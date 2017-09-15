Harford County police blotter

Arrests and neighborhood incidents reported by police agencies in Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Stacey Lynne Bragg, 27, of the first block of West Inca Street, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Rodney Autumn Peak, 29, of the 1000 block of Warwick Drive, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Alexander Maxzkiewicz, 19, of the first block of Pritchard Avenue who also has an address in the 100 block of Spesutia Road, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Drug paraphernalia was found Monday in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Medication was stolen Tuesday from the first block of East Inca Street.

A male student at Aberdeen High School was found with a knife Tuesday.

A U-Haul was rented from the 800 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard and it hadn’t been returned by Tuesday.

A child vandalized a home Tuesday in the first block of Taft Street.

A woman was shoplifting Wednesday at Walmart.

A Ford F150 pickup was stolen Wednesday from the 700 block of Turkana Circle.

A car window was broken Wednesday while it was parked in the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Items were stolen Monday from a store in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Embers and other items were being dumped Monday in the woods in the 2700 block of Parallel Path.

Tools were stolen Monday from the 1400 block of Abingdon Road.

Items were stolen Monday from the 400 bloc of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

People on dirt bikes were tearing up a field Monday in the 3700 block of Mill Road.

Bel Air

Francis Dewitt Bennett Jr., 29, of the 1400 block of St. Francis Road, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his registration was suspended.

Ryan Patrick Weinberger, 24, of the 2500 block of Creswell Road, was charged Tuesday with theft less than $100, making a false statement to police, possession of forged currency, passing a forged public document and obtaining goods or money by forgery.

A man 30 to 40 years old with a thin build, light brown hair and missing teeth stole cigarettes last Friday from the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of Jack Lane.

A gun was found in a bag in the 4200 block of Philadelphia Road.

Someone complained of prostitution Tuesday in the 800 block of Conowingo Road.

Cigarettes were stolen Tuesday in the 600 block of Hoagie Drive.

Belcamp

Calvin Darius Countess, 20, of the 300 block of Golden Eagle Way, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

A man was dumping trash in the woods Monday at Routes 40 and 543.

Drugs or drug paraphernalia was found Tuesday in the 4300 block of Gilmer Court.

A plumber dug up a yard Tuesday without permission in the 1300 block of Lobelia Lane.

Edgewood

Troy Devon Monroe, 29, of the 300 block of Ahern Drive, was charged Monday with failure to control speed to avoid a collision, driving while his out-of-state license was suspended and driving without the required license and authorization.

Christopher Michael Emerson, 28, of the 100 block of Reider Court, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Jennifer Leann Goins, 38, of the 1900 block of Steven Drive, was charged Tuesday with violating an ex parte order.

Lawrence Anthony Wright, 21, who has addresses in the 1800 block of Woodbridge Road and the 900 block of West Franklin Street in Baltimore, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault, telephone misuse by making repeat phone calls, harassment and vandalism more than and less than $1,000.

Ryan Keith Scott, 25, of the 1900 block of Sidnee Drive, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving with a suspended license, possessing a suspended license and failure to notify the administration of an address change within 30 days.

Laquan Erik Lamb, 19, of the 1800 block of Grempler Way, was charged Tuesday with fraud to avoid prosecution, obstructing and hindering police, drug possession other than marijuana and possession of forged currency. He was also arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization.

Several juveniles were fighting at Edgewood High School last Friday, causing minor damage to a vehicle in a parking lot. Deputies are investigating to determine if charges will be filed against any of the students. While deputies were investigating, they spoke with a student and found he was in possession of a knife. He was charged through the Department of Juvenile Justice.

A vehicle was reported stolen Monday from the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway.

A theft was reported Monday in the 1800 block of Graymount Way.

A vehicle in the 100 block of Reider Court as keyed Monday.

Items were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Edgewood Road.

A cell phone was stolen Monday in the 2000 block of Brown Street.

People were throwing rocks at cars and people Monday in the 600 block of Edgewood Road.

A car in the 600 block of Meadowood Drive was broken into Monday.

A vehicle in the 700 block of Tupelo Road was vandalized Tuesday.

Vandalism was reported Tuesday in the 200 block of Magnolia Woods Court.

Fallston

A glass door was broken overnight Tuesday and a lockbox stolen in the 2300 block of Belair Road.

Havre de Grace

Victoria Clark 54, of the first block of Locust Street, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with second-degree assault.

Jarrettsville

Kathy Jeanette Hammons, 45, of the 3800 block of Old Federal Hill Road, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was driving while her license was suspended in another state.

Joppa

Andrew Joseph Upton, 32, of the first block of Neptune Drive, was charged Tuesday with drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia and a drug other than marijuana.