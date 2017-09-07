Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and incidents from Harford County area police agencies.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:
Aberdeen
Anthony Nathaniel Smith, 28, of the 100 block of Alton Street, was charged Sunday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana.
A mailbox was knocked down last Friday in the 800 block of Maxa Road.
Someone tried to break into a car Sunday in the 1300 block of Tralee Circle.
A vehicle was stolen Monday from the 200 block of Poclain Road.
A property on Mitchell Drive was turfed Monday.
A mailbox was vandalized Monday in the 700 block of North Post Road.
Aberdeen Police reports:
Rose Anne Smith, 53, of the first block of North Philadelphia Boulevard, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.
People who were buying a house in the 200 block of East Bel Air Avenue wrote on the walls with a permanent marker last Friday before bailing on the purchase.
Juveniles were throwing rocks last Friday in the first block of Church Green Road.
A cell phone was stolen last Friday from the 900 block of Hospitality Way.
Juveniles were throwing rocks at cars last Friday at Osborn Road and East Bel Air Avenue; others were throwing rocks at a child in the 700 block of Rand Street.
Money was stolen last Friday from the first block of Pritchard Avenue.
A man was shooting a pellet gun at people last Friday in the 300 block of South Parke Street.
A woman was shoplifting Saturday at Walmart.
Juveniles on bikes were throwing rocks at a house Sunday at Osborn Alley and Rigdon Road.
Juveniles were throwing clothes around and dancing around a car Sunday in the 100 block of East Bel Air Avenue.
A vehicle in the first block of East Bel Air Avenue was sprayed with a fire extinguisher Monday.
A woman was shoplifting Monday at Walmart.
A PlayStation was stolen Monday from the first block of Swan Street.
A door of a vehicle was keyed Tuesday in the 600 block of Cornell Street.
A driver made a gesture Tuesday at Route 22 near Route 40 that he was going to shoot another driver.
Keys were stolen Tuesday from the 200 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.
Coals were smoldering Tuesday near the MARC train station in the 100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.
Shoplifters were in custody Tuesday at Walmart.
A home in the first block of Swan Street was broken into Tuesday.
A shoplifter was in custody Wednesday at Target.
The back door was open Wednesday of a vacant home in the 300 block of Cooke Street.
A man and woman were knocking on doors and asking for money Wednesday int he 700 block of West Bel Air Avenue.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:
Abingdon
A man destroyed clothes Sunday in the 1300 block of Governor Court.
Items were stolen Monday from a vehicle in the 300 block of Lindsay Court.
A shoplifter was in custody Monday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.
A woman in the 500 block of Doefield Court arrived home Monday and found her door open.
Tools were stolen Tuesday from the 2600 block of Merrick Way.
Bel Air
Robert Wayne Whetzel, 57, of the 2100 block of Conowingo Road who also has an address in the 600 block of Helmsdale Court, was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct.
Jason Nathaniel Napolitano, 34, of the 600 block of Lochern Terrace, was charged Saturday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute, drug possession other than marijuana, possession of drug manufacturing equipment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Valarie Christina Standiford, 30, of the 100 block of Crescent Drive, was charged Sunday in two cases, one with second-degree assault and vandalism less than $1,000 and the other with trespassing.
Brian David Taylor, 44, of the 2100 block of Ruffs Mill Road, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.
Kenneth Randall Holman, 36, of the 2700 block of Parkwood Avenue who also has an address in the 500 block of Laurens Street in Baltimore, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of disorderly conduct.
A homeless person was camped behind a store Saturday in the 200 block of Brierhill Drive.
Items were stolen Saturday from a home in the 1500 block of Honeysuckle Drive.
Drugs were found Saturday at the Harford County Detention Center.
A theft was reported Sunday in the 1600 block of Churchville Road.
A theft was reported Sunday in the 200 block of Melrose Lane.
A drug deal was reported Sunday in the 1100 block of Sparrow Mill Way.
Someone pounded on a door Sunday and took off in the 600 block of Southwarke Road.
A license plates was stolen Monday from the 1400 block of Fountain Glen Drive.
A motorcycle was speeding up and down the 100 block of West Ring Factory Road Monday.
Belcamp
A bike was stolen Saturday from the 4300 of Foxglove Court.
A debit card and clothing were found Sunday on the side of the road at the intersection of Routes 543 and 7.
Edgewood
Fernando Fernandez, 39, of the 1500 block of Edgewood Road, was charged Sunday with first-degree assault.
Items were stolen last Friday from a home in the 400 block of Meadowood Drive.
Packages were taken off a porch last Friday in the 1900 block of Sidnee Drive.
People were playing dice last Friday at a vacant home in the 1800 block of Grempler Way.
Medication was stolen Saturday from the 1900 block of Chipper Drive.
A phone was stolen Saturday from the 800 block of Saint George Court.
People who were fighting damaged a vehicle Sunday in the 1600 block of Swallow Crest Drive.
People were trespassing Sunday in the park in the 500 block of Kennard Avenue.
The back window of a vehicle in the 3000 block of Sounding Drive was shot out Monday.
A home in the 800 block of Fishermans Lane was broken into Monday.
A man was on a mattress Monday in a driveway in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway.
A man was offered prostitution Tuesday in the 1700 block of Edgewood Road.
Fallston
Items were stolen from a vehicle last Friday in the 2100 block of Bellvale Road.
A caller found five people near a vehicle Sunday in the 700 block of Reckord Road; they were hiding in a cornfield.
Headphones were stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 400 block of Stratford Road.
A vehicle in the 2200 block of Queensbury Drive was broken into Sunday.
Forest Hill
A cell phone was stolen Saturday from the 200 block of Aster Lane.
Kids beat on a door and ran Sunday in the 700 block of Laurel Road.
A house and car in the 300 block of East Jarrettsville Road were vandalized Monday.
Havre de Grace
Jeremy Wright, 30, of the 600 block of Franklin Street, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and revoked.
Havre de Grace Police reports:
Eric Davis, 50, who has a mailing address in Perryville, was charged Saturday with vandalism less than $1,000.
Joseph Robert Blakeslee, 36, of the 19300 block of Hempstone Avenue in Poolesville, was charged Tuesday with distributing drugs, conspiracy to distribute drugs and drug possession other than marijuana.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:
Jarrettsville
A mailbox in the 3800 block of Salem Church Road was vandalized overnight Saturday.
Joppa
Robert Anthony Putney, 57, of the 700 block of Philadelphia Road, was charged Sunday with two counts of second-degree assault.
Daniel Lee Tull, 37, of the 200 block of Kearney Drive, was charged Tuesday with speeding, driving while his license was suspended and driving without the required license and authorization. He was also arrested on a Baltimore City warrant charging him with trespassing, fourth-degree burglary and theft $1,000 to $10,000.
An air-conditioner was stolen last Friday from the 500 bloc of Potomac Road.
A drunk woman walked down the street last Friday and left kids in the park in the 900 block of Scannell Court.
Young children were left alone in a vehicle Sunday in the 1000 block of Joppa Farm Road.
A burglary was reported Monday in the 600 block of Pulaski Highway.
A vehicle was stolen Monday from the 100 block of Haverhill Road.
A dealer license plate was stolen Tuesday from the 900 block of Pulaski Highway.
Pylesville
Joshua Matthew Ader, 31, of the 1700 block of Scott Road, was charged Saturday with three counts of drug possession other than marijuana.
White Hall
A dog found what looked like a human bone last Friday in the 4700 block of Norrisville Road.
Other reports
Jethro Terry Allen, 38, of the 2200 block of East North Avenue in Baltimore, was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, four counts of fourth-degree burglary, eight counts of conspiracy to commit fourth-degree burglary, one count each of concealing a dangerous weapon, vandalism more than $1,000, theft $10,000 to $100,000, rogue and vagabond and possession of burglary tools and two counts each of conspiracy to conceal a dangerous weapon, to commit vandalism more than $1,000, to commit theft $10,000 to $100,000, to be rogue and vagabond and to possess burglary tools.
Matthew Allen Casey, 29, of the 600 block of Hunters Fields Road in Middle River, was charged Monday in two cases with second-degree assault.
Bertha Lee Moore, 61, of the 8300 block of Arbor Station Way in Parkville, was arrested Monday on a Baltimore City bench warrant for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while her registration was suspended, driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to maintain the required security for a vehicle during the registration period.
Chad A. Norton, 25, of York, Pa., was charged Monday with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, negligent and reckless driving, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, failure to drive right of center, failure to display registration on demand, speeding, improper passing of an overtaken vehicle, driving left of the road center in overtaking and passing when unsafe, passing in a no-passing zone and failure to carry a registration card in a vehicle.
Willie Delest Smith, 42, of Richmond, Va., was charged Tuesday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.
Tasha Hanna Washington, 22, of Harrisburg, Pa., was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with speeding and driving while her license was suspended.
Tracy Ann Bannon, 46, of the first block of Mahogany Drive in North East, was charged Tuesday with possession of drug paraphernalia and a drug other than marijuana.
Jonathan Wainwright Dey, 55, of the first block of Kensington Drive in Easton, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se.