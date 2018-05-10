Harford CountypPolice blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Jeffrey Rose, 27, of the first block of Liberty Street, was charged Sunday with trespassing.

Sean Patrick Jester, 32, of the 900 block of Edmund Street, who also has an address in the 1700 block of Judy Way in Edgewood, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of inhaling a harmful substance.

Calvin James Pickett, 46, of the 200 block of Center Deen Avenue, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his out-of-state license was suspended and displaying and possessing a suspended license.

Aberdeen Police report:

Daron Terrell Holland, 28, of the first block of Aberdeen Avenue, was charged Sunday with obstructing and hindering police and fourth-degree burglary.

Nicholas Quentin Smith, 27, of Atlanta, Ga., was charged Monday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, drug possession with intent to distribute, drug possession other than marijuana, drug distribution with a firearm, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of ammunition and a regulated firearm and handgun on his person.

Aberdeen Middle School was on lockdown Monday because a student was “roaming the building looking for another student to fight,” but no one could find him, according to police calls for service.

A pickup truck was stolen Monday from the 400 block of Dawn Court.

Items were stolen Monday from a purse in the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road.

Handguns, an AR15, ammunition and magazines were reported stolen Tuesday from the 300 block of Dennison Way.

A television was stolen Tuesday from the first block of East Bel Air Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

George Melvin Grissom, 57, of the 2900 block of Indian Summer Court, who also has an address in Lutherville Timonium, was arrested Monday as a fugitive from Virginia.

A window was smashed Monday on a vehicle in the 100 block of Walter Ward Boulevard.

A vehicle knocked over three mailboxes Tuesday in the 4000 block of East Baker Avenue.

A rear license plate was stolen Tuesday from the 100 block of Waldon Road.

Televisions were stolen Tuesday from a store in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Baldwin

The control panel on an arm rest was reported stolen Tuesday from an unlocked vehicle in the 2800 block of Shady Grove Court.

Bel Air

A wallet stolen Saturday was reported Monday from the 1400 block of Handlir Drive.

An impact tool was reported stolen Monday from the 2100 block of Blue Spruce Drive.

Kids broke into a house Monday in the 300 block of Royal Oak Drive and stole food and drinks.

A vehicle in the 100 block of Regent Drive was vandalized Monday.

A $1,000 necklace was reported stolen Tuesday from the 600 block of North Tollgate Road.

A house in the 1900 block of Churchville Road was broken into Tuesday and the dog was missing.

Bel Air Police report:

India Monay Blanding, 19, of the 3000 block of Southland Avenue in Brooklyn, and Antonae Theresa Lambert, whose age was not available, were charged Tuesday with theft $100 to $1,500.

A homeless person was sleeping in a stairway Sunday in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Someone was stealing Tuesday from the 700 block of Belair Road.

Belcamp

Kids stole a phone and smashed it Monday in the 4200 block of Church Creek Road.

License plates were stolen Tuesday from a motorcycle in the 1200 block of Magness Court.

Edgewood

Ryan Joseph Braun, 19, of the 600 block of Harrpark Court, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

People were throwing trash in a man’s Dumpster Monday in the 3100 block of Sweetbay Drive.

A cell phone was stolen Monday from someone on his way home from school in the 2800 block of Keale Way.

Two items were stolen Monday from the 600 block of Edgewood Road.

Cell phones were stolen Monday from the 900 block of Olive Branch Court and from Edgewood Middle School.

A window on a vehicle in the 600 block of Harrpark Court was vandalized Tuesday.

A vehicle in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway was tampered with Tuesday.

Fallston

A Howard County crime lab vehicle was vandalized Monday in the 3200 block of Canterbury Lane.

Forest Hill

Victoria Vasquez, 21, of the first block of East Jarrettsville Road, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

A shed in the 1400 block of Bowles Terrace was broken into Tuesday.

Jarrettsville

Jonathan Craig Stike, 30, of the 2800 block of Sharon Road, was arrested Monday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Robyn Anne Eisner, 50, of the 1600 block of Dulaney Drive, was charged Monday with obstructing and hindering police, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful police order and three counts of intoxicated endangerment.

Joppa

Latoria Slaughter, 29, of the 3100 block of Adair Court, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Donald Jameson Craver, 57, of the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree burglary and vandalism less than $1,000.

People were trying to break into a shed Monday in the 2300 block of Martin Lane.

Monkton

People were dumping illegally in someone’s Dumpster Monday in the 3200 block of Jarrettsville Pike.

Perryville

Jami Leigh Hilderbrand, 31, of the 1400 block of Clayton Street, was charged Monday with third- and fourth-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and two counts of second-degree assault.

Whiteford

Erica Michelle Mattlin, 29 of the 4300 block of Cooper Road, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.

A caller reported finding an object in a tree Monday that “fell from the sky with a parachute” in the 2000 block of Whiteford Road.

White Hall

A vehicle in the 5600 block of Long Corner Road was vandalized Tuesday.

Other reports

Mathew L. Belcher, 29, of the 100 block of Huron Court in North East, was arrested Sunday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with theft less than $100.

Tristan Ausman Adams, 22, of Washington, D.C., was charged Sunday with drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.