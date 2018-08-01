Harford County police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Lonzia Hawkins, 36, of the 700 block of Battle Avenue, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Marcus Dewayne Maye, 36, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Trinity Rae Bassey, 43, of the 1900 block of Fletcher Road, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

A basement door was vandalized Tuesday in the 100 block of Beards Hill Road Extended.

Aberdeen Police report:

Dalvin Abdul-Saleem Williams, 22, of the 900 block of Joyce Court, who also has an address in the 200 block of Kimary Court in Forest Hill, was charged Tuesday with drug possession other than marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, narcotics possession with intent to distribute, theft $25,000 to $100,000, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft less than $100.

Raeshawn White, 22, of the first block of East Bel Air Avenue, was charged Tuesday with theft $25,000 to $100,000, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft less than $100.

Abingdon

Suleiman Khalaf, 61, of the 500 block of Eastview Terrace, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Ronn Christopher Fletcher, 28, of the 400 block of Kentmore Terrace, who also has an address in White Marsh, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

A valve stem was damaged Tuesday in the 3400 block of Howell Court.

Bel Air

Babak Arfaa, 48, of the 2300 block of Cullum Road, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with threatening arson and telephone misuse by making repeat phone calls.

A group of people in the first block of Bel Air South Parkway left with merchandise they didn’t pay for Tuesday.

Bel Air Police report:

A book bag and prescription medications were reported stolen July 25 from a vehicle in the 600 block of Belair Road.

A car title and registration were stolen July 25 from East Broadway.

A wallet was stolen July 25 from the 600 block of Boulton Street.

A battery was stolen from a pickup truck in the parking garage July 25.

A 2011 Dodge pickup was stolen July 26 from the 300 block of Thomas Street; it was later found on Boulton Street.

Food was stolen Wednesday from 7-Eleven in the 200 block of Baltimore Pike.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Darlington

Millicent Grace Gettier, 21, of the 2500 block of Silver Road, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Edgewood

Dominique Nicole Howell, 20, of the 3000 block of Ebbtide Drive, was charged Monday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

Jaylen Michael Robinson, 19, of the 1900 block of Harewood Road, was charged Tuesday with robbery, second-degree assault and theft less than $100.

James Valentine, 28, of the 800 block of Windstream Way, was charged Tuesday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute, resisting arrest, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts each of obstructing and hindering police and drug possession other than marijuana.

Kenneth Macon, 19, of the 2000 block of Magnolia Wood Court, was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree assault.

Dyquel Nashawn Smother, 17, of the 300 block of Laburnum Road, was charged Tuesday with possession of a firearm as a minor, having a handgun on his person and in his vehicle and illegal possession of ammunition and a regulated firearm.

Michael Paul Camacho, 44, of the 1900 block of Chipper Drive, was arrested Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with theft $100 to $1,500.

A vehicle was stolen Tuesday from the 300 block of Laburnum Road.

Bullet holes were found all through a house Tuesday in the 1700 block of Waltman Road.

A window of a home in the 1900 block of Brookside Drive was broken Tuesday.

Grafitti was found Tuesday on the old Firestone building in the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway.

Someone broke into an apartment Tuesday in the 100 block of Reider Court and spray-painted it.

A mailbox in the 600 block of Boxelder Drive was smashed Tuesday.

A vehicle in the 2900 block of Siwanoy Drive was damaged by BB guns.

License plates were stolen overnight Tuesday in the 800 block of Edgewood Road.

Fallston

A home in the 2200 block of Cloverdale Drive was broken into Tuesday.

Forest Hill

A tailgate was stolen off a truck overnight Monday in the 200 block of Cherry Tree Square.

Havre de Grace

Andrew Lee Clark, 28, of the 100 block of Hunters Court, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with vandalism less than $1,000 and attempted fourth-degree burglary.

Jarrettsville

Bradford Matthews, 35, of the 1600 block of Baldwin Mill Road, who also has an address in the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way in Edgewood, was arrested on a warrant in a case in which he was charged with first- and second-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

A man was trying to get into a home Wednesday in the 2000 block of Nelson Mill Road.

Joppa

A rocking chair was found Tuesday at Haverhill and Trimble roads.

Pylesville

Horses were in the road Tuesday in the 400 block of Grier Nursery Road.

Street

Wires were cut to a camper battery and it was stolen Tuesday in the 900 block of Highland Road; other items, like a gas can, were also stolen.

Other reports

Justin Curtis Harris, 26, of Harrisburg, Pa., was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization.

Gerard Alan Black, 38, of the 1500 block of Ellwood Street in Baltimore, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while impaired by alcohol.

William R. Stevens III, 53, of Landenburg, Pa., was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while impaired by and under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol per se.