Paulina, 44, who has addresses in Greenbelt and Lawrenceville, N.J. was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with speeding and driving while his license was suspended and without the required license and authorization.

Quanica Sharee Gunthrop, 27, of the 900 block of Watson Street in Baltimore, was charged Monday with theft $100 to $1,500.

David Manrrique, 28, of Norristown, Pa., was charged Tuesday with possession of a false government ID.

Haracio Manrrique, 39, of Venice, Calif., was charged Tuesday with possession of a false government ID.

Victor David Jimenez-Romero, 28, who has no fixed address, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Paul Edward Yox, 48, of Dover, Del., was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he’s charged with driving while impaired by drugs.

Jeffrey Matthew Phillips, 33, who police said is homeless, was charged Wednesday with trespassing, disorderly conduct and rogue and vagabond.