Harford County police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

A car in the 600 block of Chelsea Road was vandalized last Friday.

A window was broken and items were stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 4400 block of Philadelphia Road.

A customer didn’t pay cab fare Monday in the 1300 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

A cell phone that was left in a cab was stolen Monday from the 4800 block of Mantlewood Way.

Aberdeen Police report:

Howard Lockard, 23, of the first block of Old School House Road in Port Deposit, who also has an address in the 700 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

A car was stolen last Friday from the 1000 block of Middleton Road.

A trailer tag was stolen last Friday from the 500 block of 2nd Street.

A television was stolen last Friday from the 300 block of Stevens Circle.

Someone entered a rented garage in the first block of North Post Road last Friday and stole items.

A car in the 500 block of Walker Street was spray-painted last Friday.

Someone was shoplifting Saturday in the first block of Aberdeen Shopping Plaza.

A vehicle in the 100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard was vandalized Saturday.

A vehicle was keyed Sunday in the 100 block of Carol Avenue.

A lawnmower was stolen Monday from a porch in the first block of Valley Bottom Road.

A wallet was stolen from a woman’s purse Monday at Walmart.

A woman was asking people for money Tuesday in the 1000 block of Middleton Road.

An Independence card was stolen Tuesday at Walmart.

A woman in the 200 block of Graceford Drive reported that two men who said they were checking water with the city took money from her home Wednesday.

Someone was shoplifting Wednesday at Target.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

Scott William Oneyear, 48, of the 3600 block of Longridge Court, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Someone came onto a person’s property last Friday in the 700 block of Lucky Avenue and took the no trespassing signs.

A theft was reported last Friday in the 3800 block of Memory Lane.

A wallet was stolen Saturday from the 3400 block of Merchant Boulevard.

Someone was shoplifting Saturday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

A man was urinating on a building Saturday on Foxridge Drive.

A vehicle was damaged over the weekend in the 2300 block of Laurel Bush Road.

Items were stolen Monday from a vehicle in the 3000 block of Benefit Court.

Vehicles were vandalized Tuesday in the 3100 block of Freestone Court.

A license plate was stolen Tuesday from the 3400 block of Tree Frog Court.

Bel Air

A package was stolen last Friday from the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive and thrown in the trash.

A man was on a patio at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Whispering Ridge Lane and tried to open a door.

A PlayStation and video games were stolen Saturday from the 900 block of Redfield Road.

A burglary was reported Saturday in the 1400 block of Cherokee Lane.

A mailbox in the 2200 block of Greencedar Drive was vandalized Saturday.

A stink bomb was thrown at a door in the 600 block of Loring Avenue Sunday.

A person came outside naked Sunday in the 800 block of Sidehill Drive.

A burglary was reported Sunday in the 1400 block of Cherokee Lane.

A vehicle in the 400 block of Darby Lane was broken into Monday.

A man was fishing in a pond Monday at Kendall Gate Way and Sparrow Mill.

An xBox was stolen Monday from the 1400 block of Fountain Glen Drive.

Belcamp

A woman was asked to leave a store in the 1300 block of Riverside Parkway Sunday because of the shirt she was wearing.

Churchville

Hassan Leon Edward Hamilton, 21, of the 3100 block of Rolling Green Road, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, driving a vehicle in violation of a restricted license requirement and failure to display his license on demand.

Someone was fishing in a private pond last Friday in the 2800 block of College View Drive.

Edgewood

Michael Gerard Smith, 46, of the 500 block of Arium Court, was arrested Tuesday on an Anne Arundel County warrant for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended, driving while his out-of-state license was suspended and driving without the required license and authorization.

Franklin Evans, 27, of the 600 block of Burlington Court, was charged Wednesday with three counts each of narcotics possession with intent to distribute and drug possession other than marijuana.

A person’s phone was grabbed and he or she was thrown to the ground last Friday in the 2700 block of Willoughby Beach Road.

Money was stolen last Friday from the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road.

A man was urinating on a building last Friday in the 100 block of Jacob Street.

Prescription medications were stolen Saturday from the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway.

Vehicles in the 2100 block of Craig Lane were tampered with Sunday.

A cat was stolen Monday from the 900 block of Olive Branch Court.

A beverage was stolen Monday from the 600 block of Edgewood Road.

Someone was shoplifting Monday in the 2200 block of Hanson Road.

A boy was throwing rocks near vehicles Monday in the 1600 block of Candlewood Court.

Fallston

A tactical pocket knife that said “police” on it was found Sunday in the 800 block of Smith Lane.

Medications and an iPod were stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Thornwood Court.

A dog was stolen Sunday from the 2500 block of Pleasantville Road.

Forest Hill

A man urinated behind a home Tuesday in the 2000 block of Melrose Lane.

Havre de Grace

Denico Keanu Slade, 26, of the 400 block of Congress Avenue, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in four cases in which he was guilty of making a false statement to a police officer, theft less than $100, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and fourth-degree burglary.

Havre de Grace Police report:

Christine Green, 28, of the 600 block of Green Street, was arrested May 23 on a Cecil County warrant in a case in which she was guilty of theft less than $100.