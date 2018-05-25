Harford County police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Bailey Vaughn Mouring, 23, of the first block of West Inca Street, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of vandalism less than $1,000.

A caller reported Monday a structure holding a civil defense siren was collapsing and causing a hazard in the 1600 block of Perryman Road.

A note was left on a car in the 1400 block of Perrywood Drive Monday to kill someone.

Items were stolen Tuesday from a mailbox in the 100 bloc of Spesutia Road.

Aberdeen Police report:

Someone was shoplifting Tuesday in the first block of Aberdeen Shopping Plaza.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

Two bikes were stolen Monday from the 3100 block of Freestone Court.

Windows on a vehicle in the 3800 block of Monument Circle were scratched Tuesday.

People were going through a vehicle Wednesday in the 2900 block of Auden Court.

Bel Air

Ernest Allan Taylor, 46, of the 500 block of David Drive, was charged Monday with fourth-degree burglary and three counts of second-degree assault. He was charged in another case with violating an ex parte order.

Items were stolen Tuesday from a group home in the 1600 block of South Tollgate Road.

Belcamp

Items were stolen Wednesday from the 4900 block of Bristle Cone Circle.

Churchville

Jason David McVicker, 38, of the 2600 block of Thorny Drive, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and trespassing.

Johnny Lee Wainwright, 37, of the 2600 block of Thorny Drive, was charged Tuesday with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, trespassing, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and vandalism less than $1,000.

Michael Wayne Hunter, 49, of the 200 block of Whitefield Court, was charged Tuesday with first- and second-degree assault.

Edgewood

Thomas Burt, 39, of the 800 block of Mount Vernon Court, was arrested Monday on a bench warrant in a case in which he was charged with drug possession other than marijuana.

Malcolm Q. Neely, 20, of the 1800 block of Graymount Way, was charged Monday with illegal possession of a regulated firearm, first- and second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a minor and having a handgun on his person.

Darren Evans Jr., 26, of the 300 block of Ahern Drive, was charged Tuesday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and a drug other than paraphernalia, drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of narcotics production equipment. He was charged in another case with second-degree assault.

Kearten Robert Gardner, 25, of the 1800 block of Grempler Way, was charged Tuesday with trespassing.

Douglas Finnerty, 39, of the 200 block of Kennard Avenue, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree burglary, vandalism less than $1,000 and theft $1,500 to $25,000.

Wayne Ditalian Conerly Jr., 27, of the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way, was charged Wednesday with drug possession with intent to distribute, distributing drugs, possession or distributing drug packaging material and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A lawn was damaged Monday in the 600 block of Hornbeam Road.

Items were stolen Monday from a vehicle in the 900 block of Topview Drive.

A curling iron was stolen Tuesday from the 1400 block of Pulaski Highway.

A person was asking for money Tuesday in the 1300 block of Business Center Way.

A home in the 1800 block of Grempler Way was ransacked Tuesday.

Someone threw eggs at another person Tuesday in the 1100 block of Windy Branch Way.

A home in the 1400 block of Clearview Road was broken into Wednesdsay.

Fallston

A vehicle was stolen Monday from the 2000 block of Belair Road.

Joppa

A carton of cigarettes was stolen Monday from the 1000 block of Joppa Farm Road.

Street

A weed trimmer and lawn mower bag were stolen Monday in the 1500 block of Clearview Drive.

Whiteford

A four-wheeler was stolen Monday from the 2100 block of Line Bridge Road.

A pot-belly pig was found Tuesday in the 700 block of Wheeler School Road.

Other reports

Wayne Albert Reid, 25, of the 900 block of Montrose Road and the 14000 block of Lauren Lane, both in Laurel, was arrested Monday on a Prince George’s County bench warrant in a case in which he was charged with driving while his out-of-state license was suspended and failure to display his license on demand.

Ryan Patrick Weinberger, 25, of the 1400 block of Darley Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested Monday on a Worcester County bench warrant in a case in which he is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Tyler Christian Williams, 18, of the 2700 block of Elendale Road in Parkville, was charged Monday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

Michel Dominick Britz, 23, of the 3000 block of Delaware Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in Anne Arundel County in a case in which he was charged with speeding, failure to display his license on demand, driving while his license was suspended, driving without a license and suspended under sections.

Dimitri David Latzko, 29, of Newark, Del., was arrested Wednesday for failing to appear for court in Cecil County in a case in which he was charged with driving while his out-of-state license was suspended.