Harford County police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Lakeasha Branch, 26, of the 100 block of Hamilton Place, was charged last Wednesday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute and drug possession other than marijuana.

Aberdeen Police report:

Larry Randolph Christian, 65, of the 1500 block of Alconbury Road in Essex, was charged Friday with drug possession with intent to distribute, drug possession other than marijuana, failure to obey a lawful police order, two counts of obstructing and hindering police and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yusuf Omar McAdams, 36, of the 900 block of Washington Street, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

Darryl Robert Barnes, 23, of the 3500 block of Backpoint Court, who also has an address in Murrells Inlet, S.C., was charged Thursday with speeding, failure to drive right of center, failure to display his license on demand, negligent driving, driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, driving while so far impaired by drugs and/or alcohol he can’t drive safely, driving within 12 hours of an arrest for a drinking and driving offense and failure to attach plates to front and rear.

James Philip Esserwein Sr., 40, of the 3100 block of Hidden Ridge Terrace, was charged Saturday with child abuse by a custodian.

Bel Air

Jeffrey Lee Sausnock, 28, of the 100 block of East Broadway, was charged Friday with two counts each of theft less than $100 and rogue and vagabond. He was charged later the same day by Bel Air Police with theft less than $100 and rogue and vagabond.

Karen Beth Livingston, 42, of the first block of North Main Street who police said is homeless, was charged Friday with first- and fourth-degree burglary.

Bel Air Police report:

Lisa Ann Mechling, 53, of the 600 block of Churchville Road, was charged Friday with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft $1,500 to $25,000.

Edgewood

Michael Bartley Little, 53, of the 1100 block of Chipper Drive, was charged last Wednesday with two counts each of promoting or distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

James Wiley Eastern, 28, of the 2000 block of Cherry Road, who also has an address in the 200 block of Fairwind Drive in Bel Air, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Victor Manuel Maisonet, 41, of the 1800 block of Eloise Lane, was charged last Wednesday with first-degree escape. Maisonet was released June 30 from a six-month Harford County commitment, according charging documents. When he was released, he did not mention to anyone he still had a three year additional consecutive sentence through the Department of Corrections, according to charging documents, and he still owes the state three years.

Briant Anthony Jamack, 25, of the 900 block of Topview Drive, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Darren Antonio Thomas, 26, of the 2800 block of Keale Way, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.

Rebecca Cathlea Dotsun, 24, of the 600 block of Holly Avenue, was charged Friday with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and unauthorized removal of property.

Alyssa O’Brien, 21, who has addresses in the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way and the 400 block of Gateshead Court, was charged Sunday with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Jasmin A. Price, 24, of the 1800 block of Eloise Lane and the 700 block of Woodbridge Center Way, was arrested Sunday for failing to appear for court in Montgomery County in a case in which she was charged with driving an uninsured vehicle, driving with expired registration plates, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, displaying a registration plate for another vehicle and failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions.

Quonia India Trice, 30, of the 800 block of Sailboat Court, was arrested Sunday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana.

Fallston

Mark Wollenweber, 23, of the 2800 block of Cross Country Court, was charged last Wednesday with vandalism less than $100, second-degree assault and false imprisonment.

Brandon Michael Clary, 24, of the 1900 block of Grafton Shop Road, who also has an address in the 2900 block of Shelly Court in Abingdon, was charged Friday with fraud to avoid prosecution, speeding, failure to notify the administration of a change of address, failure to display his license and registration card on demand, driving while his license was suspended, negligent driving and failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions. He was arrested Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of possessing or selling a regulated firearm. He was also arrested Saturday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft less than $1,000.

Forest Hill

Judith Amanda Powell, 40, of the 1700 block of Landmark Drive, was charged Thursday with failure to control speed to avoid a collision, driving while impaired by alcohol, driving while impaired by drugs, driving while so far impaired by drugs and/or alcohol she can’t drive safely, negligent and reckless driving and failure to display her registration on demand.

Tyler Mitchell Hoerr, 24, of the 500 block of Chestnut Hill Road, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of first-degree burglary.

Havre de Grace

Alycia Ferguson, 23, of the 3800 block of Spring Hill Drive, who also has an address in the 4900 block of Eastern Avenue in Baltimore, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.

Havre de Grace Police report:

Dana Larry Taylor, 60, of the 500 block of Hemler Court, who also has an address in the 3800 block of Monument Road in Abingdon, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Shane Andrew Farmer, 35, of the 1400 block of Prospect Mill Road, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Joppa

Tynac Tarshell Brown, 29, of the 300 block of Adair Court, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization, driving while his license was suspended and failure to display his license on demand.

Perryville