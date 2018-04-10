Police blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Kara Malequia Prince, 23, of the first block of West Aztec Street, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of theft $1,000 to $10,000.

David Lewis Eason, 47, of the 300 block of James Avenue, was charged Friday with attempted first- and fourth-degree burglary, second- and fourth-degree burglary and two counts of vandalism less than $1,000.

Two young children were left alone Thursday in the 4900 block of Bristle Cone Circle.

A break-in was reported Friday in the 700 block of Carsins Run Road.

A package was stolen Friday from Poplar Grove Avenue.

Items were stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Atlas Cedar Way.

Aberdeen Police report:

A juvenile was being disorderly and stealing things Thursday in a store in the 400 block of West Bel Air Avenue.

The front window of a vehicle was broken Friday at Aberdeen Middle School.

A vehicle window was broken and bumper ripped off a car Friday in the 400 block of Ford Street.

Vandalism was reported Sunday in the 100 block of Hawkins Drive.

A vehicle was reported stolen Sunday from the 100 block of Hamilton Place.

A customer was threatened Monday in the 900 block of Beards Hill Road.

Someone was dumping illegally Monday in the 500 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

A man was using drugs Monday in the 1000 block of Warwick Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

A window above a back door in the 3400 block of Merchant Boulevard had holes in it.

People were breaking into cars Thursday on Doefield Court.

Possible drugs were found Thursday in an eyeglass case in the 3800 block of Monument Circle.

A car was keyed Friday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Car windows were broken Saturday in the 3400 block of Merchant Boulevard.

A phone was stolen overnight Friday from the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

A squatter was in someone’s rental home Sunday in the 2900 block of Shelley Court.

A theft was reported Sunday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Bel Air

Isiah Preston Simon, 19, of the 600 block of Lochern Terrace, was charged Thursday with carjacking and two counts each of robbery and second-degree assault.

Keith Michael Wilson, 22, of the 200 block of East Belcrest Place, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with trespassing.

Ernest Henry Heinze, 27, of the 900 block of Pentwood Court, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, intoxicated public disturbance and two counts of failure to obey a lawful police order.

Medication was stolen last Wednesday from the 200 block of Plumtree Road.

Someone was shoplifting Thursday in the 600 block of Hoagie Drive.

Medication was missing Friday from the 700 block of Clifton Terrace.

Bel Air Police report:

The front door of an apartment in the 800 block of Old English Court was open for about five hours March 31.

A package was stolen April 1 from the 400 block of Moores Mill Road.

Items were stolen April 2 from a vehicle in the 500 block of Upper Chesapeake Drive.

Seven skateboarders were weaving in and out of traffic April 2 near Skateology and the district courthouse.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Belcamp

Randy Scott Kerins, 40, of the 4200 block of Baylis Court, was charged last Wednesday with third- and fourth-degree burglary, theft $100 to $1,500 and two counts of second-degree assault.

Carlos Fitzgerald Harrington, 48, of the 4200 block of Gilmer Way, was charged last Wednesday with having a handgun on his person, drug possession other than marijuana and two counts each of illegal possession of a regulated firearm and ammunition, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and handgun in a vehicle. He was also arrested in a January incident in which he is charged with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, two counts of illegal possession of ammunition, three counts of narcotics distribution and five counts of narcotics possession with intent to distribute.

A customer walked out without paying Friday in the 1300 block of Riverside Parkway.

Someone tried to break into a vehicle Saturday in the 200 block of Kestrel Drive.

Darlington

Toby David Baker, 35, of the 1900 block of Franklin Church Road, was charged last Wednesday with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

A house in the 2000 block of Glen Cove Road was broken into Saturday.

Edgewood

Kevin Robert O’Neil, 29, of the 400 block of Laburnum Road, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving without the required license and authorization.

Breyana Paige McCain, 54, of the 200 block of Redbud Road, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while her license was suspended and revoked and without the required license and authorization, failure to display her license and registration on demand and driving with lamps improperly displaying white light from the rear.

Ryan Beach, 19, of the 3900 block of Walters Road, was arrested Thursday on a Worcester County warrant for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization and failure to obey properly placed traffic control devices.

Thomas Lee Martin, 28, of the 1200 block of Hanson Road, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with possession of a drug other than marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Brooke Bennett, 27, of the 1000 block of Waterside Court, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of issuing a false document.

Brandon Jermaine Preston, 33, of the 800 block of Windstream Way, was charged Saturday with third-degree burglary and three counts of second-degree assault.

Jonathan O’Neil Lee, 39, of the 800 block of Windstream Way, was charged Sunday with first- and second-degree assault, handgun on his person and use of a handgun in a felony or violent crime.

Trash was dumped last Wednesday in the 700 block of Sequoia Drive.

Juveniles walked out on a bill last Wednesday in the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway.

A customer with a needle in her leg was passed out in a bathroom Thursday in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway.