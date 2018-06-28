Police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Ronald Parker Jr., 44, of the 200 block of Mayberry Drive, was charged Sunday with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and second-degree child abuse.

Alonzo Bell, 41, of the 200 block of Mayberry Drive, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Javon Smith, 19, who police said has no fixed address, was charged Saturday with violating a protective order.

A glass door was broken last Friday in the first block of Custis Street.

A juvenile was in custody last Friday for stealing in the 1000 block of Middleton Road.

A wallet was stolen Sunday from the first block of Pritchard Avenue.

A man was lying in the grass along the road Monday in the 400 block of Hickory Drive.

Cash was stolen Tuesday from a room in the 900 block of Hospitality Way.

Someone was shoplifting Tuesday at Walmart.

An apartment in the first block of Pritchard Avenue was broken into Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Gabrielle Elphic, 19, of the 3300 block of Garrison Circle, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Sean Dernell Mitchell, 39, of the 2900 block of Galloway Place, was charged Monday with second-degree assault on law enforcement, parole and probation, fire or EMS, second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering police, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Michael Robert Neuman, 55, of the first block of Porter Drive, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court on a violation of probation hearing in a case in which he was guilty of violating an ex parte order.

Stacy Lynn Sherman, 32, of the 300 block of Logan Court, was charged Wednesday with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

Bel Air

Robert Whetzel, 57, of the 600 block of Helmsdale Court, was charged last Friday with indecent exposure and vandalism less than $1,000.

David Anthony Desell, 27, of the 200 block of East Heather Road, was charged last Friday with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and fraud by malicious burning. He was charged in a second case with vandalism less than $1,000, rogue and vagabond and two counts of theft $1,500 to $25,000 and in a third case with theft $25,000 to $100,000, two counts each of vandalism less than $1,000 and theft $1,500 to $25,000 and three counts each of second- and fourth-degree burglary.

April Lynn Rogers, 39, of the 200 block of Mary Jane Lane, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Glenn Cody, 52, of the 600 block of Pondersa Drive, was charged Tuesday with theft $100 to $1,500.

Wayne Michael Leach, 52, of the first block of Idlewild Court, was charged Tuesday with violating a protective order.

Belcamp

Tamara Singleton, 44, of the 1200 block of Brass Mill Road, was charged Tuesday with theft less than $100 and obstructing and hindering police.

Churchville

Christopher James Price, 27, of the 600 block of Priestford Road, was charged Sunday with two counts of second-degree assault.

Edgewood

Wayne Jerome Brown, 54, of the 1800 block of Edgewater Drive, was arrested Saturday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and revoked and without the required license and authorization and failing to provide his license on demand. He was charged Monday with driving while his license was suspended.

Alexander Manuel, 26, of the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way, was charged last Friday with drug possession with intent to distribute.

Franklin Evans, 27, of the 600 block of Burlington Street, was charged June 19 in Baltimore County with making a false statement to police, drug possession other than marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged last Friday in Harford with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

William Smith, 49, of the 800 block of Windstream Way, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft less than $100.

Christopher Michael Miller, 28, of the 800 block of Windstream Way, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and dumping less than 100 pounds of litter.

Havre de Grace

David Wayne Hart, 32, of the 100 block of Robin Hood Road, was arrested last Friday for failing to appear for court in a Baltimore County case in which he was charged with unauthorized display of a registration plate, driving an uninsured vehicle, failure to maintain the required security for a vehicle during its registration period, driving without current registration plates or validation tabs, driving with a suspended registration, displaying registration plates issued for another vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, fraudulent possession of vehicle ID plates, falsifying with fraudulent intent an office document or plate issued by the administration, holiding and using a falsified vehicle registration plate and driving with an unpaid registration fee.

Tyrell Cornell Parker, 22, of the 900 block of Bern Drive who also has an address in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue in Glen Burnie, was charged last Friday with driving while his registration was suspended, while his license was suspended and without the required license and authorization.

Havre de Grace Police reports:

A blue Mongoose bike, valued at $50, was stolen Monday from the area of Green Street and North Adams Street.

Street

Daryl Royce Green, 30, of the 1500 block of Poole Road, was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree assault.

Other reports

Mustafa H. Riley, 34, of the 100 block of Willow Drive in Elkton, was arrested last Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of failing to stop after an unattended property damage accident.

Coby Cecil Coley, 46, of Union Church, Miss., was charged last Friday with having a handgun in his vehicle.

John Ryan Kirchoff, 36, of the 1700 block of Searles Road in Dundalk, was charged last Friday with violating a protective order and vandalism less than $1,000.

Jerome Harvey Pullen, 34, of the 6700 block of Stanton Road in Hyattsville, was charged last Friday with indecent exposure and rogue and vagabond.

Roman Zhuravel, 28, of the first block of Mycroft Court in Reisterstown, was charged Saturday with possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana.