Harford County police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Samantha Laine Johns, 23, of the 200 block of Perrywood Court, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of second-degree assault and theft less than $1,000.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Charles Brando Perry, 60, of the 2900 block of Ancon Court in Edgewood, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Roger James Tice Jr., 43, of the 100 block of Darlington Avenue, was charged Friday with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

People were trespassing last Wednesday in a building in the 600 block of Cornell Street.

A vehicle was stolen Thursday from the Walmart parking lot.

Items were stolen Friday from a vehicle in the first block of Krouse Court.

An air compressor was stolen Friday from the 500 block of South Philadelphia Avenue.

A theft was reported Friday in the 900 block of Harlan Avenue.

Someone was shoplifting Friday and Saturday in the 900 block of Beards Hill Road.

People were asking for money Sunday outside a store in the 100 block of East Bel Air Avenue.

Someone was shoplifting at Walmart Monday.

Abingdon

David Lavar Hill, 40, of the 4000 block of Sharilynn Drive, was charged Thursday with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful police order, obstructing and hindering police and intoxicated public disturbance.

Skylar Elizabeth Siegler, 19, of the 100 block of Waldon Road, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.

A car was keyed Thursday in the 500 block of Callander Way.

A license plate was stolen Thursday from the 3800 block of Monument Circle.

A man was jumping on a car Thursday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Items were stolen Thursday from a vehicle in the 4000 block of Timothy Drive.

Bel Air

Demon Pettigrew, 28, of the 900 block of Hackberry Court, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Alex Jordan Elza, 21, of the 800 block of Kilber Court, was charged last Wednesday with illegal possession of ammunition and a regulated firearm, having a handgun on his person and unlawful sale or transfer of a regulated firearm.

Two people were stealing patio furniture last Wednesday in the 800 block of Van Dyke Lane.

A wedding ring was stolen Thursday from the 900 block of Peppard Drive.

Copper was stolen Thursday from Campus Hills Drive.

Belcamp

A theft from a Sprint cell site was reported Thursday in the 1200 block of Belmar Drive.

People were reported breaking into a vehicle Thursday in the 4300 block of Gilmer Court.

A vehicle in the 4600 block of Annhurst Drive was broken into Friday.

Churchville

Hailey Kendall Emerson, 19, of the 1200 block of Glenview Court, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.

Darlington

Several vehicles in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Conowingo Road were reported broken into last Wednesday.

A boat at Glen Cove Marina was reported vandalized Thursday.

Edgewood

Michael Nasir Morris, 19, of the 600 block of Yorkshire Drive, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Franklin Evans, 28, of the 600 block of Burlington Court, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in Baltimore County in a case in which he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a drug other than marijuana and more than 10 grams of marijuana and making a false statement to police.

Daniel Stanley Wagner, 42, of the 1200 block of Janet Drive, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Tyron Andre Nicholas Bowen, 19, of the 300 block of Laburnum Road, was charged last Wednesday with disorderly conduct.

Steven Arthur Freeland, 40, of the 2000 block of Armstrong Street, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Tocoarra McAllister, 22, of the 800 block of Ermine Court, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Drugs were found last Wednesday in the 1300 block of Goldmeadow Way.

An air-conditioning unit was stolen last Wednesday from the 1300 block of Charlestown Drive.

A theft was reported Thursday in the 1900 block of Chipper Drive.

A motorcycle was stolen Thursday from the 1300 block of East Spring Meadow Court.

A brick was thrown through a window of a vehicle Thursday in the 1100 block of Chipper Drive.

A wallet was stolen Friday from 7-Eleven in the 500 block of Edgewood Road.

Items were stolen Friday from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Sidnee Drive.

Fallston

Michael Brandon Myers, 20, of the 2200 block of Arden Drive, was charged Friday with theft $100 to $1,500 and three counts each of theft less than $100 and rogue and vagabond.

A wallet was stolen Friday from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Ryan Road.

Forest Hill

County property was damaged last Friday in the 2200 block of Commerce Road.

Items were stolen Thursday from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Morning Brook Drive.

Havre de Grace

Political signs were stolen last Wednesday from the 2300 block of Level Road.

Havre de Grace Police reports:

A theft was reported Friday in the 900 block of Hebditch Lane.

Joppa

James Hallowell, 25, of the 300 block of Powdersby Road, was arrested last Wednesday for failure to comply with a court order in a case in which he was charged with armed robbery, robbery, home invasion, first-degree burglary, use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

A phone was stolen last Wednesday in the 200 block of Stillmeadow Drive.

A break-in was reported Thursday in the 1300 block of Clayton Road and items were stolen.

A car was keyed Thursday in the 300 block of Brittany Drive.

Vandalism was reported Thursday in the 400 block of Macintosh Circle.

Perryman

A lock was broken Thursday in the 400 block of Busby Drive.

Perry Point

Jonah Jay Pratt, 38, of the 1100 block of Avenue Street who also has an address in the first block of Greenwood Street in Elkton, was charged Thursday with theft less than $1,000. He was arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with second-degree assault.