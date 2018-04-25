Harford County police blotter

Recent arrests and neighborhood incidents reported by police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Aberdeen Police report:

Amber Marie Willis, 23, of the 4000 block of Marjeef Place in Nottingham, was charged Saturday with obstructing and hindering police.

Jamal Tyrek Fisher, 23, of the 4000 block of Marjeef Place in Notthingham, was charged Saturday with failure to display his license and registration card on demand, driving his vehicle in violation of a license restriction, driving without the required license and authorization, using a handheld phone while driving, driving a vehicle contrary to law and giving a false and fictitious name to police. He was also arrested for failing to appear for court in a Baltimore County case in which he’s charged with driving without the required license and authorization, failure to display his license and registration card on demand, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, failure to stop at a stop sign, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, unauthorized use/display of registration plates, driving without current license plates, falsifying with fraudulent intent an official document or plate, holding a falsified document and failure to attach registration plates to the front and rear.

Misty Dawn Lidke, 39, of the 100 block of West Aztec Street, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.

A man hit a vehicle with a stick Friday in the 600 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

Juveniles were on the train tracks Friday near Ohio Court and throwing rocks at houses.

Money was stolen Saturday from someone in the 900 block of Walker Street.

A theft last Wednesday at Aldi in the 700 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard was reported Saturday.

Money was stolen overnight Friday from the 100 block of North Post Road.

A car was stolen Saturday from the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road.

Two people stole food from a restaurant Saturday in the 700 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard and when the manager confronted them, she was threatened with mace.

People were panhandling Saturday in the 100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard and Sunday in the 200 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

Arnel Michael Williams, 33, of the 100 block of Walden Road, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Bel Air

William Glenn Friar, 53, of the 2200 block of Green Cedar Drive, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.

Sean Christopher Haggerty, 23, of the 1300 block of Vanderbilt Road, was arrested Sunday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se.

Bel Air Police report:

Mia Shetore Eller, 22, of the 600 block of Ring Factory Road, was charged Friday with five counts of using or disclosing another person’s credit card number, three counts each of charging less than $1,000 on another person’s credit card, fraud by identity theft less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000 and theft scheme less than $1,000 and one count of theft scheme $1,000 to $10,000.

Edgewood

Diamond Jeeniece Moore, 23, of the 3100 block of Ebbtide Drive who also has an address in the 2300 block of Salem Village Road in Parkville, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Nicholas John Spangler, 38, of the 1800 block of Emily Drive, was charged Thursday with unauthorized removal of property and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

Anthony Lynn Johnson, 32, of the 1200 block of Windy Branch Way, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while her out-of-state license was suspended.

Brandon Darrell Evans, 24, of the 300 block of Ahern Drive, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.

Willayshia Pugh, 18, of the 1500 block of Harford Square Drive, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.

Dustin Gerhart, 25, of the 1400 block of North Fountain Green Road, who also has an address in the 1700 block of Edgewood Road in Edgewood, was charged Friday with giving a false statement to a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and removing a prescription label.

Alexander L. Manuel, 26, of the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way, was charged Saturday in one case with attempted fourth-degree burglary and another case in which he’s charged with vandalism less than $1,000 and two counts of third-degree burglary.

Fallston

Jacqueline Renee Genco, 55, of the 2100 block of Durham Road, was charged Friday with two counts of theft $100 to $1,500.

Havre de Grace

Gilbert Leroy James, 59, of the 900 block of Elizabeth Street, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Havre de Grace Police report:

Charles E. Estberg, 33, of the 800 block of Erie Street, was charged last Wednesday with drug possession other than marijuana.

David Ray Little, 39, of the 500 block of Fountain Street, was arrested Friday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Chandis Johnson, 28, of the 300 block of Red Toad Road in North East, was charged Monday with drug possession other than marijuana.

A juvenile was charged Sunday after he approached a man working in his yard in the 400 block of South Washington Street, taunted him and spit on him.

A wallet was stolen Sunday from the 600 block of Pennington Avenue.

Medication and cigarettes were stolen Monday from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of North Stokes Street.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Joppa

Yomi Adebakin, 70, of the 1500 block of Pulaski Highway, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in three cases, each in which he was charged with violating an ex parte order.

Anthony Demetrius Watson, 26, of the 400 block of Haslett Road, who also has an address on Dublin Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with theft less than $100. He was also arrested on a Baltimore City warrant in a case in which he was charged with theft less than $100.

Street

Kerstan Lozinak, 41, of the 3100 block of Dublin Road, was charged Friday with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

Other reports