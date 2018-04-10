Police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:
Aberdeen
Kara Malequia Prince, 23, of the first block of West Aztec Street, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of theft $1,000 to $10,000.
David Lewis Eason, 47, of the 300 block of James Avenue, was charged Friday with attempted first- and fourth-degree burglary, second- and fourth-degree burglary and two counts of vandalism less than $1,000.
Two young children were left alone Thursday in the 4900 block of Bristle Cone Circle.
A break-in was reported Friday in the 700 block of Carsins Run Road.
A package was stolen Friday from Poplar Grove Avenue.
Items were stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Atlas Cedar Way.
Aberdeen Police report:
A juvenile was being disorderly and stealing things Thursday in a store in the 400 block of West Bel Air Avenue.
The front window of a vehicle was broken Friday at Aberdeen Middle School.
A vehicle window was broken and bumper ripped off a car Friday in the 400 block of Ford Street.
Vandalism was reported Sunday in the 100 block of Hawkins Drive.
A vehicle was reported stolen Sunday from the 100 block of Hamilton Place.
A customer was threatened Monday in the 900 block of Beards Hill Road.
Someone was dumping illegally Monday in the 500 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.
A man was using drugs Monday in the 1000 block of Warwick Drive.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:
Abingdon
A window above a back door in the 3400 block of Merchant Boulevard had holes in it.
People were breaking into cars Thursday on Doefield Court.
Possible drugs were found Thursday in an eyeglass case in the 3800 block of Monument Circle.
A car was keyed Friday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.
Car windows were broken Saturday in the 3400 block of Merchant Boulevard.
A phone was stolen overnight Friday from the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.
A squatter was in someone’s rental home Sunday in the 2900 block of Shelley Court.
A theft was reported Sunday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.
Bel Air
Isiah Preston Simon, 19, of the 600 block of Lochern Terrace, was charged Thursday with carjacking and two counts each of robbery and second-degree assault.
Keith Michael Wilson, 22, of the 200 block of East Belcrest Place, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with trespassing.
Ernest Henry Heinze, 27, of the 900 block of Pentwood Court, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, intoxicated public disturbance and two counts of failure to obey a lawful police order.
Medication was stolen last Wednesday from the 200 block of Plumtree Road.
Someone was shoplifting Thursday in the 600 block of Hoagie Drive.
Medication was missing Friday from the 700 block of Clifton Terrace.
Bel Air Police report:
The front door of an apartment in the 800 block of Old English Court was open for about five hours March 31.
A package was stolen April 1 from the 400 block of Moores Mill Road.
Items were stolen April 2 from a vehicle in the 500 block of Upper Chesapeake Drive.
Seven skateboarders were weaving in and out of traffic April 2 near Skateology and the district courthouse.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:
Belcamp
Randy Scott Kerins, 40, of the 4200 block of Baylis Court, was charged last Wednesday with third- and fourth-degree burglary, theft $100 to $1,500 and two counts of second-degree assault.
Carlos Fitzgerald Harrington, 48, of the 4200 block of Gilmer Way, was charged last Wednesday with having a handgun on his person, drug possession other than marijuana and two counts each of illegal possession of a regulated firearm and ammunition, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and handgun in a vehicle. He was also arrested in a January incident in which he is charged with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, two counts of illegal possession of ammunition, three counts of narcotics distribution and five counts of narcotics possession with intent to distribute.
A customer walked out without paying Friday in the 1300 block of Riverside Parkway.
Someone tried to break into a vehicle Saturday in the 200 block of Kestrel Drive.
Darlington
Toby David Baker, 35, of the 1900 block of Franklin Church Road, was charged last Wednesday with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
A house in the 2000 block of Glen Cove Road was broken into Saturday.
Edgewood
Kevin Robert O’Neil, 29, of the 400 block of Laburnum Road, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving without the required license and authorization.
Breyana Paige McCain, 54, of the 200 block of Redbud Road, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while her license was suspended and revoked and without the required license and authorization, failure to display her license and registration on demand and driving with lamps improperly displaying white light from the rear.
Ryan Beach, 19, of the 3900 block of Walters Road, was arrested Thursday on a Worcester County warrant for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization and failure to obey properly placed traffic control devices.
Thomas Lee Martin, 28, of the 1200 block of Hanson Road, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with possession of a drug other than marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Brooke Bennett, 27, of the 1000 block of Waterside Court, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of issuing a false document.
Brandon Jermaine Preston, 33, of the 800 block of Windstream Way, was charged Saturday with third-degree burglary and three counts of second-degree assault.
Jonathan O’Neil Lee, 39, of the 800 block of Windstream Way, was charged Sunday with first- and second-degree assault, handgun on his person and use of a handgun in a felony or violent crime.
Trash was dumped last Wednesday in the 700 block of Sequoia Drive.
Juveniles walked out on a bill last Wednesday in the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway.
A customer with a needle in her leg was passed out in a bathroom Thursday in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway.
A package was stolen Thursday from a porch in the 600 block of Yorkshire Drive.
A vehicle in the 2000 block of Hanson Road was vandalized Saturday.
A phone was stolen Saturday from the 1800 block of Grempler Way.
Someone was shoplifting Saturday in the 2200 block of Hanson Road.
A water spout was damaged Saturday in the 800 block of Windstream Way.
A door to a house in foreclosure in the 1400 block of Harford Square Drive was open for several days.
A customer walked out without paying Sunday in the 1800 block of Edgewood Road.
Medications were stolen Monday from the 1900 block of Chipper Drive.
Fallston
Groceries were stolen last Wednesday from the 300 block of Fallston Boulevard.
Items were stolen Friday from a property in the 2000 block of Watervale Road.
Someone was throwing eggs at cars Saturday at Route 152 and Pleasantville Road.
A teenager was in a barn Sunday in the 1800 block of Angleside Road; drugs were found.
Havre de Grace
John Jay Darling, 33, of the 800 block of Garfield Drive, was charged last Wednesday with theft less than $100.
A woman put items in her pants Monday in the 400 block of South Juniata Street.
Havre de Grace Police report:
Bruce Alexander Ptttman, 26, of the 1000 block of Waterside Court in Edgewood who also has an address in the 200 block of Custis Street in Aberdeen, was charged Friday with drug possession other than marijuana, narcotics possession with intent to distribute and two counts of distributing a narcotic.
Daniel Allen Everett, 33, of the 100 block of Bloomsbury Avenue, was charged Sunday with vandalism more than $1,000, two counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of fourth-degree burglary. He allegedly tried to break into a shed in the 100 block of Deaver Street.
Andre Lamar Parker, 25, of the 200 block of Seneca Avenue, was charged Monday with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and unauthorized removal of property. He was also charged with failure to display his license and registration card on demand, driving while his license was suspended, driving without the required license and authorization and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Joshua David Strock, 18, of the 1100 block of Chesapeake Drive, was issued a criminal citation for theft less than $50 for allegedly stealing $7.76 worth of food items Sunday from the 400 block of Juniata Street.
Michael Testerman, 37, of the 100 block of Wilson Street, and Stephanie Jean Morris, 37, of the first block of Post Road in Aberdeen, were charged with theft after leaving a store in the 400 block of Juniata Street without paying for their food items.
Mail was damaged or stolen Friday in the 700 block of Blackberry Lane.
A woman put an item in her pants Monday in the 400 block of South Juniata Street.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:
Joppa
A shoplifter was detained Thursday in the 600 block of Pulaski Highway.
A pink ballerina box with six pills of focline in it was stolen Friday from the 1000 block of Pine Road.
Kingsville
Nicholas Kleiderlein, 28, of the 2600 block of Jerusalem Road, was charged last Wednesday with first- and fourth-degree burglary and theft $1,000 to $10,000.
Port Deposit
Sean Ray Rummell, 27, of the first block of Heather Lane, who also has an address in Rising Sun, was arrested Sunday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization.
Street
Edward Bartlett Walder, 46, of the 2000 block of Mount Horeb Road, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.
Elsworth Manahan, 26, of the 3500 block of Millgreen Road, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.
White Hall
Mailboxes in the 2800 block of Bradenbaugh Road were vandalized Saturday.
Other reports
Antonio Russell Holdaway, 25, of the 5100 block of Wright Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in two cases, one in which he’s charged with two counts of second-degree assault and the other in which he’s charged with driving a motor vehicle without the required stop lamps and driving while his license was suspended and revoked.
Jermain Quentez Brown, 25, of the 1600 block of Bakbury Court in Baltimore, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with drug possession other than marijuana, making a false statement to police, possessing or purchasing a non-controlled substance, driving while his license was suspended, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without current tags, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to display a license and registration on demand, driving without the required license and authorization and failure to fasten registration plates to a vehicle.
Lendell Lowery, 43, of Karneyville, W. Va., was arrested last Wednesday as a fugitive from West Virginia.
Raza Syed Hussain, 22, of the 15000 block of Good Hope Road in Silver Spring, was charged last Wednesday with removing a prescription label and drug possession other than marijuana.
Reginald Ellis Butler, 59, of the 1900 block of Kennedy Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with possession or issuing forged currency and theft less than $100.
Walter Paul Benganto III, 25, of the 900 block of Southerly Road in Towson, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with theft $1,500 to $25,000 and theft $100 to $1,500.
Jason L. Camphor, 37, of the 4200 block of Towanda Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving an uninsured vehicle and driving while his registration was suspended.
Brandon Alexander Chase, 23, of Holidaysburg, Pa., was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in two cases, one in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and the other in which he was charged with theft $10,000 to $100,000.
Stephen Lamont James, 26, of the 1300 block of McCullough Street in Baltmore, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in two cases in which he is charged with trespassing.
Demetric Lamar Gillespie, 35, of the 1200 block of Northview Road in Baltimore, was charged Friday with obstructing and hindering police.
Rahsaan Abdal-Malik, 20, of the 7800 block of Prince George’s Drive in Fort Washington, was charged Saturday with failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, speeding, failure to drive right of center and two counts of eluding police.
Tyra Teanna Tyler, 33, of the 5700 block of Leiden Road in Baltimore, was arrested Saturday for failing to appear for court in two cases, one in which she’s charged with attempted theft less than $1,000 and the other in which she’s charged with two counts of second-degree assault.
Mark Richard McLean, 41, of the 6500 block of Blackhead Road in Middle River, was arrested Saturday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.
Scott Brandon Horton, 34, of Highland, Ark., was charged Sunday with failure to obey a lawful police order.