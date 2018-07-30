Police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Angela Franklin, 35, of the 600 block of Holly Circle in Aberdeen, who was being held at Harford County Detention Center, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with theft more than $1,500.

Devonte Jovan Pittman, 53, of the 200 block of Perrywood Drive, was arrested Thursday on a warrant in a case in which he was charged with narcotics possession with intent to distribute and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

Shaundre Devon Kellum-Gee, 27, of the first block of Smith Avenue, was charged Friday with having a handgun in a vehicle and possession of a stolen handgun.

Javon Smith, 19, of the 700 block of Custis Street, was charged Friday with two counts of violating a protective order.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Christopher Dominic Wormley, 31, of the first block of Pritchard Avenue, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Tracy Lynn Scott, of Pembroke, N.C., was charged Saturday with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of possession of a deadly weapon with intent to injure.

William Joseph Burkins, 31, of the 100 block of Acadia Terrace in Peach Bottom, Pa., was charged Sunday with theft $100 to $1,500. He was also arrested by the Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft $1,500 to $25,000 and theft less than $100.

Robert W. Elersic, 32, of the first block of West Inca Street, was charged Monday with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment after getting into a fight with his roommate, a 32-year-old woman, who suffered a “serious laceration to her forearm” after hitting it on a boat engine, Aberdeen police said. The woman was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Diedrick Edward Saddler, 38, of the 3600 block of Long Ridge Court who also has an address in the 2400 block of Sycamore Lane in Edgewood, was charged last Wednesday with reckless endangerment, trespassing, disorderly conduct, following a vehicle too closely, negligent and reckless driving, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, driving while his license was revoked, failure to drive right of center, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield right of way on a left turn, driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol and eluding police.

Vernard Majette, 18, of the 100 block of Waldon Road, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Arquimen Amador-Mejia, 37, of the 3600 block of Skipjack Court, was arrested Sunday for failure to comply with terms in a case in which she was charged with second-degree assault.

Christopher Robin Lee, 39, of the 3400 block of Howell Court who also has an address in the 1700 block of Landmark Drive in Forest Hill, was charged Monday with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while so far impaired by drugs and/or alcohol he can’t drive safely, driving while impaired by drugs, negligent driving, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, driving while his license was suspended and without the required license and authorization, displaying and possessing a suspended license and doing forbidden acts pertaining to a driver’s license.

Bel Air

Robert Wayne Whetzel, 58, of the 600 block of Helmsdale Court, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with indecent exposure and vandalism less than $1,000.

Timothy Ike Dixon, 23, whose address was the Harford County Detention Center, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of three counts of armed robbery.

Narada A. Henry, 31, of the 200 block of North Shamrock Road, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in Anne Arundel County warrant in a case in which he is charged with driving while his out-of-state license was suspended.

Patricia Ann Lori, 35, of the 400 block of Franklin Street who also has an address in the first block of West Courtland Street, was charged Saturday with two counts each of issuing a false document and theft less than $1,000.

Belcamp

Stephan David Jones, 40, of the 4300 block of Foxglove Court, was arrested Sunday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft less than $100. He was also arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required minimum equipment.

Darlington

Adrian Frayne Collins, 49, of the 2100 block of Shuresville Road, was arrested Friday on a warrant in a case in which he was charged with third-degree sex offense, attempted second-degree rape and child abuse by a parent.

Edgewood

Conrad Gaylord, 26, of the 1900 block of Brookside Drive who was being held at Harford County Detention Center, was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant in a case in which he was charged with conspiracy to distribute a narcotic.

Darrius Jerrod Gilliam, 21, of the 1600 block of Ashby Square who was being held at Harford County Detention Center, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of trespassing.

Joseph Robert Heins, 18, of the 2000 block of Starr Street, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in Worcester County in a case in which he was charged with possession of an electronic weapon.

Chester Osborne, 34, of the 100 block ofJacob Street, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Frank Michael George, 33, of the 2400 block of Hanson Road, was charged Thursday with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft $100 to $1,500, eluding police and driving while his out-of-state license was suspended. He was also arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization and having a passenger in the front seat younger than 16 without a seatbelt.

Harold Ferguson, 42, of the 3500 block of Sandpiper Court, was charged Sunday with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, having a handgun in a vehicle and illegal possession of ammunition and a regulated firearm.

Christopher Reed Wilson, 31, of the 1800 block of Hanson Road, was arrested Sunday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se.