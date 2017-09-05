Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and incidents from Harford County police agencies.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Raneika Marie Madison, 30, of the first block of Liberty Street, was charged last Wednesday with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Marlon Dunmore, 40, of the 100 block of Loundon Avenue in Baltimore, was charged last Wednesday with third- and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and theft $1,000 to $10,000.

A vehicle was vandalized last Wednesday in the 300 block of Baltimore Street.

Juveniles were blocking the road Thursday at East Bel Air Avenue and New County Road.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

John Hauck, 38, of the 100 block of Holly Wreath Drive, was charged last Wednesday with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of a drug other than marijuana.

Someone was bringing garbage into a home last Wednesday in the 3500 block of Philadelphia Road.

Someone was shoplifting last Wednesday in the 3400 block of Merchant Boulevard.

A man exposed himself last Wednesday in the 200 block of Crosse Pointe Court.

A woman was asking for money Thursday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

A house in the 100 block of Glen View Terrace was broken into Friday.

Bel Air

Donna Marie Volpe, 59, of the 1300 block of Scottdale Drive, was charged last Wednesday with driving while so fair impaired by drugs and alcohol she can’t drive safe, driving while impaired by drugs and negligent driving.

Lindsay Nicole Myers, 21, of the 900 block of Hillswood Road, was charged Friday with second-degree assault, failure to obey a lawful police order, disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering police.

Tools and fishing gear were stolen last Wednesday from the 600 block of Weatherby Road.

A vehicle was stolen Thursday from the 300 bloc of Amore Lane.

An apartment in the 300 block of Sunflower Drive was broken into Friday.

Belcamp

Susan Marie Morin, 22, of the 1300 block of Jervis Square, was charged last Wednesday with first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary and theft less than $1,000.

Dondre Malik Ellis, 21, of the 1300 block of Jervis Square, was charged last Wednesday with first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary, theft less than $1,000 and vandalism less than $1,000.

A car in the 300 block of Kestrel Drive was broken into Thursday.

Darlington

A car window was shattered last Wednesday in the 1900 block of Castleton Road.

Edgewood

Keith Michael Hohmen, 36, of the 500 block of Trimble Road who also has an address in the first block of Bourbon Court in Parkville, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree child abuse.

Vincent Johnson, 24, of the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive, was charged Thursday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

A man was dumping trash last Wednesday at Blevins and Edgewood roads.

A screen door was damaged last Wednesday in the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way.

Items were stolen last Wednesday from a yard in the 2000 block of Hanson Road.

A bike was stolen last Wednesday from the 3000 block of Deepwater Way.

Bags of pills were found last Wednesday in the 1300 block of Trimble Road.

Someone was dumping trash Thursday in the 500 block of Edgewood Road.

The front window of an office in the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway was broken Thursday.

Someone was going through cars Thursday in the 1300 block of Acorn Ridge Court.

A car in the 1900 block of Sidnee Drive was vandalized Friday.

Fallston

Anthony Scott DeLuca, 47, of the 2100 block of Arden Drive, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of disorderly conduct.

A car in the 2500 block of Pleasantville Road was broken into overnight last Wednesday.

Items were stolen from a vehicle overnight last Wednesday in the 2100 block of Hampton Court.

A brick was thrown through a car window Thursday in the 2100 block of Buell Drive, where a vehicle was also rifled through.

A car in the 2100 block of Bellvale Road was gone through Thursday.

Liquor was stolen Thursday from a house in the 2800 block of Pleasantville Road.

Forest Hill

Robin Dawn Polk, 59, of the 1900 block of Phillips Mill Road, was charged last Wednesday with theft less than $1,000.

The door of a business on Newport Drive was shattered Friday.

Havre de Grace

Marcus Jamal Toney, 26, of the 1100 block of Oak Tree Drive, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Coale Todd Weston Fayer, 21, of the 1300 block of Superior Street, was charged Thursday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, failure to use headlamps in unfavorable conditions, failure to display his license on demand and driving without the required license and authorization.

Havre de Grace Police reports:

Leonard Fuqua, 51, of the 700 block of Fountain Street, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Gabriel Rispoli, 33, of the 900 block of Chesapeake Drive, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.

A red and white mountain bike was stolen Friday from the 400 block of South Washington Street.

A wallet left in an unlocked vehicle was stolen Monday in the 1100 block of Chesapeake Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Jarrettsville

A man was riding a motorcycle in the 4000 block of Security Lane without a helmet and doing wheelies.

Joppa

Medications were stolen last Wednesday from the 100 block of Driftwood Court.

A license plate was stolen last Wednesday from the 800 block of Bradley Road.

An air-conditioner was stolen Thursday from the 500 block of Potomac Road.

A lawn ornament was stolen Thursday from the 200 block of Bridge Drive.

Whiteford

Jason Eric Owens, 36, of the 2800 block of Whiteford Road, was charged last Wednesday with possession of drug administration equipment and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

White Hall

A mailbox in the 4700 block of Norrisville Road was vandalized Thursday.

Other reports