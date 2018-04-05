Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

A vehicle in the 700 block of South Stepney Road was tampered with Monday.

Medications were stolen Monday from the 400 block of Paradise Road.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Joey Leanna Riley, 37, of the 600 block of Oak Court, was charged Tuesday with resisting arrest, narcotics possession with intent to distribute and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

Tayja Davis, 21, of the 500 block of Windsong Drive, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault, vandalism less than $1,000.

Jeremy G. Kromah, 56, of the 700 block of Cardiff Circle, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se.

A vehicle in the 100 block of Baltimore Street was broken into overnight Monday.

A burglary was reported Tuesday in the first block of Valley Bottom Road.

A theft was reported Tuesday in the 600 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

A male and female, who had a small child with them, were detained Tuesday for shoplifting at Target.

A vehicle in the first block of Custis Street was broken into Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Michael R. Neuman, 55, of the first block of Porter Drive, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in two cases, one in which he was guilty of violating an ex parte order and one in which he was guilty of vandalism less than $1,000. He was also arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol and driving while impaired by alcohol per se.

Robert David Schofield, 32, of the 500 block of Kirkcaldy Way, was charged Monday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

A vehicle in the 100 block of St. Mary’s Church Road was egged Monday.

A laptop was stolen Monday from the 200 block of Crosse Pointe Court.

A window was shattered Monday in the 3400 block of Merchant Boulevard, where a vehicle was also damaged, possibly from an airsoft gun.

A window of a vehicle in the 300 block of Delmar Court was shattered overnight Monday and items were stolen.

Bel Air

Vera Susan High, 60, of the 2200 block of Byrnes Court, was arrested Tuesday on a bench warrant in a case in which she was charged with driving without the required license and authorization and failure to display her license on demand.

Mail was tampered with Tuesday in the 1200 block of Conowingo Road.

Belcamp

Items were stolen Monday from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Stockett Square.

Churchville

Gunnar Shuler, 19, of the first block of Woodside Drive, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving an uninsured vehicle.

Darlington

Drugs and needles were found Monday near the pond in the 1600 block of Whiteford Road.

Edgewood

Michael D. Boothe, 60, of the first block of Waterview Way, was charged Monday with theft $1,500 to $25,000 and three counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

Darian Jerell Summerville, 19, of the 2900 block of Siwanoy Drive, was charged Monday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Davonn Parson, 18, of the 500 block of Jamestown Court and the 900 block of Topview Drive, was charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct.

Timothy Rogers, 22, of the 600 block of Buoy Court who also has an address in the 3800 block of Dunsmir Circle in Middle River, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of attempted first-degree arson.

A cover to a body camera in the 2000 block of Starr Street was scratched Monday.

Patrons were being disorderly Monday in the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road.

An HVAC unit was stolen Monday from the 1400 block of Harford Square Drive.

A cab driver was beaten and robbed Monday in the 800 block of West Spring Meadow Court.

Money was stolen Monday from Waterview Way.

A vehicle was stolen Monday from Lasonia Court.

Items were stolen Tuesday from a vehicle in the 700 block of Sequoia Drive.

A rear sliding glass door was shattered Tuesday in the 900 block of Topview Drive.

Fallston

People were shoplifting Monday and Tuesday in the 300 block of Fallston Boulevard.

A property in the 2300 block of Carlo Road was vandalized Tuesday.

Forest Hill

A shed was stolen Tuesday from the 1900 block of Phillips Mill Road.

Havre de Grace

Suzanne Lynn Laricci, 51, of the first block of Locust Street and the first block of Robin Hood Road, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Aaron Michael Hamilton, 37, of the 4100 block of Webster Road, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving while impaired by alcohol.

Jarrettsville

A home in the 2000 block of Twin Lakes Drive was egged Monday night.

Joppa

Justin Wells, 22, of the 1600 block of Shirley Avenue, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended, driving without the required license and authorization, failure to display his license on demand and failure to notify the administration of a change of address within 30 days.

Street

Adderall was reported stolen Monday from the 3600 block of Burkins Road.

Other reports

Jonathan Michael Lechert, 19, of New Castle, Del. was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with unauthorized removal of property. He arrested on a second warrant for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization, holder of a learner’s permit driving without the required supervision, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, failure to stop at a signal or sign, failure to yield right of way at an intersection and failure to stop at a stop sign and yield right of way.

Ashley Parkhill, 22, who has addresses in North East and Elkton, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with theft $100 to $1,500.