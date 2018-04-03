Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Sandra Arlene McGuire, 53, of the 600 block of Carsins Run Road, was charged March 27 with reckless endangerment, intoxicated endangerment and wearing or carrying a handgun under the influence of alcohol.

Blain Matthew Donnellon, 28, of the 700 block of Custis Street, was charged Thursday with drug possession other than marijuana.

Filip Rambarran, 31, of the 1000 block of Warwick Place, who also has an address in the 2300 block of Shoreham Court in Bel Air, was charged Saturday with intoxicated public disturbance, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful police order and disturbing the peace.

Doors to a shed in the 3400 block of Nova Scotia Road were pried open Thursday.

Juveniles were playing with a Taser Thursday in the 4900 block of Bristle Cone Circle.

Rims and tires were stolen Saturday from the 4400 block of Philadelphia Road.

A storage shed in the 4900 block of Bristle Cone Circle was broken into Saturday.

Aberdeen Police report:

Matthew D. Walker, whose age was not available, of the 700 block of Ruddy Court in Havre de Grace, was charged March 27 with concealing a dangerous weapon, violating an ex parte order, harassment as a course of conduct and telephone misuse by making repeat phone calls.

Laurie Marie Wells, 27, of the 400 block of Pine Street, was arrested Thursday on a warrant in a case in which she was charged with second-degree assault.

Derez Deawntae Hunt, 24, of the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way in Edgewood, was charged Friday with second-degree assault, theft $100 to $1,500 and robbery.

Mark Bernard Laubner, 55, of the 300 block of Victory Gallop Court in Havre de Grace, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault and having a handgun in a vehicle.

Glenn Edward Woodall, 26, of the 400 block of Congress Avenue in Havre de Grace, was charged Saturday with drug administration other than marijuana, drug possession other than marijuana and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

The window of a business in the first block of South Philadelphia Boulevard was broken Thursday.

Cash and a Bluetooth speaker were stolen Thursday from a room in the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road.

Items were stolen Saturday from the 100 block of West Aztec Street.

A wallet was stolen Saturday from an employee at Walmart.

A cell phone was stolen Saturday in the 600 block of Plaza Court.

Someone was using drugs in their car Saturday in the 200 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

Two males stole something Monday in the first block of Paradise Road.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

Jason Wayne Lewis, 34, of the 3200 block of Philadelphia Road, was charged last Wednesday in one case with theft $100 to $1,500 and theft scheme $100 to $1,500 and in another case with theft $100 to $1,500.

Three men walked into Walgreen’s in the 3000 block of Emmorton Road at 4:16 a.m. March 17 and demanded pills from the pharmacy; they then ran out of the store. No injuries were reported, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and the investigation is ongoing.

Shoes were stolen last Wednesday from the 3400 block of Merchant Boulevard.

A home in the 100 block of Waldon Road was broken into Saturday.

Medications were stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in Box Hill.

A vehicle in the 3000 block of Benefit Court was vandalized Saturday.

Four tires were slashed overnight Friday in the 1300 block of Governor Court.

A bike was stolen Saturday from Giant.

Gas cans were stolen Sunday from the 3900 block of Pulaski Highway.

Bel Air

David Congdon, 47, of the 100 block of Alice Ann Street, was charged March 27 with negligent and reckless driving and driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol.

Shawn Jerome Layne, 34, whose address was listed as the Harford County Detention Center, was charged last Wednesday with drug possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a common nuisance by administering drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug packaging material and three counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

Arin Phillip Heuer, 45, of the 2200 block of Cullum Road, was charged Thursday with resisting arrest and three counts of second-degree assault.

Alexis Lara Francis, 22, of the 1100 block of Many Lane, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating her probation in two cases, one in which she was guilty of second-degree assault and one in which she was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se.

James Pritchard Chapman, 47, of the 700 block of Heritage Lane, was charged Saturday with resisting arrest.

A student at Patterson Mill Middle/High School, found to be in possession of a pocket knife March 16, was referred to teen court for possessing a weapon on school property; police said no malicious intent was believed to be involved.

A suspended student showed up at school last Wednesday in the 100 block of Prospect Mill Road and would not leave.

A gun was stolen last Wednesday from a front porch in the 900 block of Winter Park Road.

A vehicle in the 700 block of Burnside Drive was vandalized Friday.

Items were stolen Saturday from a vehicle on Blake’s Legacy Drive.

Items were stolen Saturday from an Easter egg stand in front of a house in the 1300 block of Merlot Drive.

A vehicle was keyed Sunday at a restaurant on Conowingo Road.

Tenants in the 800 block of Cedar Lane were cutting trees without permission Sunday.

A vehicle drove through a lawn Sunday in the 1000 block of Quince Lane.

A vehicle was egged Saturday on Redfield Road.

Belcamp

James Allan Zornes, 53, of the 1200 block of Brass Mill Road, who also has an address in the 700 block of Falls Way in Baltimore, was charged Sunday with failure to register as a sex offender.

A shoplifter was detained Thursday in the 1300 block of Riverside Parkway.

A vehicle in the 1200 block of Musket Court was broken into Saturday.

Churchville

Someone was fishing on another person’s property Sunday in the 2800 block of College View Drive.

Darlington

Dustin Naylon Hammond, 28, of the 4000 block of Conowingo Road, was charged Sunday in two cases, one in which he’s charged with first- and second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering police and second-degree assault on law enforcement, parole and probation, fire or EMS and a second case in which he’s charged with drug possession other than marijuana.