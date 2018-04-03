Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:
Aberdeen
Sandra Arlene McGuire, 53, of the 600 block of Carsins Run Road, was charged March 27 with reckless endangerment, intoxicated endangerment and wearing or carrying a handgun under the influence of alcohol.
Blain Matthew Donnellon, 28, of the 700 block of Custis Street, was charged Thursday with drug possession other than marijuana.
Filip Rambarran, 31, of the 1000 block of Warwick Place, who also has an address in the 2300 block of Shoreham Court in Bel Air, was charged Saturday with intoxicated public disturbance, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful police order and disturbing the peace.
Doors to a shed in the 3400 block of Nova Scotia Road were pried open Thursday.
Juveniles were playing with a Taser Thursday in the 4900 block of Bristle Cone Circle.
Rims and tires were stolen Saturday from the 4400 block of Philadelphia Road.
A storage shed in the 4900 block of Bristle Cone Circle was broken into Saturday.
Aberdeen Police report:
Matthew D. Walker, whose age was not available, of the 700 block of Ruddy Court in Havre de Grace, was charged March 27 with concealing a dangerous weapon, violating an ex parte order, harassment as a course of conduct and telephone misuse by making repeat phone calls.
Laurie Marie Wells, 27, of the 400 block of Pine Street, was arrested Thursday on a warrant in a case in which she was charged with second-degree assault.
Derez Deawntae Hunt, 24, of the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way in Edgewood, was charged Friday with second-degree assault, theft $100 to $1,500 and robbery.
Mark Bernard Laubner, 55, of the 300 block of Victory Gallop Court in Havre de Grace, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault and having a handgun in a vehicle.
Glenn Edward Woodall, 26, of the 400 block of Congress Avenue in Havre de Grace, was charged Saturday with drug administration other than marijuana, drug possession other than marijuana and two counts of drug paraphernalia.
The window of a business in the first block of South Philadelphia Boulevard was broken Thursday.
Cash and a Bluetooth speaker were stolen Thursday from a room in the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road.
Items were stolen Saturday from the 100 block of West Aztec Street.
A wallet was stolen Saturday from an employee at Walmart.
A cell phone was stolen Saturday in the 600 block of Plaza Court.
Someone was using drugs in their car Saturday in the 200 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.
Two males stole something Monday in the first block of Paradise Road.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:
Abingdon
Jason Wayne Lewis, 34, of the 3200 block of Philadelphia Road, was charged last Wednesday in one case with theft $100 to $1,500 and theft scheme $100 to $1,500 and in another case with theft $100 to $1,500.
Three men walked into Walgreen’s in the 3000 block of Emmorton Road at 4:16 a.m. March 17 and demanded pills from the pharmacy; they then ran out of the store. No injuries were reported, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and the investigation is ongoing.
Shoes were stolen last Wednesday from the 3400 block of Merchant Boulevard.
A home in the 100 block of Waldon Road was broken into Saturday.
Medications were stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in Box Hill.
A vehicle in the 3000 block of Benefit Court was vandalized Saturday.
Four tires were slashed overnight Friday in the 1300 block of Governor Court.
A bike was stolen Saturday from Giant.
Gas cans were stolen Sunday from the 3900 block of Pulaski Highway.
Bel Air
David Congdon, 47, of the 100 block of Alice Ann Street, was charged March 27 with negligent and reckless driving and driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol.
Shawn Jerome Layne, 34, whose address was listed as the Harford County Detention Center, was charged last Wednesday with drug possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a common nuisance by administering drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug packaging material and three counts of drug possession other than marijuana.
Arin Phillip Heuer, 45, of the 2200 block of Cullum Road, was charged Thursday with resisting arrest and three counts of second-degree assault.
Alexis Lara Francis, 22, of the 1100 block of Many Lane, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating her probation in two cases, one in which she was guilty of second-degree assault and one in which she was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se.
James Pritchard Chapman, 47, of the 700 block of Heritage Lane, was charged Saturday with resisting arrest.
A student at Patterson Mill Middle/High School, found to be in possession of a pocket knife March 16, was referred to teen court for possessing a weapon on school property; police said no malicious intent was believed to be involved.
A suspended student showed up at school last Wednesday in the 100 block of Prospect Mill Road and would not leave.
A gun was stolen last Wednesday from a front porch in the 900 block of Winter Park Road.
A vehicle in the 700 block of Burnside Drive was vandalized Friday.
Items were stolen Saturday from a vehicle on Blake’s Legacy Drive.
Items were stolen Saturday from an Easter egg stand in front of a house in the 1300 block of Merlot Drive.
A vehicle was keyed Sunday at a restaurant on Conowingo Road.
Tenants in the 800 block of Cedar Lane were cutting trees without permission Sunday.
A vehicle drove through a lawn Sunday in the 1000 block of Quince Lane.
A vehicle was egged Saturday on Redfield Road.
Belcamp
James Allan Zornes, 53, of the 1200 block of Brass Mill Road, who also has an address in the 700 block of Falls Way in Baltimore, was charged Sunday with failure to register as a sex offender.
A shoplifter was detained Thursday in the 1300 block of Riverside Parkway.
A vehicle in the 1200 block of Musket Court was broken into Saturday.
Churchville
Someone was fishing on another person’s property Sunday in the 2800 block of College View Drive.
Darlington
Dustin Naylon Hammond, 28, of the 4000 block of Conowingo Road, was charged Sunday in two cases, one in which he’s charged with first- and second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering police and second-degree assault on law enforcement, parole and probation, fire or EMS and a second case in which he’s charged with drug possession other than marijuana.
Edgewood
Crystal Newsome, 27, of the 800 block of Fishermans Lane, was arrested March 27 on two warrants, one charging her with robbery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of property and second-degree assault and the other charging her with robbery, first- and second-degree assault and theft $100 to $1,500. She was also arrested for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana.
Panethia Locklear-Lawrence, 19, of the 1300 block of Goldmeadow Way, who also has an address in the 7700 block of Wynbrook Road in Baltimore, was charged March 27 with robbery, first- and second-degree assault and theft $100 to $1,500.
Jonathan Lee Dugger Jr., 24, of the 600 block of Meadowood Drive, was charged last Wednesday with identity fraud to avoid prosecution and obstructing and hindering police. He was arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and revoked, driving a Class C vehicle without a Class C license and driving without the required license and authorization. He was also arrested on a warrant in which he was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of a firearm, having a handgun on his person, illegal possession of ammunition and a regulated firearm, second-degree assault, failure to register a machine gun and possessing an aggressive machine gun.
Terry Scott Wilkins, 23, of the 2000 block of Rockwell Road, was arrested last Wednesday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.
Zellna S. Harvey, 22, of the 800 block of Kingston Court, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.
Anna Marie Doran, 52, of the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way, was charged Friday with second-degree assault and second-degree assault on law enforcement, parole and probation, fire or EMS.
Minisha Alfea Dewitt, 28, of the 1900 block of Brookside Drive, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.
Adrian Jerrod Williams, 33, of the 6200 block of Baker Circle, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.
Thomas Phillip Rausch, 35, of the 600 block of Pier Drive, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Brian David Fisher, 38, of the 2000 block of Watergate Court, was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree assault.
A 12-year-old male at Edgewood Middle School was charged March 16 with second-degree assault and disturbing school operations after hitting another 12-year-old male with whom he was arguing.
Medications were stolen last Wednesday from the 1900 block of Melvin Drive.
A woman was sitting in a house in the 1000 block of Waterside Court Thursday, claiming it was hers.
A burglary was reported Friday in the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive.
A theft was reported Friday in the 600 block of Edgewood Road.
Fallston
Someone was shoplifting last Wednesday in the 300 block of Fallston Boulevard.
Forest Hill
Kenley Nathaniel Cutlip, 24, of the 2000 block of Ady Road, was arrested Friday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.
Havre de Grace
Michael Todd Testerman, 37, of the 3700 block of Rock Run Road, who also has an address in the 100 block of Wilson Street, was charged March 27 with drug possession other than marijuana.
Christian A. Armstrong, 52, of the 700 block of Monarchos Drive, was charged Thursday in two separate cases with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.
Stephen David Robertson, 36, of the 300 block of Roosevelt Court, was arrested Saturday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.
Items were stolen Saturday from the 4000 block of Gravel Hill Road.
Havre de Grace Police report:
Millicent Gettier, 21, of the 3300 block of Jourdan Avenue in Darlington, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic charges.
A package was stolen Friday from the 100 block of Stansbury Court.
Juveniles stole a motorized cart from the 900 block of Pulaski Highway Friday.
A Jeep Wrangler was stolen Monday from the 500 block of Old Bay Lane.
A purse was stolen Monday from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Seneca Avenue.
License plates were stolen Monday from the 100 block of Blue Bill Court.
Someone spit in another person’s face Monday in the 400 block of Revolution Street.
A transmitter valued at $1,300 was stolen over the weekend from a vehicle in the 200 block of Mohegan Drive.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:
Jarrettsville
Brianna Lynn Knight, 24, of the 3900 block of Norrisiville Road, was arrested March 27 on two warrants, one charging her with stealing another person’s credit card, charging $100 to $1,500 to another person’s credit card and theft less than $100 and other other charging her with theft less than $100.
Michael Scott Warfel, 56, of the 3100 block of Rocks Chrome Hill Road, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.
A burglary was reported Sunday in the 1900 block of Youngston Road.
Joppa
Ryan Hoch, 28, of the 400 block of Macintosh Circle, who also has an address in the 3900 block of Pulaski Highway in Abingdon, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft less than $100.
A vehicle in the 300 block of Woltham Court was vandalized last Wednesday.
Someone tried to flood a basement Thursday in the 300 block of Woltham Court.
A cell phone was stolen Thursday from the 700 block of Joppa Farm Road.
A vehicle was stolen Saturday from the 400 block of Macintosh Circle.
People were riding four-wheelers Saturday on Fort Hoyle Road.
Items were stolen Sunday from a store in the 1000 block of Joppa Farm Road.
Other reports
Edward Gilman, 55, of Townsend, Del., was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant in a case in which he is charged with driving while his license was suspended and revoked, driving without the required license and authorization, displaying expired registration plates and driving while his registration was suspended. He was also arrested on a Howard County warrant in a case in which he’s charged with driving while his license was suspended and revoked and possessing and displaying a revoked and suspended license.
Terrence Carey, 26, of the first block of Cherrywood Court in Essex, was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended, driving without the required license and authorization, failure to display his license on demand, displaying an expired registration plate and driving with an expired license.
Donya Antoine Carter, 40, of the 900 block of North Woodington Road in Baltimore, was charged Thursday with trespassing.
Barry J. Spratt, 75, of Hampton, N.H., was charged Thursday with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol and negligent and reckless driving.
David Michael Parks, 45, of the 2300 block of Maple Road in Sparrows Point, was charged Friday with failure to perform a contract and acting as a contractor without a license.
Jesse Ray Lewis, 36, of the 13000 block of 7th Street in Bowie, was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree assault.
Brian R. Shell, 54, of the 1200 block of Neighbors Avenue in Rosedale, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of indecent exposure.
Nicole Lynn Ryan, 28, of the 800 block of Patterson Avenue in Cumberland, was charged Friday with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Kara Elizabeth Brown, 27, of the 3900 block of Klausmire Road in Baltimore, was charged Friday with drug possession other than marijuana.
Kyle Leonard Hayes, 23, of the 9600 block of Harding Avenue in Parkville, was arrested Saturday on a bench warrant in a case in which he was charged with trespassing.
Brionna Jasmine Hargrove, 23, of the 2300 block of Anoka Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested Saturday on a Baltimore City warrant in a case in which she’s charged with failure to maintain legible registration plates free from foreign materials, cover, etc., driving a vehicle with unauthorized window tinting material, driving without the required license and authorization, failure to display registration and license on demand and giving a false name to police.