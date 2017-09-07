Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and incidents from Harford County area police agencies.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Anthony Nathaniel Smith, 28, of the 100 block of Alton Street, was charged Sunday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

A mailbox was knocked down last Friday in the 800 block of Maxa Road.

Someone tried to break into a car Sunday in the 1300 block of Tralee Circle.

A vehicle was stolen Monday from the 200 block of Poclain Road.

A property on Mitchell Drive was turfed Monday.

A mailbox was vandalized Monday in the 700 block of North Post Road.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Rose Anne Smith, 53, of the first block of North Philadelphia Boulevard, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

People who were buying a house in the 200 block of East Bel Air Avenue wrote on the walls with a permanent marker last Friday before bailing on the purchase.

Juveniles were throwing rocks last Friday in the first block of Church Green Road.

A cell phone was stolen last Friday from the 900 block of Hospitality Way.

Juveniles were throwing rocks at cars last Friday at Osborn Road and East Bel Air Avenue; others were throwing rocks at a child in the 700 block of Rand Street.

Money was stolen last Friday from the first block of Pritchard Avenue.

A man was shooting a pellet gun at people last Friday in the 300 block of South Parke Street.

A woman was shoplifting Saturday at Walmart.

Juveniles on bikes were throwing rocks at a house Sunday at Osborn Alley and Rigdon Road.

Juveniles were throwing clothes around and dancing around a car Sunday in the 100 block of East Bel Air Avenue.

A vehicle in the first block of East Bel Air Avenue was sprayed with a fire extinguisher Monday.

A woman was shoplifting Monday at Walmart.

A PlayStation was stolen Monday from the first block of Swan Street.

A door of a vehicle was keyed Tuesday in the 600 block of Cornell Street.

A driver made a gesture Tuesday at Route 22 near Route 40 that he was going to shoot another driver.

Keys were stolen Tuesday from the 200 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

Coals were smoldering Tuesday near the MARC train station in the 100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

Shoplifters were in custody Tuesday at Walmart.

A home in the first block of Swan Street was broken into Tuesday.

A shoplifter was in custody Wednesday at Target.

The back door was open Wednesday of a vacant home in the 300 block of Cooke Street.

A man and woman were knocking on doors and asking for money Wednesday int he 700 block of West Bel Air Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

A man destroyed clothes Sunday in the 1300 block of Governor Court.

Items were stolen Monday from a vehicle in the 300 block of Lindsay Court.

A shoplifter was in custody Monday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

A woman in the 500 block of Doefield Court arrived home Monday and found her door open.

Tools were stolen Tuesday from the 2600 block of Merrick Way.

Bel Air

Robert Wayne Whetzel, 57, of the 2100 block of Conowingo Road who also has an address in the 600 block of Helmsdale Court, was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct.

Jason Nathaniel Napolitano, 34, of the 600 block of Lochern Terrace, was charged Saturday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute, drug possession other than marijuana, possession of drug manufacturing equipment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Valarie Christina Standiford, 30, of the 100 block of Crescent Drive, was charged Sunday in two cases, one with second-degree assault and vandalism less than $1,000 and the other with trespassing.

Brian David Taylor, 44, of the 2100 block of Ruffs Mill Road, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Kenneth Randall Holman, 36, of the 2700 block of Parkwood Avenue who also has an address in the 500 block of Laurens Street in Baltimore, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of disorderly conduct.

A homeless person was camped behind a store Saturday in the 200 block of Brierhill Drive.

Items were stolen Saturday from a home in the 1500 block of Honeysuckle Drive.

Drugs were found Saturday at the Harford County Detention Center.

A theft was reported Sunday in the 1600 block of Churchville Road.

A theft was reported Sunday in the 200 block of Melrose Lane.

A drug deal was reported Sunday in the 1100 block of Sparrow Mill Way.

Someone pounded on a door Sunday and took off in the 600 block of Southwarke Road.

A license plates was stolen Monday from the 1400 block of Fountain Glen Drive.

A motorcycle was speeding up and down the 100 block of West Ring Factory Road Monday.

Belcamp

A bike was stolen Saturday from the 4300 of Foxglove Court.

A debit card and clothing were found Sunday on the side of the road at the intersection of Routes 543 and 7.

Edgewood

Fernando Fernandez, 39, of the 1500 block of Edgewood Road, was charged Sunday with first-degree assault.

Items were stolen last Friday from a home in the 400 block of Meadowood Drive.

Packages were taken off a porch last Friday in the 1900 block of Sidnee Drive.

People were playing dice last Friday at a vacant home in the 1800 block of Grempler Way.

Medication was stolen Saturday from the 1900 block of Chipper Drive.

A phone was stolen Saturday from the 800 block of Saint George Court.

People who were fighting damaged a vehicle Sunday in the 1600 block of Swallow Crest Drive.

People were trespassing Sunday in the park in the 500 block of Kennard Avenue.

The back window of a vehicle in the 3000 block of Sounding Drive was shot out Monday.

A home in the 800 block of Fishermans Lane was broken into Monday.

A man was on a mattress Monday in a driveway in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway.

A man was offered prostitution Tuesday in the 1700 block of Edgewood Road.

Fallston

Items were stolen from a vehicle last Friday in the 2100 block of Bellvale Road.

A caller found five people near a vehicle Sunday in the 700 block of Reckord Road; they were hiding in a cornfield.